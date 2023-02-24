CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — With 5:19 left in the fourth quarter, Elizabeth Kitley made a jumper to become the all-time leading scorer in Virginia Tech women's basketball history.

But that was not her biggest basket of the game.

The senior center made a turnaround 15-foot jumper at the buzzer to give the ninth-ranked Hokies a 61-59 win over 22nd-ranked North Carolina State on Thursday night at Carmichael Arena.

Where does that basket rank in her illustrious career?

"I've never had a game-winner before, so it's got to be top 1," Kitley said after the win.

"To be able to get a win like this and have a storybook ending with the winning shot but also becoming the all-time leading scorer in Virginia Tech history, that's pretty cool," Hokies coach Kenny Brooks said.

A grinning Kitley was mobbed by her jubilant teammates after making the winning shot.

"I've never seen anybody hit a buzzer-beater," teammate Kayana Traylor said.

Cayla King made the inbounds pass to Kitley with 2.1 seconds left. During a timeout before the pass, Brooks had drawn up the play for Kitley to take the last shot.

"We had practiced that a few times in the last week or so," Kitley said. "That's a shot that I think I'm really confident in."

"She's really good at catching it and turning around and shooting it quickly," Brooks said.

Kitley had been double- and triple-teamed most of the night. But Georgia Amoore set a screen for her on the final shot, and UNC redshirt freshman guard Kayla McPherson made a defensive mistake and left Kitley open.

"We had a foul to give and we knew where the ball was going," Tar Heels coach Courtney Banghart said. "We were going to switch everything, ball came in [to Kitley] and we were going to foul. … [But] it was a missed coverage. … [McPherson] is heartbroken about it. She knows that she was supposed to switch. She knows that we had a foul to give."

Kitley, the reigning ACC player of the year, had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Hokies (23-4, 13-4 ACC).

She entered the game needing 17 points to break former teammate Aisha Sheppard's record of 1,883 points. Kitley now has 1,888 points.

"I got to play with Shep for three years and I saw how much she scored, so it's kind of crazy to think that I scored more than that," Kitley said. "It's an honor. I'm grateful to all my teammates that ever gave me the ball."

Sheppard broke the record last February.

"When Aisha Sheppard broke it, I hugged her and I said, 'Congratulations and enjoy it for a year,'" Brooks said.

Sheppard broke the record during a loss at Louisville. Kitley got to break the record on a much happier night.

"We can actually celebrate it. If we had lost, there would be no talking about it," Kitley said.

Sheppard broke the record in her fifth season playing for the Hokies, while Kitley broke the mark in her fourth season.

"Congratulations to the machine that is Elizabeth Kitley," Sheppard tweeted after Kitley broke her record.

Kitley is from North Carolina. Her parents and three siblings were in the stands Thursday.

She was on the phone with the team's equipment manager as she entered the postgame press conference.

"Because I don't want to take my jersey off," she said with a laugh.

The Hokies won their seventh straight ACC game, breaking the program record.

"We just have a lot of confidence," Kitley said. "We feel like we can beat anyone."

With their 13th league win, the Hokies tied the school mark set by last year's team for the most ACC victories in a season.

The third-place Hokies, who have one regular-season game left, clinched a double bye in the ACC tournament for the first time.

Earlier in the night, the NCAA tournament selection committee had named Tech the No. 8 overall seed for the NCAAs at that point in time.

The Hokies beat UNC (19-9, 10-7) for the fourth straight time.

Kitley was 9 of 14 from the field.

"She doesn't like physicality," said Deja Kelly, who had 18 points for UNC. "Trying to be as physical as we could with her, just make her see a crowd. … But she's also a good enough player to be able to finish over [you] and make her moves."

"She has a really high release," Banghart said. "She's like the women's version of Dirk Nowitzki. … Once she has it, you can't do anything about it."

Traylor had 20 points and four 3-pointers.

"I just kind of tried to let the game come to me," she said. "Once I hit a couple shots, my teammates did a good job of giving me the ball."

It was Traylor's first game scoring in double figures since a Jan. 29 win at Virginia.

"[On] a night like tonight where Georgia didn't really have it going, Cayla King didn't have it going, Kayana Traylor steps up," Brooks said.

Amoore had six turnovers and was held to 10 points. She was 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

"We knew she was going to look to shoot more 3s," said Kennedy Todd-Williams, who had 13 points for North Carolina. "Not giving her daylight was our key."

The Tar Heels scored the first eight points of the game and jumped to a 14-4 lead. Tech shot just 22.2% from the field in the first quarter.

But the Hokies righted themselves, shooting 53.3% in the second quarter, 57.1% in the third and 61.5% in the fourth.

"We were really active [defensively] in the first quarter and we talked really well on the screens," Kelly said. "We just had a lack of communication in the second quarter and on. But they're also a really good team. They were bound to make some shots eventually."

King made two free throws to give Tech a 59-58 lead with 9.1 seconds to go.

UNC's Alyssa Ustby, who had been sidelined by injury the previous five games, went to the free-throw line with 2.1 seconds left. She made the first free throw to tie the game but missed the second free throw. Kitley snared the rebound.

Tech turned the ball over 20 times but outrebounded UNC 41-28.