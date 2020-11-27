Liberty-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Notes: The Flames opened the season with a 76-72 loss at Ohio University. Emily Lytle had 21 points and eight rebounds for Liberty in that game. … Tech is 16-1 in this series, including a 73-69 home win last season. The teams are meeting for the third straight year. … The Liberty bench includes sophomore Audrey Clark, a Galax native who was home-schooled. The walk-on guard started the final 12 games last season. … Liberty has three starters back from a 20-11 team that tied for second in the Atlantic Sun. Liberty reached the Atlantic Sun title game, but the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. … All five of Tech's starters scored in double figures in Wednesday's season-opening 85-64 win over Richmond.