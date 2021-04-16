Liberty standout Emily Lytle transferring to Virginia Tech

The Hokies will also get a boost from Traylor, who averaged a team-high 15.0 points for Purdue as a junior this year.

Tech's roster next season will boast five players who averaged double figures in points this year, including Kitley (18.2 ppg), Sheppard (17.7 ppg) and Amoore (11.8 ppg).

"We might be able to get 80 points a game," Brooks said.

Traylor also led Purdue (7-16, 4-14) in assists (3.9 apg) and minutes (34.8 mpg) this year. She has two years of eligibility left.

Brooks said Traylor will probably play a little bit more on the wing at Tech than at point guard. But she will see action at point guard, either when Amoore is resting or to enable Amoore to see some time on the wing.

"We wanted to make sure we got Georgia some help," Brooks said. "We wore Georgia down a little bit by having her be the primary ball-handler all the time. Georgia's very versatile, so we'll be able to kind of put [Amoore] off the ball, too.

"The only thing [Traylor] wanted was an opportunity to be able to make a significant contribution, whether that was starting or coming off the bench. She just wanted to get with a program that was going to win.