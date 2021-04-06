Leaving Virginia Tech for Stanford pays off for Britney Anderson

"The last 6.1 seconds lasted forever," Anderson said. "That last shot she shot, and the fact that she got it off over three people, I just felt like everything stopped.

"After she missed it and all of our players started running, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, we won!'

"I just kind of froze because it's something you see on TV, it's something you think about, it's something as a kid you dream about — winning it all, being a champion. But just being in it, … it's very surreal.

"Seeing our players with their hats on and then I'm having a hat on and then the cutting down of the net, … that moment is something I will cherish forever."

Anderson's parents were in the Alamodome stands Sunday night.

This was the first time Anderson has experienced the NCAAs since 2006, when she was a Tech junior forward making her third straight NCAA tournament appearance.

"When we got to the first-round game [last month], I was like, 'I haven't been here for awhile to do this,’" she said.