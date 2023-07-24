Virginia Tech women's basketball coach Kenny Brooks has been rewarded for the Hokies' memorable season.

Tech announced Monday that Brooks has signed a three-year contract extension that will run through the 2028-29 season. His contract had been due to expire after the 2025-26 season.

So he now has a new, six-year contract that covers the upcoming 2023-24 season through the 2028-29 campaign. The new deal will pay him a total of $6.4 million over those six years.

Brooks guided the Hokies to their first Final Four appearance and their first ACC tournament crown in the 2022-23 season. It was Brooks' seventh season at Tech.

Under his old deal, Brooks was set to make $720,000 in total pay in each of the next three seasons. That included a $650,000 annual salary and a pair of $35,000 retention bonuses each year.

But under the new deal, Brooks will reap $925,000 in total pay in the 2023-24 season, including a $700,000 base salary and $225,000 in supplemental pay.

He will make $975,000 in total pay in the 2024-25 season, including a $700,000 salary and $275,000 in supplemental pay.

Brooks will get $1.05 million total pay in 2025-26, including $750,000 in base salary and $300,000 in supplemental pay.

He will earn $1.1 million in total pay in 2026-27, including $750,000 in salary and $350,000 in supplemental pay.

Brooks will get $1.15 million in total pay in 2027-28, including an $800,000 salary and $350,000 in supplemental pay.

He will get $1.2 million in the final year of the deal, including an $800,000 salary and $400,000 in supplemental pay.

This is the second contract extension for Brooks, who signed a six-year contract when he was hired away from James Madison in March 2016. In November 2020, he agreed to a four-year extension that was set to run through the 2025-26 season.

Brooks had a base salary of $650,000 in the 2022-23 season. He also got a $50,000 bonus for the team making the Final Four, a $20,000 bonus for the team winning the ACC tournament and a $10,000 bonus for the team finishing in the top five of the 2022-23 ACC standings. He also got two $10,000 bonuses — one tied to the team's GPA and the other to the team's Academic Progress Rate.

There are also postseason bonuses in the new contract.

Brooks' new contract enhances the salary pool for his assistant coaches, the salaries for other staff members and the program's operating budget.

Brooks is 155-74 at Virginia Tech, including 62-56 in ACC play.

Tech has advanced to the NCAA tournament in each of the past three seasons; the team's 2021 appearance was the first time Tech had made the NCAAs since 2006. Virginia Tech made the WNIT in Brooks’ first three years at the school. The team was a safe bet to make the 2020 NCAA tournament, but the NCAA tournament and WNIT were canceled that year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hokies went 31-5 overall and 14-4 in ACC play in the 2022-23 season, breaking the school records for the most overall and ACC wins. Tech tied for second place in the ACC standings — the team’s highest finish ever. The Hokies landed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. They achieved their highest ranking ever (No. 4) in the Associated Press Top 25. They hosted the first two rounds of the NCAAs for the first time since 2004. They beat eight ranked foes, breaking another program record.

Virginia Tech will return starters Elizabeth Kitley, Georgia Amoore and Cayla King from that team, so the Hokies are poised for another promising season. The Hokies were ranked No. 9 in ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25” in May.

Brooks has put his team in the national spotlight. Tech's schedule for the upcoming season includes a November showdown with fellow 2023 Final Four participant Iowa in Charlotte, North Carolina; Tech will reap $150,000 for that marquee game. Tech will also visit defending NCAA champ LSU for a 2023 Final Four rematch in the inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge in November.