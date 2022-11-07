King sinks nine 3-pointers for No. 13 Virginia Tech in opener

BLACKSBURG — Cayla King did not end last season on a good note.

But she began this season on a great one.

The senior guard scored 33 points and sank a school-record nine 3-pointers to lead the 13th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team to a season-opening 101-45 rout of fellow 2022 NCAA tournament participant Mount St. Mary's on Monday at Cassell Coliseum.

"It just shows that hard work pays off," King said.

King suffered a badly sprained ankle in Tech's second-round win over Clemson in the ACC tournament in March. She missed the team's ACC quarterfinal win and ACC semifinal loss. She returned for the team's first-round NCAA tournament loss to Florida Gulf Coast, playing 14 minutes off the bench but not scoring a point.

"It got hard at a few points [in the offseason]," King said. "Frustrations with coming back from injury."

She was not completely healthy when she began preseason practice last month.

"The first couple practices were a little rough," said King, who is one of Tech's three returning starters. "When you're coming back injury, you're wondering if you're going to be back to your old self, so there's always a little worry there."

"You're better," Tech power forward Taylor Soule said.

"Back and better," King said.

But getting back in a rhythm was not easy.

"[The injury] was that severe, so much so that we didn't really do anything at all with her this summer," coach Kenny Brooks said. "We just kind of let her … rest a little bit. She was ready for the first practice of the year but was still hobbling a little.

"One practice, … she was going through a stretch where she was shooting the ball so bad because she was trying to get back in tune with her body. She was missing. She was air-balling. … She just put her head right on my shoulder and she had tears because she was shooting that bad.

"Slowly but surely, she started to get into rhythm. … The last two weeks, she's been shooting lights out."

The old Tech single-game mark of eight 3-pointers was set by Jeni Garber in a 1991 game against South Carolina. Aisha Sheppard, who concluded her Tech career in March, matched the record in a January 2020 game against North Carolina State and tied it again the following month against Virginia.

"I always looked up to [Sheppard]," King said. "I guess I had to step into her role."

King was 9 of 16 from 3-point range. She broke the record with 4:40 left in the fourth.

"We recognized the fact that she was coming up close on the record and [her teammates] really kept looking for her," Brooks said.

King did not hear the public address announcer reveal her new school record to the fans as she exited the game shortly after her ninth 3-pointer.

"The people on the bench had to tell me [about the new record]," she said.

King benefited from the defensive attention that was paid by the Mountaineers to Elizabeth Kitley, who had 18 points, nine rebounds and six blocks.

"They were just giving me space," King said. "They chose to guard Liz and it was my time to shoot."

"If you want to go in and triple-team Liz, you want to leave Cayla King, that's … not very smart," Brooks said.

King's 33 points tied for the seventh-best total ever by a Hokie.

King had 13 points and three 3-pointers in the first quarter, helping Tech build a 23-5 lead.

Georgia Amoore had 11 points and nine assists in the win.

Soule, a Boston College graduate transfer, had 14 points and four steals in her debut as a Hokie.

"It was a blessing to be out there," she said. "I'm getting a little emotional."

In the third quarter, Soule had back-to-back steals and fast-break layups.

"Instincts [help], but … I can't get a steal if someone's not putting pressure on the ball to try to force a pass," Soule said.

Maryland transfer Ashley Owusu had nine points and four assists in her Tech debut.

BC graduate transfer Clara Ford and freshman Charlise Dunn also made their Tech debuts.

Brooks said one of his other freshmen, Carleigh Wenzel, will redshirt this season.

Tech began the season down an assistant coach. Brooks said assistant George Porcha was let go within the last two weeks.

Porcha, a former BC assistant, came aboard after last season. Brooks said Porcha was let go because of "philosophical differences within our program" and because of something that was amiss with his application for the Tech job.

"It wasn't just one thing," Brooks said.