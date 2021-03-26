Khalil Herbert, Divine Deablo take center stage for NFL Scouts at Virginia Tech’s pro day

The 40-yard dash would have put him in the top five among running backs at the previous three combines. Former Wisconsin running back Johnathan Taylor’s 4.39 yard 40-yard was the top time last year.

Deablo had 19 reps in the bench press, ran a 4.46 40-yard dash, had a 34 inch vertical and 126 inch broad jump. The only miscue for Deablo was slipping on the turf at the indoor practice facility during his multiple attempts at the shuttle run.

“It was great to have today’s pro day,” Deablo said. “They didn’t have the combine this year, so that’s just one less opportunity that we all get. I’m thankful Virginia Tech hosted pro day, last year I remember them cancelling that pro day. I’m glad they had it and I’m glad I got to showcase my skills.”

They also ran position drills for NFL scouts with Herbert running routes for former Tech quarterback Ryan Willis, who flew in from Arizona to help his one time Kansas teammate out.

Rayshard Ashby, Jarrod Hewitt, Justus Reed and Austin Rosa also went through the full range of traditional scouting combine tests. Oscar Bradburn and Brian Johnson went through positional workouts.

Former Tech receiver Henri Murphy was a late scratch with an injury.