Live updates: No. 19 Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Say, how about another road trip to North Carolina?
This will be the third time in four weeks Virginia Tech has played in the "Tar Heel State" this season as the Hokies (3-1) look for their fourth win of 2020 when they take on ACC foe Wake Forest (2-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Tech is coming off a big 40-14 win over Boston College in Blacksburg last weekend, while the Demon Deacons took care of business on their home turf over Virginia. Last season, the Hokies took care of Wake 36-17 in a home contest.
Can VT running back Khalil Herbert run his way to Heisman consideration? Find out in our gameday preview.
Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout Saturday's game from our Mike Niziolek and Aaron McFarling.
First quarter:
Tech goes with back-to-back sweeps to Raheem Blackshear to get first down, coach Justin Fuente said after last week's game he was finally starting to feel more comfortable after he was slowed down with a hamstring injury— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech has the ball at their own 20-yard to start the game, running back Raheem Blackshear in the slot on first down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Pregame:
Nadir Thompson and Armani Chatman are the No. 2 corners— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech right tackle Luke Tenuta back with the No. 1 offense in pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech cornerback Jermaine Waller won't play against Wake Forest https://t.co/KjkPopt61Z— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech announces eight players are unavailable for this afternoon's game against Wake Forest, list includes J.R. Walker, Jermaine Waller and Maxx Philpott— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive backs taking the field, don't see Jermaine Waller, still waiting for official confirmation on the list of unavailable players from the Hokies— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech receiver Darryle Simmons is dressed out, I think he's been on the unavailable list each of the last four weeks— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston dressed out after missing last week's game against Boston College— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert is stretching, all of Tech's quarterbacks now on the field as well— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive backs Brion Murray, Chamarri Conner, Kenonta Jenkins and Devin Taylor all going through pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Turner missed most of last week's game against Boston College— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Tech has started Silas Dzansi the last two weeks with Doug Nester rotating in at right tackle— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Here at Wake Forest's Truist Field where Virginia Tech players are going through early warmups, one of the first players out was quarterback Hendon Hooker— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
