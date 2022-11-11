Kitley helps No. 13 Virginia Tech women beat Bucknell

BLACKSBURG — During a timeout in the Virginia Tech men's basketball game Thursday, Elizabeth Kitley was applauded by the Cassell Coliseum crowd in recognition of her having earned ACC women's basketball player of the year honors last season.

On Friday night, Kitley earned applause by doing more than just waving.

The senior center had 22 points and 13 rebounds to help the 13th-ranked Hokies squash Bucknell 67-41 at Cassell Coliseum.

After being double- and triple-teamed by Mount St. Mary's in Monday's opener, Kitley got less defensive attention Friday.

"That's the challenging thing, people playing me so different every time," she said. "Sometimes I miss some wide-open layups just because I'm anticipating for three people to be there and there's just not.

"They were hardly guarding me, honestly. A lot of times they were sagging off, which is fine with me. I think I shot jump shots at the free-throw line better than I did layups. I'll take that any day."

Kitley was 10 of 19 from the field.

"I definitely missed more than I would like," she said. "But as a team, we shot pretty bad. So we've just got to shoot better next time."

Kitley had 12 points and eight rebounds by halftime.

After shooting 56.1% from the field in Monday's 101-45 rout of Mount St. Mary's, the Hokies (2-0) shot just 38.1% from the field and 26.3% (5 of 19) from 3-point territory Friday.

"We just have to be locked in and ready when the ball gets in our hands to be able to shoot it," said Tech point guard Georgia Amoore, who had 11 points. "Sometimes when we were kicking it around, it stuck and then our last thought was to shoot.

"Last game was [an] attack mindset and shooting. As soon as we get hesitant, that throws everyone's shots off."

Virginia Tech was 14 of 18 from the free-throw line, while the visitors were 3 of 6.

The Hokies also outrebounded the visitors 37-28.

Patriot League member Bucknell (0-2) shot 41.9% from the field. The visitors were 2 of 9 (22.2%) from 3-point range.

The Bison hurt themselves with 19 turnovers. Tech had seven steals.

Amoore made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Tech a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Virginia Tech shot just 31.3% from the field in that quarter.

The Hokies led the rest of the way.

"We just can't expect to be in control the whole game from the get-go because … we have a target on our back and everyone wants to beat us. And why wouldn't they?" Amoore said. "So we have to control the narrative from the start, and I just don't think we did that today."

Virginia Tech led 31-23 at halftime.

Tech coach Kenny Brooks talked to his team at halftime about its defense.

"Once we were told to turn it on on defense, it showed our capabilities," Kitley said. "But we kind of needed a push for that. From now on, we need to just come out with that intensity on defense because we didn't really start like that at all.

"He told us, 'Push up on the ball.’ … After that, … it was harder for them to run their stuff."

The Hokies led 46-33 after three quarters.

The Hokies warmed up in the fourth quarter, shooting 53.8% from the field.

Cecelia Collins had 13 points for the Bison.