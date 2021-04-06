 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leaving Virginia Tech for Stanford pays off for Britney Anderson
0 comments
topical alert

Leaving Virginia Tech for Stanford pays off for Britney Anderson

{{featured_button_text}}

Last summer, Britney Anderson left Blacksburg and drove across the country for a new job in California.

That move paid big dividends this week.

The Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate's first season as an assistant women's basketball coach at Stanford culminated in an NCAA championship Sunday night.

"It's been a whirlwind," Anderson, 36, said Monday night in a phone interview from California. "I've kind of just been in awe [since Sunday]. I've had to kind of pinch myself.

"I'm still kind of stuck in the 'wow factor' setting.

"I haven't slept since the night before we played in the championship."

Anderson, a former Radford University and Virginia Tech assistant, left Tech coach Kenny Brooks' staff in June to join Tara VanDerveer's staff at Stanford.

"After I got hired, she said, 'I think this team can win the national championship,’" Anderson said. "They all believed in it."

The Cardinal beat Pac-12 rival Arizona 54-53 in Sunday's title game in San Antonio to capture its first NCAA crown in 29 years.

Down 54-53, Arizona inbounded the ball with 6.1 seconds left. While being triple-teamed, Aari McDonald put up a jumper that bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

"The last 6.1 seconds lasted forever," Anderson said. "That last shot she shot, and the fact that she got it off over three people, I just felt like everything stopped.

"After she missed it and all of our players started running, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, we won!'

"I just kind of froze because it's something you see on TV, it's something you think about, it's something as a kid you dream about — winning it all, being a champion. But just being in it, … it's very surreal.

"Seeing our players with their hats on and then I'm having a hat on and then the cutting down of the net, … that moment is something I will cherish forever."

Anderson's parents were in the Alamodome stands Sunday night.

This was the first time Anderson has experienced the NCAAs since 2006, when she was a Tech junior forward making her third straight NCAA tournament appearance.

"When we got to the first-round game [last month], I was like, 'I haven't been here for awhile to do this,’" she said.

Anderson was an assistant last year on a Tech squad that was a safe bet to make the NCAAs for the first time since her junior season. But the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tech ended that drought this year instead.

"I felt so bad last year," Anderson said. "But I think this makes up for it a little."

The top reserve on that 2019-20 Tech team was Trinity Baptiste, who started for Arizona this year as a graduate transfer.

Anderson consoled Baptiste on the Alamodome court after Stanford beat Arizona for the title.

"I just had to let her know I will always be there for her as a coach," Anderson said. 

Stanford made its 13th Final Four appearance Friday, when it edged South Carolina 66-65.

Sunday marked the the third NCAA title that Stanford has won under VanDerveer. She steered the 1996 U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal and has been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

"She has a way of getting these young women to buy into what they're doing," Anderson said. "She coaches them hard."

Because of COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County, California, the Cardinal (31-2) did not play a single home game in December or January. The team spent that time living out of hotels while playing games in Las Vegas; Santa Cruz, California; Arizona; Utah; Colorado; Washington state and elsewhere.

"The team is close," Anderson said. "Once we went on the road, I was like, 'They're going to be sick of being around each other.’ But they … found fun and joy in everything that we did."

So the team had experience living out of a suitcase even before spending the past three weeks in the NCAA tournament bubble in San Antonio.

"We had done it for so long that once we got to that point, we were just kind of like, 'OK, three more weeks, here we go,’" Anderson said.

Anderson coached in the New River Valley for seven straight seasons before taking the Stanford job.

After serving as an assistant to Radford coach Mike McGuire for two seasons, Anderson was hired by then-Hokies coach Dennis Wolff in 2015.

When Brooks succeeded Wolff as Tech’s coach in 2016, he retained Anderson as an assistant.

Joining the Stanford staff was an eye-opening experience for Anderson.

"There's national championships sprinkled throughout the entire athletic department," she said. "The bar is set high here."

Anderson moved with her family from the Richmond area to Blacksburg prior to her senior year of high school. She was named the Timesland player of the year and the Group AA player of the year as a senior, when she helped Blacksburg go 29-1 and win the Group AA state title.

She was a Hokies forward from 2003-07. Anderson averaged 10.2 points as a senior.

Anderson is not the only one in the Stanford program with Tech ties.

Stanford post player Cameron Brink is the daughter of former Tech basketball players Greg Brink and Michelle Bain-Brink. Cameron Brink's godparents are former Tech basketball player Dell Curry (Greg's old teammate) and former Tech volleyball player Sonya Adams Curry (Michelle's old roommate).

"Michelle, …  every time she sees me, she says, 'Hey Hokie!’" Anderson said.

Anderson's coaching career has been a "fun journey" for her.

"When I got into coaching, I never thought I would go back to Virginia Tech. That was like a dream," she said. "I never thought I'd live in California; that was like a dream. I never thought I'd work at Stanford; that was like a dream.

"I never thought I'd be a national champion."

BRITNEY ANDERSON

Stanford assistant women's basketball coach

Age: 36

At Blacksburg High School: led team to 2003 state title; was named Timesland player of the year and Group AA player of the year.

At Virginia Tech: was part of three NCAA tournament teams and a WNIT team; averaged 10.2 points as senior.

Previous college coaching jobs: Radford assistant (2013-15); Va. Tech assistant (2015-20).

Champs from Timesland

Graduates of Timesland high schools who won pro or college national (or international) championships:

Danny Aiken (Cave Spring/New England Patriots): Super Bowl (Feb. 2015)

Brandon Anderson (Pulaski County/Arizona Rattlers): AFL Arena Bowl (2012)

Britney Anderson (Blacksburg/Stanford): 2021 NCAA women’s basketball as assistant

Jordan Anderson (Hidden Valley/Auburn): 2007 and 2009 NCAA men’s swimming (team)

Ronde Barber (Cave Spring/Tampa Bay Bucs): Super Bowl (Jan. 2003)

Dwaine Board (Franklin County/San Francisco 49ers): Super Bowl (Jan. 1982, Jan. 1985 and Jan. 1989 as player and Jan. 1995 as assistant)

Gary Clark (Pulaski County/Wash. Redskins): Super Bowl (Jan. 1988 and Jan. 1992)

DeVone Claybrooks (Bassett/Tampa Bay Bucs/Calgary Stampeders): Super Bowl as player (Jan. 2003); CFL Grey Cup as assistant (2014 and 2018)

Brad Clontz (Patrick County/Atlanta Braves): 1995 World Series

Frank Cobbs (Pulaski County/JMU): 2004 NCAA FCS football

William Copeland (Rockbridge County/California): 2008 USA Swimming short course national championships (100 freestyle) and 2009 World University Games (relay)

Brian Crist (Blacksburg/UMass): 1998 NCAA FCS football as an assistant

Steve Davis (Lexington High/Pittsburgh Steelers): Super Bowl (Jan. 1975)

Chip Dixon (George Wythe/Harvard): 1991 Intercollegiate Rowing Association lightweight crew title and 1991 U.S. Rowing Association lightweight title

Matt Doughty (North Cross/UVa): 2015 NCAA baseball

Bill English (Carver/Winston-Salem State): 1967 NCAA basketball (College Division)

Jailyn Ford (Bath County): 2018 and 2019 National Pro Fastpitch

Lauren Frizzell (Blacksburg/Queens Univ.): 2015 and 2016 NCAA Division II women’s swimming (team)

Alice Gaines (Blacksburg/Brevard): 1988 National Junior College Athletic Association titles in 3,000 meters (outdoor track) and cross country (individual champ).

Gary Gilmore (Franklin County/Coastal Carolina): 2016 NCAA baseball as head coach

Evan Gregg (Blacksburg/Michigan): 2013 NCAA men’s swimming (team)

Darryl Gresham (William Fleming/Florida): college football (Jan. 2007 BCS title game)

Darian Grubb (Floyd County): 2011 NASCAR Sprint Cup series title as crew chief

Matt Hagan (Auburn High): 2011, 2014 and 2020 NHRA Funny Car series titles

Luke Hancock (Hidden Valley/Louisville): 2013 NCAA basketball

Carla Hall (Franklin County/Virginia Wesleyan): 2018 NCAA Div. III softball

Will Hare (Hidden Valley/UVa): 2014 NCAA men’s soccer

Courtney Hartman (Lord Botetourt/Bridgewater): 2010 NCAA Div. III heptathlon

K.J. Hippensteel (North Cross/Stanford): 1999 NCAA tennis doubles

Casey Hodges (Franklin County/Mount Olive): 2008 NCAA Div. II baseball

Bob Humphreys (Montvale/St. Louis Cardinals): 1964 World Series

Everett Hurst (George Wythe/Roanoke College): 1972 NCAA basketball (College Division)

Hal Johnston (Andrew Lewis/Roanoke College: 1972 NCAA basketball (College Division)

Caroline Kulp (Patrick Henry/UVa): 2021 NCAA women’s swimming (team)

George Lynch (Patrick Henry/North Carolina): 1993 NCAA basketball

Charlie Manuel (Parry McCluer/Phillies): 2008 World Series as manager

J.C. Martin (Drewry Mason/New York Mets): 1969 World Series

Kevin O’Connell (Rockbridge County/Greensboro College): 2000 NCAA Div. III golf team and individual titles

Zachary Phelps (Blacksburg/Queens Univ.): 2015 and 2016 NCAA Division II men’s swimming (team) and 2016 NCAA Div. II 200-yard backstroke title

Will Pilat (Hidden Valley/Wesleyan): 2018 NCAA Div. III men's lacrosse as assistant

Carnis Poindexter (Lucy Addison/Arkansas AM&N): 1959 ATA national singles tennis championship

Anthony Poindexter (Jefferson Forest/Baltimore Ravens): Super Bowl (Jan. 2001)

Michael Porter (Pulaski Co./San Jacinto): 1986 National Junior College Athletic Association men's basketball

George Preas (Jefferson/Baltimore Colts): 1958 and 1959 NFL titles

Lewis Preston (Franklin Co./Florida): 2007 NCAA basketball as assistant

Jamie Price (Patrick Henry/South Carolina): 1999 NCAA relay title in track

Steve Ragsdale (Narrows/Roanoke College): 1972 NCAA basketball (College Division)

Kyle Rigney (Franklin County/JMU): 2017 NCAA FCS football

Steve Robinson (William Fleming/North Carolina): 2005, 2009 and 2017 NCAA basketball as assistant

Andrew Rowsey (Rockbridge Co./Golden Eagle Alumni/Lakeland Magic): 2020 The Basketball Tournament, 2021 NBA G League

Manny Scere (Patrick Henry/UVa): 2014 NCAA men’s soccer

Susan Slaughter (Floyd County/Arizona): 1990 NCAA women’s golf individual title

Sam Snead (Valley): British Open (1946), Masters (1949, 1952 and 1954), PGA Championship (1942, 1949 and 1951)

Joanna Stevens (Blacksburg/Georgetown): 2011 NCAA women’s cross country (team)

Bryan Stinespring (Clifton Forge High/JMU): 2017 NCAA FCS football as an assistant

Charles Thornhill (Lucy Addison/Michigan St.): share of college football national championship (UPI in 1965, National Football Foundation in 1966)

Sonny Wade (Martinsville/Montreal Alouettes) : CFL Grey Cup (1970, 1974 and 1977)

Lou Whitaker (Martinsville/Detroit Tigers): 1984 World Series

Davonta Womack (Salem/Bridgewater): 2019 NCAA Division III track (100 meters)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Which men's college basketball programs should we keep an eye out for next season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert