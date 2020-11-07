Liberty’s last second field goal clinches upset win over Virginia Tech after false finish

It wasn’t the only time on Saturday Tech had to play catch-up after Liberty jumped out to an early 14-3 advantage.

Willis hit CJ Yarbrough for a 32-yard touchdown on their opening possession. Tech cornerback Brion Murray was in coverage and mistakenly jumped the route leaving Yarbough wide open on the play.

Early in the second quarter, Willis rolled out to his right and hit tight end Jerome Johnson for a 3-yard touchdown. Willis extended the drive by converting a fourth down attempt with a deep throw down the sideline to Kevin Shaa. The shifty quarterback spun away from a blitzing Chamarri Conner on the play and also had linebacker Ashby trying to chase him down.

Tech’s defense slowed Liberty down by forcing a pair of fumbles in the second quarter that resulted in the Hokies taking a 20-14 lead into the half.

Defensive end Norell Pollard knocked the ball loose from Willis at Liberty’s 30-yard line with 5:47 to go in the quarter. Hendon Hooker ran for a 12-yard touchdown two plays later to give Tech a 17-14 lead.

Liberty went the length of the field on its ensuing drive, but Willis coughed it up again inside Tech’s 10-yard line with less than two minutes to go in the half.