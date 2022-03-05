 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kitley has sprained shoulder, will try to play

GREENSBORO, N.C. — ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley suffered a sprained right shoulder in Virginia Tech's win Friday but will try to play today in the ACC semifinals.

Tech guard Cayla King, who suffered a sprained right ankle in Thursday's win and missed Friday's game, also will try to play today.

Both players put up shots before the game today at Greensboro Coliseum.

King was in a walking boot Friday but is not in one today.

Kitley, Tech's star center, suffered the sprained shoulder while diving for a loose ball at the end of the first quarter in Friday's ACC quarterfinal win over North Carolina. She returned to the game for a minute in the second quarter, but lifting her right arm was too painful and she watched the second half and overtime from the bench.

Tech faces third-ranked N.C. State and its star center, Elissa Cunane, at noon on ACC Network.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men's basketball and many other teams at the university.

