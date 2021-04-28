Kristo Strickler blossoms into MLS draft pick at Virginia Tech

Kristo Strickler entered the Virginia Tech men's soccer program as a walk-on.
He will leave it as a Major League Soccer draft pick.
Strickler is a senior forward/midfielder for the Hokies (6-6-3), who will face Oregon State in the first round of the NCAA tournament Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
"It's kind of a great way to go out, … trying to make a tournament run, a championship run with my guys," Strickler said. "[But] it's bittersweet. I'm savoring all the time I have here."
The NCAA tournament will not mark the end of Strickler's soccer career. In January, he was chosen by the Houston Dynamo in the second round of the MLS SuperDraft.
"Kristo's a player that we've been tracking for quite some time," Houston senior vice president and general manager Matt Jordan said. "He's really willing to do whatever it takes to put the ball in the back of the net, and that's not an easy trait to find."
Houston signed off on Strickler playing for the Hokies this spring.
"I was really happy to finish off the college season and spend my final semester in Blacksburg because I love this place so much," Strickler said.
The All-ACC pick will report to the Dynamo after the NCAAs.
"I'm ready to make a name for myself in Houston," he said.
'Chip on my shoulder'
Strickler's father is a retired TV anchorman. Strickler's mother moved with her family from the Philippines to the United States when she was a teenager and is now a dentist.
Strickler, who plans to graduate next month with a degree in human nutrition, foods and exercise science, wants to eventually go to dental school and follow in his mother's footsteps.
He did not consider pro soccer to be a realistic dream while playing for his Ohio high school.
"I didn't even know I was going to play D-I soccer, so I did not even have an inkling I was going to hit the MLS one day," he said.
Strickler, whose first name is actually Kristofer, became a standout midfielder as a senior at St. Charles Preparatory School.
In search of an NCAA Division I opportunity, he emailed a highlight video to Virginia Tech and more than 20 other schools.
"I thought he would be good, but not a future MLS guy," Tech coach Mike Brizendine said.
Strickler was offered walk-on spots by Tech, Ohio State and Creighton. Wright State was his lone scholarship offer.
He started for the Hokies as a nonscholarship freshman in the fall of 2017, when he scored three goals.
"Being a walk-on, … I will always have that chip on my shoulder — try to always work hard and prove other people wrong," he said.
He ended his freshman season as a defender, but Brizendine moved him to forward for his sophomore season. Brizendine also upgraded him to a partial scholarship.
Strickler led the Hokies in goals (10) as a sophomore, earning All-ACC second-team honors. He also led the Hokies in goals (11) as a junior in 2019, again making the All-ACC second team. He scored in the NCAA tournament both years.
'Surreal' moment
Unlike most Division I leagues, the ACC held a soccer season last fall. Tech did well, with a record of 3-2-2 both overall and in the ACC.
Tech sophomore Daniel Pereira turned pro and signed a Generation Adidas contract with Major League Soccer in December, making him eligible for the MLS draft as an underclassman. The Northside High School graduate was chosen by Austin FC with the No. 1 overall pick in January.
"Everybody [in the MLS] was interested in Danny Pereira," Strickler's father, Chuck Strickler, said. "Pereira actually helped get Kristo noticed a little more because they were looking at the … video like, 'Who's this guy who's setting Danny up and scoring goals on Danny's direct kicks?’"
With the third pick in the second round, Houston chose Strickler. He was the 30th overall selection in the three-round draft.
"He has an incredible work rate on and off the ball," Jordan said. "He's really good at finding space and creating space for himself in the box and getting on the end of crosses and loose balls … [to] get shots on goal."
Strickler watched the online telecast of the draft with his parents, coaches and teammates from a Lane Stadium suite.
"That was just overwhelming," said Strickler, who ranks eighth in Tech history with 28 career goals. "It's still pretty surreal to say that I got drafted. It was just an awesome moment that I will always remember."
In a typical year, seniors who were drafted would immediately turn pro.
But most Division I leagues postponed their soccer seasons to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAAs were moved to the spring as well. So the Hokies were going to resume play in the spring.
Jordan and Houston coach Tab Ramos figured it would benefit Strickler to put off turning pro and play for Tech this spring.
"We felt it was best for him to get as much rhythm as possible and to keep playing and finish … his college career strong," Jordan said.
Strickler suffered a hamstring injury in a February practice. He missed the first three games of the spring, returning for a March 19 loss to Virginia.
With Pereira and goalkeeper Mathijs Swaneveld having left Tech after the fall semester, the Hokies were just 4-6-2 (including the fall and spring) after a March 27 loss to Pittsburgh. But they went 2-0-1 in their past three games, including a 1-0 win over North Carolina. Strickler scored the lone goal in that game.
Strickler has played both forward and midfielder this school year; he has four goals and one assist. He was named to the All-ACC first team.
He has already missed Houston's preseason camp and the team's first two regular-season games.
After the NCAAs, Strickler will quarantine in Houston before training with the Dynamo. It remains to be seen if he will get to play for Houston this season.
"It's going to be different, adapting to the physicality, the speed," he said. "I'm just really excited to learn.
"I'm really privileged and honored to have the opportunity to try to make the team."
He has been sending Houston video of his games this spring.
"So I'm always trying to perform at my best," he said.