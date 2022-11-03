Lewis, Bolen among wrestlers back for No. 11 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Some wrestling teams might be pining for experience.

Not Virginia Tech.

Former NCAA champ and 2022 NCAA runner-up Mekhi Lewis, who joined the Hokies five years ago, is back.

Two-time All-American Hunter Bolen, the Christiansburg High School graduate who also joined the Hokies five years ago, returns as well.

They are among eight returning starters on the Hokies, who finished eighth at the NCAAs last season.

The Hokies are ranked No. 11 in the national coaches preseason Top 25 poll.

"We've got a good mix of some really good young kids and then we've got some guys in the middle that I think have the ability to be good nationally but they haven't quite proven it yet and they've got a step or two to make and then we've got some guys that are proven, that have the ability to wrestle at an elite level," Tech coach Tony Robie said Thursday before practice.

"We need everybody to continue to improve. … If we do that, it should be a fun year."

Robie, whose team opens the season Saturday at the Southeast Open at Roanoke College's Cregger Center, has crafted a daunting nonleague schedule that features four ranked foes.

The Hokies will visit sixth-ranked Ohio State on Nov. 11. Fourth-ranked Missouri will visit Cassell Coliseum on Dec. 11. Virginia Tech will visit No. 25 Stanford on Dec. 18. Seventh-ranked Cornell will visit the Moss Arts Center on Jan. 6.

"We want to challenge our guys," Robie said. "We want to help get them prepared for … the NCAA tournament. We want to expose any of our possible weaknesses during the regular season, as opposed to waiting until the end of the year.

"We also want to ensure that we have good events for our fans to attend."

Virginia Tech went 9-4 overall and 4-1 in the ACC last season, when it finished second to North Carolina State in both the ACC standings and at the ACC championships.

Ninth-ranked State will visit Tech on Jan. 20. The two other ranked teams in the ACC are No. 16 North Carolina, who hosts Tech on Feb. 10, and No. 18 Pittsburgh, which visits Tech on Jan. 27.

The two Tech starters who must be replaced are Korbin Myers and Nathan Traxler. Both won ACC titles last season, with Myers also earning All-America honors.

But Lewis, the 2022 ACC wrestler of the year and the only Hokie to ever advance to two NCAA finals, is back.

Lewis, who won an NCAA title at 165 in 2019, reaggravated a torn pectoral muscle at the 2021 NCAAs and medically withdrew before the NCAA quarterfinals that year.

But he made it all the way to the 174-pound final at the 2022 NCAAs in March before losing in overtime to Penn State's Carter Starocci.

"Last year was heartbreaking. A tough way to lose," Robie said. "It would be naive to say that he doesn't think about it, that it doesn't help motivate him. He's fired up."

Starocci and Lewis enter this season ranked first and second, respectively, in their weight class.

Lewis is a fifth-year senior; he took an Olympic redshirt year in 2019-20 to train for the Olympic trials and was not enrolled at Tech that year.

Bolen, who is ranked No. 11 at 184 pounds, is back for a sixth year of college. He is using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A few weeks after going just 1-2 at the NCAAs in March, Bolen decided to return for one final year.

"His whole year last year wasn't up to his standard," Robie said. "He came back with the intention of going out the way that he's capable of.

"He's certainly among the best guys in the country on his best day. But we've got to make sure we're consistent, we're focused and our mind's in a place where we can be successful."

Bolen will be getting his bachelor's degree in December and finishing the season as a graduate student.

Bryce Andonian, who earned All-America honors by finishing third at the 2022 NCAAs at 149 pounds, has moved up to 157 pounds this season. He is ranked sixth in his new weight class.

"He's a big guy; 149 was hard [for him to make weight]," Robie said. "Sky's the limit for Bryce. … His talent is as good as anybody we've ever had here."

Andonian suffered a foot injury at the team's wrestle-offs last weekend and will not wrestle at the Southeast Open. He is questionable for next week's Ohio State clash.

Sam Latona, a 2021 All-American, is moving up from 125 to succeed Myers at 133. He is ranked No. 13 in his new weight class.

"Moving up a weight has allowed him to just focus on wrestling," Robie said.

Collin Gerardi is back at 141, but freshman Tom Crook beat him in the wrestle-offs and could start instead.

Connor Brady is moving up from 157 to 165. He is battling Chattanooga graduate transfer Drew Nicholson for the starting job.

Dakota Howard is back at 197, but junior Andy Smith (Christiansburg) is also in the running there.

"Smith is maybe an eyelash ahead," Robie said. "He's made big gains. He's changed his body physically in the time that he's been at Virginia Tech. His wrestling continues to improve."

Caleb Henson, a freshman, will start at 149. Hunter Catka will replace Traxler at heavyweight. Eddie Ventresca has a slight edge over fellow redshirt freshman Cooper Flynn at 125.

Bolen, who is getting Saturday off, and Andonian are the only Tech starters who will not be in action at the Southeast Open. Virginia, VMI, UNC, West Virginia, George Mason, Appalachian State, Columbia and Roanoke College will also have wrestlers in the field.