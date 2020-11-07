Liberty’s last second field goal clinches upset win over Virginia Tech

Tech’s starting middle linebacker Rayshard Ashby went down with an injury late in the second quarter and didn’t play in the second half.

Liberty dominated the time of possession for much of the second half by keeping the ball on the ground. The Flames ran the ball 11 times in the third quarter for 99 yards and took a 21-20 lead coming out of halftime on a 11-play, 95-yard drive.

They jumped ahead 28-20 after Tayvion Robinson fumbled inside his own 5-yard on a punt return. The fumble came right after Tech’s defense came up with one of its only third down stops of the half.

Robinson signaled for a fair catch, but dropped the ball and it was quickly recovered by the Flames. It was the receiver’s third fumble on special teams this season. The one against Duke was returned for a touchdown.

Willis threw a 5-yard touchdown on the next play with 10:29 to go in the game.

Virginia Tech responded with an impressive drive to tie the game 28-28 with 5:51 to go in the game. Kaleb Smith made a sure-handed grab in the end zone on a fourth and three inside the 10-yard line — free safety Marcus Haskins had Smith in a bear-like hug — and Hooker tossed a side-arm throw to Blackshear for the two-point conversion.