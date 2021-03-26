Khalil Herbert, Divine Deablo take center stage for NFL Scouts at Virginia Tech’s pro day

BLACKSBURG — Former Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert and safety Divine Deablo made the most of their time working out in front of NFL scouts on Friday.
Tech’s pro day lost a little bit of its luster when the team’s projected first round picks said they wouldn’t be able to fully participate in the event. Defensive back Caleb Farley didn’t do any workouts after undergoing back surgery earlier in the week while left tackle Christian Darrisaw stuck to position drills.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy planned to attend Friday’s event, but pulled out once Farley announced he wouldn’t be able to work out.
The event was still well attended with 31 of the NFL’s 32 teams having personnel in attendance (the Los Angeles Rams aren’t sending scouts to pro days this year) including two general managers (Washington GM Martin Mayhew and Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst).
With the projected first round picks mostly sidelined, Herbert and Deablo put up some standout numbers.
“I knew this was part of the process my whole life, it’s something I’ve wanted to do,” Herbert said. “Just being able to come out here and check those boxes for coaches and evaluators, it was a fun part of the process.”
Herbert had 22 reps on the bench press, ran an unofficial 4.44 40-yard dash (with a 1.63 10-yard split), had a 33 inch vertical jump and 117 inch broad jump.
The 40-yard dash would have put him in the top five among running backs at the previous three combines. Former Wisconsin running back Johnathan Taylor’s 4.39 yard 40-yard was the top time last year.
Deablo had 19 reps in the bench press, ran a 4.46 40-yard dash, had a 34 inch vertical and 126 inch broad jump. The only miscue for Deablo was slipping on the turf at the indoor practice facility during his multiple attempts at the shuttle run.
“It was great to have today’s pro day,” Deablo said. “They didn’t have the combine this year, so that’s just one less opportunity that we all get. I’m thankful Virginia Tech hosted pro day, last year I remember them cancelling that pro day. I’m glad they had it and I’m glad I got to showcase my skills.”
They also ran position drills for NFL scouts with Herbert running routes for former Tech quarterback Ryan Willis, who flew in from Arizona to help his one time Kansas teammate out.
Rayshard Ashby, Jarrod Hewitt, Justus Reed and Austin Rosa also went through the full range of traditional scouting combine tests. Oscar Bradburn and Brian Johnson went through positional workouts.
Former Tech receiver Henri Murphy was a late scratch with an injury.
Ashby’s best unofficial 40-yard dash was a 4.84 and he had 24 reps in the bench press and Reed ran an unofficial 4.83 with 22 bench press reps. Rosa led all participants with 27 reps in the bench press.