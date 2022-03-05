Kitley has sprained shoulder, misses first half

GREENSBORO, N.C. — ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley suffered a sprained right shoulder in Virginia Tech's win Friday and did not play in the first half today in the ACC semifinals.
Tech guard Cayla King, who suffered a sprained right ankle in Thursday's win and missed Friday's game, also did not play in the first half today.
Top-seeded and third-ranked North Carolina State led 31-27 at halftime.
Kitley and King put up shots before the game today at Greensboro Coliseum, and were going to try to play today.
King was in a walking boot Friday but is not in one today.
Kitley, Tech's star center, suffered the sprained shoulder while diving for a loose ball at the end of the first quarter in Friday's ACC quarterfinal win over North Carolina. She returned to the game for a minute in the second quarter, but lifting her right arm was too painful and she watched the second half and overtime from the bench.