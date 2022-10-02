Kenny Brooks wants Virginia Tech women to 'seize the moment'

BLACKSBURG — This could be a special season for the Virginia Tech women's basketball team.

The Hokies, who began preseason practice last week, return 2021-22 ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley and two other starters from an NCAA tournament team that went 23-10 overall, tied for third place in the ACC with a 13-5 league mark and reached the ACC semifinals.

"Are we better this year than we were last year? I think so," coach Kenny Brooks said Thursday.

This year's team boasts star transfers Ashley Owusu and Taylor Soule.

"They can really elevate us in so many different ways," Brooks said.

The Hokies bowed out in the first round of the past two NCAA tournaments. Tech was a No. 7 seed in 2021 and a No. 5 seed last season.

Tech is aiming for at least a No. 4 seed this season, which would enable it to play at home for the first two rounds.

"We're built to have that opportunity, and we've just got to go out and seize the moment," Brooks said.

The Hokies are ranked No. 13 in the nation by the Lindy's Sports college preview magazine. They were ranked No. 11 in ESPN.com's "Way-Too-Early Top 25" in June.

"We've set expectations for ourselves, and that's what we're really trying to do. We're not trying to prove anybody else right. We're trying to prove ourselves right," said Brooks, whose team was ranked No. 16 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll last season. "We have a team that's capable, but we also know we have a team that could falter if we don't do the things we need to do.

"Every time we walk on the floor, there's going to be people taking shots at us because they know it could be a notch on their belt … if they beat us. So we've got to learn to understand the expectation."

The ESPN schedule-makers also have high expectations of the Hokies. Tech has been awarded three games on ESPN2 this season, including the team's December visit to Tennessee and both duels with North Carolina State.

Kitley, a senior center, has been named a preseason second-team All-American by the Lindy's Sports preview magazine. She averaged 18.1 points and 9.8 rebounds last year, earning AP third-team All-America honors.

"She's better now than she was last year — understanding of the game, understanding when double teams are coming. She's a better passer," Brooks said. "We've added some moves to her repertoire. She's going to be even more efficient on the perimeter shooting the 3, shooting the 15- to 17-footer."

The other returning starters are point guard Georgia Amoore (11.2 ppg) and off-guard Cayla King (7.0 ppg). King is not yet 100% recovered from the badly sprained ankle she suffered in the ACC tournament, but she is practicing.

Returning guard Kayana Traylor (10.4 ppg) will either start or come off the bench.

The Hokies will miss Tech career scoring leader and ACC career 3-pointers leader Aisha Sheppard, now with the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

But her replacement in the starting backcourt has a formidable resume.

Owusu earned third-team All-America honors as a Maryland sophomore in the 2020-21 season, when she averaged 17.9 points and 5.9 assists. She won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award that year as the top off-guard in the country. She averaged 14.3 points as a junior last season, earning All-Big Ten second-team honors.

"Ashley's played in bigger games than anybody that's on this roster," Brooks said. "She's probably one of the most talented players that I've ever coached.

"She probably had the ball in her hand [at Maryland] a little bit more than she'll have the ball in her hand here. She'll have the ball in her hand a lot, but you have Georgia Amoore, you're not just going to take the ball out of [Amoore's] hands.

"She's going to give us the ability to score in different ways that we didn't have. She's a downhill driver. She's very strong. She's very crafty. And she's probably the best passer on the team — just sees the game differently. Needs to work on her shot.

"The one thing I've been trying to get her to do is be a little bit more aggressive, … don't worry about deferring so much."

Soule, a power forward who was a three-time All-ACC second-team pick at Boston College, will replace Azana Baines in the starting lineup. Baines transferred to Seton Hall.

Soule, a graduate transfer, averaged 16.0 points and 5.5 rebounds as a senior last season.

"She has a high motor. She's go-go-go," Brooks said. "We've actually tried to slow her down a little bit in her play.

"We're refining some of her skill set where she can shoot the ball a little bit better from the perimeter.

"It's been eye-opening … a couple times with how fast she runs the floor. … Georgia can throw that thing up and just knows that Taylor's going to come down with it because she's so fast and so strong.

"She will benefit tremendously from the [defensive] attention that's going to be put on Liz. They double-team [Kitley], Taylor can get the basketball and just go straight downhill and be able to score."

But the jelling process for the Hokies, who open the season Nov. 7, could take some time.

"I don't think we're going to be hitting on all cylinders come Nov. 7, but their personality as a group, they're very unselfish," Brooks said. "Nobody was trying to come here to take over and be a star.

"They're over-passing [in practice], trying to facilitate for each other."

Aside from Tech's three freshmen, everyone else on the team is either in her third, fourth or fifth year of college basketball. So Brooks won't be taxing his veterans by putting them through long practices this season.

"We're going to operate like a professional team," Brooks said. "We're going to practice hard, but we're going to practice smart because they've got a lot of minutes on those legs."