Kitley has sprained shoulder, misses first half

GREENSBORO, N.C. — ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley suffered a sprained right shoulder in Virginia Tech's win Friday and did not play in the first half today in the ACC semifinals.

Tech guard Cayla King, who suffered a sprained right ankle in Thursday's win and missed Friday's game, also did not play in the first half today.

Top-seeded and third-ranked North Carolina State led 31-27 at halftime.

Kitley and King put up shots before the game today at Greensboro Coliseum, and were going to try to play today.

King was in a walking boot Friday but is not in one today.

Kitley, Tech's star center, suffered the sprained shoulder while diving for a loose ball at the end of the first quarter in Friday's ACC quarterfinal win over North Carolina. She returned to the game for a minute in the second quarter, but lifting her right arm was too painful and she watched the second half and overtime from the bench.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.