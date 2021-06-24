Keve Aluma says returning to Virginia Tech a 'pretty simple' decision

"I wasn't invited to the real one, so [returning to Tech] was a pretty simple next step," Aluma said in the interview. "I didn't play necessarily well [at the G League camp], so I wasn't expecting to get invited [to the NBA combine]. … We only played two games."

Players who enter the draft are allowed to retain their college eligibility as long as they sign with an NCAA-certified agent — which Aluma did after being invited to the G League camp — and request an evaluation from the NBA's undergraduate advisory panel.

Aluma said the committee projected he would go undrafted in the two-round July 29 draft.

"That was the vibe I was getting, was late second or undrafted," he said.

His decision to return is great news for the Hokies, who will now bring back the leading scorer and rebounder on last year's NCAA Tournament team.

The 6-foot-9 Aluma averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds last season, helping the Hokies go 15-7 overall and 9-4 in league play. It was his first season playing for the Hokies; he had sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring from Wofford.

Aluma's decision means Tech will bring back last year's top four scorers — returning starters Aluma, Tyrece Radford, Nahiem Alleyne and Justyn Mutts.