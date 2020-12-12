List of Virginia Tech players participating in Senior Day ahead of 2020 Commonwealth Cup

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced the list of players participating in Senior Day activities on Friday.

The list includes linebacker Rayshard Ashby, punter Oscar Bradburn, running back Khalil Herbert, defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, wide receiver Changa Hodge, safety Divine Deablo, place kicker Brian Johnson, defensive end Justus Reed along with offensive lineman Austin Cannon, Zachariah Hoyt and Tyrell Smith.

The seniors would normally be accompanied by their families and honored in a pregame ceremony, but only essential personnel are allowed on the field this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tech is planning modified festivities this year.

The other unique aspect of this year’s Senior Day is that some of those players listed could decide to return for another year. The NCAA has given all fall student-athletes an additional year of eligibility regardless of how many years they have played.

Reed is the only Hokie to officially announce he’s not coming back next season. The grad transfer’s collegiate career started back in 2014 when he signed with Florida. He received a medical waiver from the NCAA giving him two years of additional eligibility after transferring to Youngstown St.