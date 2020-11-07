Live updates: Liberty defeats Virginia Tech 38-35

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will look to stay undefeated on their home turf this afternoon when they take on No. 25 Liberty at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies (4-2) are coming off a 42-35 road win over Louisville last weekend in which Tech's Justin Herbert rushed for 147 yards. Despite the win last week, Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton recently acknowledged the defense needs to continue to improve throughout the final stretch of the season.

Meanwhile, the Flames (6-0) have had an impressive season up until this point with wins over Syracuse and Southern Miss the past two weeks. Keep an eye on quarterback Malik Willis, who leads all FBS quarterbacks with 495 rushing yards.