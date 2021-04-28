Kristo Strickler blossoms into MLS draft pick at Virginia Tech

With the third pick in the second round, Houston chose Strickler. He was the 30th overall selection in the three-round draft.

"He has an incredible work rate on and off the ball," Jordan said. "He's really good at finding space and creating space for himself in the box and getting on the end of crosses and loose balls … [to] get shots on goal."

Strickler watched the online telecast of the draft with his parents, coaches and teammates from a Lane Stadium suite.

"That was just overwhelming," said Strickler, who ranks eighth in Tech history with 28 career goals. "It's still pretty surreal to say that I got drafted. It was just an awesome moment that I will always remember."

In a typical year, seniors who were drafted would immediately turn pro.

But most Division I leagues postponed their soccer seasons to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAAs were moved to the spring as well. So the Hokies were going to resume play in the spring.

Jordan and Houston coach Tab Ramos figured it would benefit Strickler to put off turning pro and play for Tech this spring.