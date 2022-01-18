Kitley boosts Virginia Tech over Virginia

BLACKSBURG — Chalk up another double-double for Elizabeth Kitley and another win for the Virginia Tech women's basketball team.

Kitley scored 24 points, snared 10 rebounds and blocked six shots to lead the Hokies to a 69-52 victory over Virginia on Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum.

"She's special," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "You haven't seen her best basketball yet.

"I didn't think she played great today and she had 24 and 10. … I don't want to get to the point where we take it for granted because it is special … for her to do it consistently with the attention that she garners."

Kitley recorded her seventh straight double-double. Not so coincidentally, the third-place Hokies (13-4, 5-1 ACC) have gone 6-1 in that span.

"It's … something that I know that I can do and should do for the team to be successful," Kitley said of getting double-doubles.

Virginia (3-11, 0-4), which trailed for the final three quarters, lost its fifth straight game.

Kitley, a 6-foot-6 junior, was 10 of 18 from the field.

"She's just a tough matchup one-on-one," UVa coach Tina Thompson said. "Because they have shooters, they're in the position to kind of give her space to work and kind of do her thing. It's really difficult to help off of them from the wing."

The Hokies beat their rival for the third time in the past four meetings.

"We don't like them," Kitley said with a laugh.

Purdue transfer Kayana Traylor had 17 points for Tech. She scored in double figures for the fifth time in the past seven games.

"It just comes with chemistry and time and building trust with teammates," Traylor said.

Traylor had five baskets Tuesday after scoring just four baskets in the previous two games combined.

"Took advantage … of opportunities that I had whenever the floor was spread," she said.

UVa shot just 36% from the field.

Kitley tied her season high with her six blocks.

"Having a 6-6 presence, it's hard to attack the basket or even go for your pull-up," said UVa guard Amandine Toi, who had 15 points.

Virginia has been held under 57 points in each game of its five-game skid.

UVa turned the ball over 16 times Tuesday, resulting in 16 Tech points.

"Some of them were unforced turnovers — making bad decisions, especially in crucial moments," said UVa guard Taylor Valladay, who had 16 points.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 6 but was one of three games UVa had to postpone because of COVID-19 issues in the Virginia program.

UVa has played just four games since its Dec. 7 loss to American. In addition to the games postponed because of UVa's COVID-19 issues, a Dec. 22 nonleague game was scrapped because Texas Southern had COVID-19 issues and Sunday's game against Syracuse was postponed because of the snowstorm.

"It would be helpful for us to have a few more practices," Thompson said. "I can count on one hand how many practices we've had since mid-December, just with COVID and the things that we've experienced.

"It's been a difficult stretch for us, but I'm proud of our kids."

UVa's four ACC losses have not come against cupcakes. Two of the losses were to nationally ranked North Carolina State, while another was to nationally ranked Georgia Tech.

This was the first of five games in an 10-day span for UVa, including a Thursday visit to No. 20 North Carolina, a Sunday visit to No. 21 Duke, a Jan. 25 game against No. 19 Notre Dame and a Jan. 27 rematch with the Hokies.

"We've just experienced a lot in the last couple weeks," Thompson said. "The next couple weeks are not going to be any different. But our goal is to continue to show up and continue to compete."

Tech was 16 of 17 from the free-throw line. The Hokies made seven 3-pointers to UVa's three.

Virginia Tech won despite shooting just 38.3% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range.

"They took us out of rhythm a little," Brooks said. "We didn't play our best."

"We weren't happy with exactly how we played today," Traylor said. "Yeah, we won, but had we played somebody else, maybe not."

Aisha Sheppard scored 11 points for Tech, while Eleah Parker had 12 points for UVa.

The Hokies led 15-12 after the first quarter, with Kitley scoring 10 of Tech's 15 points.

Leading 20-19 with 7:53 left in the second quarter, Tech went on an 11-0 run to build a 31-19 cushion with 25 seconds left in the half.

UVa later went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 35-31 with 6:55 left in the third quarter. But UVa scored only two baskets the rest of the quarter. Tech led 46-35 entering the fourth.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.