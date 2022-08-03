Lighten up: Virginia Tech locker room gets refresh as program awaits renovations

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry didn’t like the vibe he got from the locker room.

Tech is planning to completely redesign and renovate the area thanks to a $5 million donation from Win Sheridan the athletic department announced in April, but Pry felt he needed to do something for this fall with the project’s timeline up in the air.

"When they told me they weren't sure if it wasn't going to be '23 or not then I said, OK, let's do something that's not too costly that makes a difference,” Pry said.

Pry put in a request to athletic director Whit Babcock to have the locker room repainted and the lighting replaced to transform the locker room into a more lively space.

According to Pry, Tech administrators including senior associate athletic director Danny White moved quickly to make it happen.

“When you walk into a room you get a feel, those guys are in there all the time,” Pry said. “Maybe at one time it felt like new and it was great at one time, but for us now, we just felt like it needed a change. Whit and those guys were on board."

Pry said it’s just the latest example of everyone in the athletic department being on the same page.

“I feel a ton of support,” Pry said. “ It's a good team. Right now, I feel a ton of support. When we have concerns they are always addressed and talked about, it never falls on deaf ears. They want to see us do this as much as we do."

The full locker room project comes as Tech's athletic department recently completed a series of upgrades including a new $20 million student-athlete performance center, $4.5 million renovation to the football weight room and a new players lounge.

The 14,800 square foot locker rooms were upgraded when they moved to the first floor of the Jamerson Center in November 2010.

“The redesign and renovation of the football locker room will mark another key project to ensure we provide a first-class experience for our football team, in addition to remaining competitive with our peers in terms of player-centric spaces and recruiting,” Babcock said, in April’s news release.