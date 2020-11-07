Live updates: No. 25 Liberty vs Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will look to stay undefeated on their home turf this afternoon when they take on No. 25 Liberty at Lane Stadium.
The Hokies (4-2) are coming off a 42-35 road win over Louisville last weekend in which Tech's Justin Herbert rushed for 147 yards. Despite the win last week, Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton recently acknowledged the defense needs to continue to improve throughout the final stretch of the season.
Meanwhile, the Flames (6-0) have had an impressive season up until this point with wins over Syracuse and Southern Miss the past two weeks. Keep an eye on quarterback Malik Willis, who leads all FBS quarterbacks with 495 rushing yards.
Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout the game. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Pregame:
Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller in uniform for pregame warmups, he's missed the last two weeks and only played one game this season— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Defensive end Robert Wooten was out last week, but he's available, so depth on the edge a little improved— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech has seven unavailable players including running back Keshawn King and defensive end Emmanuel Belmar— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
#Hokies Thoughts on Hamilton and Hartmanhttps://t.co/2z7q5fvCC6— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 5, 2020
Get ready for Virginia Tech's game against No. 25 Liberty with our game day preview, keys to the game, players to watch, a prediction & more https://t.co/5MKY7M05Wc— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!