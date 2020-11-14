Live updates: Miami defeats Virginia Tech 25-24 in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will look to get back in the win column when they host No. 9 Miami on Saturday.
The Hokies (4-3) are coming off a 38-35 upset loss to Liberty last weekend at Lane Stadium, while the Hurricanes (6-1) held on to a tight 44-41 win on the road at N.C. State on Nov. 6.
Stopping the run will be crucial for Tech's defensive unit Saturday against Miami quarterback D'Eriq King and the Canes offense, per our Aaron McFarling.
Expect a high-scoring battle between these two ACC rivals in Blacksburg. Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout the game.
Final: No. 9 Miami 25, Virginia Tech 24
Virginia Tech stumbles late in failed upset bid against Miami https://t.co/3RjkkkqBHn— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Miami averaging 2.7 yards per rush today. Huge 3-and-out for #Hokies defense.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
Tech will get the ball back with about two minutes to go after forcing three and out, first need to field the punt— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech has to punt after quarterback Hendon Hooker stumbles on third down and long, Miami only needs one first down to clinch this one leading 25-24 with 2:13 to go— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Hendon Hooker sacked and Doug Nester is injured on the play— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Tech doesn't need to be in. a hurry, they got 4:04 and three timeouts, Khalil Herbert back on the field for this drive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Three and out by Miami after the interception, couple of big plays from Dax Hollifield, tipped pass and sack, one of the better series for the defense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
#Hokies defense has done enough today to get this team a win. It's on the O now, which is where Tech should want it.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker looking for Kaleb Smith deep and its intercepted, not a great throw, Tech trails 25-24 with 5:52 to go— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Miami has its first lead of the game, 25-24, with 5:59 left. #Hokies offense should try to hog the rest of the clock.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
Miami QB D'Eriq King hits Mark Pope for 36-yard touchdown, 2-point conversion falls short, Miami in the lead 25-24 with 5:59 to go in the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Heck of a punt by Oscar Bradburn, Dorian Strong downs it at 5-yard line, Tech leads 24-19 with 11:44 to go in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Third quarter: Virginia Tech 24, No. 9 Miami 19
End of 3rd Quarter: Virginia Tech 24, Miami 19— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Hendon Hooker gets sacked, but there's a personal foul on the defense, guess it was in the secondary, didn't see what happen, but lucky break for Tech— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Miami running back Cam'Ron Harris scores 6-yard TD, Tech leads 24-19 after failed 2-point conversion, but there's a flag on the play— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech has J.R. Walker in for Divine Deablo at safety— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Miami has no problem converting the fourth and short, Divine Deablo is shaken up on the play, but appears to be OK— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech leads 24-13 after Brian Johnson connects on 38-yard field goal with 6:14 to go in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Feels like Tech was saving Khalil Herbert a little bit for the second half, but coaching staff has also done better job this week of spreading carries around— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Miami just doesn't seem like it's all that interested in running D'Eriq King, Tech doing a nice job of contain on passing downs and getting some really strong pressure, but surprised they haven't tried to get him moving (considering what's happened the previous two weeks)— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Miami was just called for its sixth penalty (for 51 yards), Virginia Tech has zero penalties today— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech leads 21-13 with 9:29 left in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
#Hokies Holston unholstered. Second TD run of today. Has made some good blocks as well.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech RB Jalen Holston scores his second touchdown of the game, 1-yard run, after going 19-yards on previous play, he dragged a defender about 5-yards on the play after bouncing it out on the right side with huge pressure from Miami's defensive line, heck of a run— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Nice run by Patterson, converts for first down off left side, 9-yard gain— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Already has as many carries on this drive (2) as he did in first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech's defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt sacks D'Eriq King on third down, third time they have got to the QB on third down today, second sack for Hewitt, who is wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey today— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
#Hokies Two sacks for Hewitt today. Pitchin' a fit.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
Halftime: Virginia Tech 14, No. 9 Miami 13
#Hokies lead 14-13. Stats close to identical. Solid tackling effort for VT in first half, IMO. Most times, when a player got a hand on a UM player, he got him down— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
End of 2nd Quarter: Virginia Tech 14, Miami 13— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Miami hits 40-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the first half, Tech leads 14-13, and Hurricanes get the ball to start the second half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt injured, looks like something to do with his arm, trainers walking him to the sidelines— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech going to have to punt after Miami sacks Hendon Hooker for loss of 6 on third down, 3:37 left in the half, big drive coming up for Tech's defense trying to hold onto 14-10 lead going into halftime— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell draws pass interference penalty on Miami, but he's shaken up on the play and getting looked at trainers, he hobbled to bench area— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Miami QB D'Eriq King scores on 10-yard TD run, Tech lead down to 14-10 with 5:11 left in the second quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Nice back-to-back runs by Jalen Holston, he gets in the end zone on 8-yard run to put Tech up 14-3 with 8:47 to go in the second quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
#Hokies Hooker is 7-for-9 for 113 yards, has already run for 63 yards and a touchdown. 9:18 left in 2Q— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
#Hokies Herbert 13 yards on his first 2 carries. Looks playable— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
Tech kicker Brian Johnson misses 54-yard field goal attempt, that was a head-scratcher, why not be more aggressive on third down, Johnson has been good, but 50-plus is not a gimme for him— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Tech's play-calling in no-mans land, right around the edge of field goal range in recent weeks, has not been good— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
First quarter: Virginia Tech 7, No. 9 Miami 3
#Hokies up 7-3. Miami suffering from that all-night Hotel Roanoke bender, like so many visitors do here— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
End of 1st Quarter: Virginia Tech 7, Miami 3; Tech ends the quarter with 30-yard gain on a play-action pass to Tre Turner, Hooker was 5 of 7 for 74 yards in the quarter, also had 44 rushing yards w/TD— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive tackle Mario Kendricks comes up with sack on third down with Miami inside Tech's 20-yard and Hurricanes settle for 42-yard field goal, Tech leads 7-3 with 37 seconds left in first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech up 7-0 over Miami with 6:01 left in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker fakes the handoff to Tayvion Robinson and goes untouched through the middle of the line for a 53-yard TD run— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Khalil Herbert gets the carry on first down and gets about 7-yards in a very tiny amount of space— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert is lining up in the backfield, his first offensive snap in two weeks— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear back to return punt, Tayvion Robinson fumbled for third time on PR last week— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Nice third down pressure by Virginia Tech's defensive line, Jarrod Hewitt a nice move to get free right away and Miami's first punt coming up, that's what Tech's defensive front needs to do today— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Nice third down conversion by Virginia Tech, Hooker looks down field, but dumps it off to Blackshear and he gets 10 yards, he turned it up a notch to get to the chains— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Bryan Hudson in at right guard for this drive for Doug Nester— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell is on the field to start second drive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
I mean Liberty didn't even think of kicking it once they crossed midfield, and if Miami doesn't sub there they were facing the backups along the defensive line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Miami facing a 4th and 3 at Tech's 30-yard line, and decides to go for the field goal— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear in the backfield to start the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech RB Khalil Herbert not on the field to return the opening kickoff after Miami defers to the second half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Pregame:
#Hokies will go off as a 2-point favorite— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
#Hokies crowd sitch pic.twitter.com/oBST8NS2hW— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby working with first-team defense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Along with TE Nick Gallo— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech has two true freshman defensive ends dressed today Justin Beadles and Alec Bryant, neither has played yet this season, but with three defensive sidelined they could get on the field today— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech has 11 players out against Miami including starting CB Jermaine Waller and three defensive ends https://t.co/1LO4vDuAs8— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell is in uniform as well, he went through pregame warmups last week before sitting out— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Waller has yet to play back-to-back games this season, Belmar has missed the last two games, Tech's numbers at DE not great— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
So he will likely at least give it a go today, we will see, played just one snap last week on special teams— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Everything you need to know about Virginia Tech's matchup against No. 9 Miami https://t.co/yOLOnruOrw— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech going through pregame warmups, and Khalil Herbert is out on the field along with James Mitchell and Rayshard Ashby, no guarantee they play, but a good sign to start— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
