L.A. Angels call up former Virginia Tech pitcher Packy Naughton
The Los Angeles Angels called up former Virginia Tech pitcher Packy Naughton from Class AAA Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old left-hander was 2-2 with a 5.23 ERA, 49 strikeouts and 13 walks in 51 2/3 innings for Salt Lake City this season. Eight of his 11 appearances for Salt Lake City this year were starts, but the major-league club plans to use him as a reliever.

"I really developed my changeup and my slider [at Triple-A]," Naughton told MLB.com.

This is the first major-league promotion for Naughton, who was chosen by Cincinnati in the ninth round of the 2017 major league draft. The Reds traded Nauhgton and a player to be named later to the Angels last August for outfielder Brian Goodwin.

Naughton was 2-6 with a 6.24 ERA, 63 strikeouts and 30 walks in 57 2/3 innings as a Tech junior in 2017.

