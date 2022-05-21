Kentucky stuns Virginia Tech with 7th-inning homer

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech softball team was two outs away from beating Kentucky and advancing to the NCAA regional finals.

But the Wildcats erupted for four runs in the top of the seventh and handed the Hokies a stunning loss.

Renee Abernathy belted a three-run homer off reliever Keely Rochard to give the Wildcats a 5-4 comeback win Saturday in the winners’ bracket game of the Blacksburg Regional.

“What a game!” Kentucky coach Rachel Lawson said.

“We’re never out of the fight,” Abernathy said.

The 15th-ranked Wildcats (37-17), who improved to 2-0 in the four-team, double-elimination regional, earned a berth in Sunday’s finals.

Virginia Tech (42-8), the No. 3 overall seed in the 64-team NCAA field, was relegated to the losers’ bracket final, which was scheduled for late Saturday night.

“Two options for us. We can say, ‘We suck now. We’re not going to win any more games,’ or we can go out and play,” Tech coach Pete D’Amour said. “The loss is over. What are we going to do about it? This team is pretty resilient.”

“This is fuel to win the next three,” designated player Meredith Slaw said. “We just have to look ahead and forget about the loss.”

Tech is the top seed in this regional, with Kentucky the No. 2 seed in the regional.

“Kentucky is probably in my estimation is one of the best 2 seeds in the country, so nothing to hang our heads about,” D’Amour said.

Miami of Ohio and St. Francis played an elimination game Saturday night for the right to play the third-ranked Hokies later in the evening for the other berth in the finals.

The finals are set for noon Sunday. Kentucky’s foe Sunday will have to beat the Wildcats twice to win the regional.

The start of the Kentucky-Virginia Tech game was delayed two hours because of weather, pushing back Saturday’s entire schedule.

Tech led the Wildcats 4-1 entering the seventh.

Vanessa Nesby got an infield hit off Tech starter Emma Lemley to lead off the seventh. D’Amour then pulled Lemley in favor of Rochard (24-3), who had thrown a no-hitter in Friday’s win over St. Francis.

“Kentucky can hit. That was the third time through the lineup [for Lemley]. Kentucky was gearing towards riseballs all week; Keely has a drop [pitch],” D’Amour said about why he pulled Lemley for Rochard.

Rochard, a 2021 All-American and a two-time ACC pitcher of the year, had beaten Kentucky in February.

But Rochard took the loss this time.

After giving up an infield hit to Kayla Kowalik, Rochard struck out Lauren Johnson. Erin Coffel hit an RBI single to left. Abernathy then homered over the right-field fence.

“She fell behind [Abernathy in the count],” D’Amour said. “When she had command of her drops, she was getting swings and misses, and that’s why I brought her in. Her [velocity] was a little bit down, but … she was getting swings and misses still, except for the one pitch. She fell behind, had to throw a rise and the kid jacked it.”

“I was just trying to put the ball in play hard,” Abernathy said. “It was just an amazing feeling.”

It was Abernathy’s 15th homer of the year. On Friday, she had supplied one of Kentucky’s homers as the Wildcats tied an NCAA tournament single-game record by belting six homers against Miami.

Tech threatened in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday. With one out, Emma Ritter reached base on an error and moved to second on a Jayme Bailey grounder.

It looked like Slaw had legged out an infield single, with the first-base umpire ruling that Slaw had beaten the throw to first. That would have given Tech runners on first and third with two outs.

But Kentucky asked for an instant-replay review, and the safe call was reversed. The reversal ended the game.

“Obviously the outcome sucks,” Slaw said of the reversal. “But if I had ran a little faster, it wouldn’t have came down to that.”

Slaw belted a grand slam to give Tech a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

After Cameron Fagan walked, Ritter and Bailey walked to load the bases. Slaw, who had belted a grand slam in the February win over Kentucky, then did so again.

“I was just … trying to hit the inside part of the ball and elevate it,” Slaw said. “I wasn’t really thinking about what I had done [against Kentucky] in the past.”

“That was kind of heartbreaking,” Lawson said.

Kentucky starter Tatum Spangler was pulled after the first inning. Reliever Alexia Lacatena held Tech to no runs and just two hits the rest of the way.

“I had to … trust my stuff and let it fly,” Lacatena said.

Tech had runners on first and second in the second inning, but Slaw hit an inning-ending fly ball.

Virginia Tech also had runners on first and second in the sixth, but Lacatena (8-3) struck out pinch hitter Addy Greene to end the inning.

Lemley allowed seven hits, including a solo homer to Taylor Ebbs in the sixth inning. She pitched out of several jams.

“Lemley was just outstanding,” Lawson said.

