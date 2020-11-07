Liberty’s last second field goal clinches upset win over Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente wants a do-over.
Fuente called a timeout right before the snap on a 59-yard field goal attempt from Liberty kicker Alex Barbir with eight seconds to go. The kick was blocked by offensive lineman Silas Dzansi and returned for a touchdown by cornerback Jermaine Waller, but officials waved it off once they realized Fuente called the timeout.
Liberty ran another play to get a couple extra yards and connected on a 51-yard field goal with one second remaining to score the 38-35 win. Barbir had never attempted a field goal before this season and was 2 of 6 from 30 or more yards.
Virginia Tech had to let Liberty score in the final two minutes to even get the ball back with a chance to tie the game. It was the Hokies only move after giving up a first down at their own 9-yard line with only one timeout.
Liberty running back Peytton Pickett sauntered into the end zone without a defender in sight to put his team up 35-28. Tech didn’t even need the full two minutes to tie the game back up. Hooker was 4 of 4 for 55 yards with three of those passes going to Tre Turner.
Turner tied the game with a 12-yard touchdown catch with 52 seconds to go.
Virginia Tech was short-handed in the loss with Khalil Herbert staying on the bench with a hamstring injury after he returned an early kickoff. Starting tight end James Mitchell, who leads the team with 18 catches for 311 yards, also didn’t play.
Tech’s starting middle linebacker Rayshard Ashby went down with an injury late in the second quarter and didn’t play in the second half.
Liberty dominated the time of possession for much of the second half by keeping the ball on the ground. The Flames ran the ball 11 times in the third quarter for 99 yards and took a 21-20 lead coming out of halftime on a 11-play, 95-yard drive.
They jumped ahead 28-20 after Tayvion Robinson fumbled inside his own 5-yard on a punt return. The fumble came right after Tech’s defense came up with one of its only third down stops of the half.
Robinson signaled for a fair catch, but dropped the ball and it was quickly recovered by the Flames. It was the receiver’s third fumble on special teams this season. The one against Duke was returned for a touchdown.
Willis threw a 5-yard touchdown on the next play with 10:29 to go in the game.
Virginia Tech responded with an impressive drive to tie the game 28-28 with 5:51 to go in the game. Kaleb Smith made a sure-handed grab in the end zone on a fourth and three inside the 10-yard line — free safety Marcus Haskins had Smith in a bear-like hug — and Hooker tossed a side-arm throw to Blackshear for the two-point conversion.
Hooker got the Hokies into the red zone by converting a third and 6 from Liberty’s 35-yard line with a 19-yard gain on the ground.
Liberty jumped out to an early 14-3 lead.
Quarterback Malik Willis hit CJ Yarbrough for a 32-yard touchdown on their opening possession. Brion Murray was in coverage and mistakenly jumped the route leaving Yarbough wide open on the play.
Willis threw a 3-yard touchdown rolling out to his right early in the second quarter to tight end Jerome Johnson. Willis extended the drive by converting a fourth down attempt with a deep throw down the sideline to Kevin Shaa. The shifty quarterback spun away from a blitzing Chamarri Conner on the play and also had linebacker Rayshard Ashby trying to chase him down.
Liberty also successfully went for it on a fourth down on its opening drive. Running back Joshua Mack converted the first attempt with a 14-yard run.
Tech’s defense slowed Liberty down by forcing a pair of fumbles in the second quarter that resulted in the Hokies taking a 20-14 lead into the half.
Virginia Tech defensive end Norell Pollard knocked the ball loose from Willis at Liberty’s 30-yard line with 5:47 to go in the quarter. Hendon Hooker ran for a 12-yard touchdown two plays later to give Tech a 17-14 lead.
Liberty went the length of the field on its ensuing drive, but Willis coughed it up again inside Tech’s 10-yard line with less than two minutes to go in the half.
The play should have resulted in a defensive touchdown for the Hokies. Chamarri Conner recovered the ball and didn’t have a soul in front of him, but the officials blew the play dead with Conner approaching midfield and ruled Willis was down. They reversed the call on review — Willis was on top of Griffin when the ball came loose and never touched the ground — but the damage was done.
Tech did get a field goal off the turnover after Hooker orchestrated a 12-play, 90-yard drive in the team’s two-minute offense. He crossed 100-yards rushing in the half on the drive and completed passes to five different targets. Brian Johnson connected on a 18-yard field goal with one second left in the half.
Hooker was responsible for 201 of the team’s 208 yards in the first half. He finished the game with 373 passing yards (156 rushing) and four touchdowns (three passing). It was the second game of his career he cross the 100-yard rushing mark.
