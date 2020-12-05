Live updates: No. 4 Clemson leads Virginia Tech 31-10 in 3rd quarter

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech hosts ACC powerhouse Clemson in primetime on Saturday.
The Hokies (4-5) are coming off a much needed bye week after dropping their third straight and fourth of their previous fifth contest on Nov. 21 against Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, fourth-ranked Clemson (8-1) took care of those same Panthers last weekend at home, and are primed to head back to the College Football Playoffs in a few weeks heading into Saturday night's game.
To combat the Tigers' high-powered offense, led by star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Tech will look to make stops defensively and get an offense boost from top players, such as Khalil Herbert.
Keep this page refreshed and stay locked here for continued updates from our guys throughout the game. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Third quarter:
Now the question is who is Virginia Tech's emergency quarterback, maybe Luke Bussel, or James Mitchell— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech spokesperson said Braxton Burmeister is still being evaluated— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Knox Kadum is in the game, first appearance in his career— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
So last three #Hokies offensive series have ended with two QB fumbles (one returned for TD) and one sack so vicious that it sent the QB to the locker room— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 6, 2020
Another fumbled snap for Hooker, recovered by Clemson by CB Derion Kendrick and he runs it back 66-yards for the score— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
And Clemson punter has a similar issue that Bradburn did earlier, Tech will take over at Clemson's 32-yard line, only a 7-yard punt— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
And Hendon Hooker is back in the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister went off the field, according to ABC broadcast— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech's defense puts together its best series of the game, three-and-out, and really got push up front, had Lawrence rattled on third down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Another three-and-out for Virginia Tech's offense, they trail 24-10 with 3:10 left in the third quarter, nice punt by Oscar Bradburn— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech sticking with Braxton Burmeister, will be interesting to see after the game what Fuente does say about Hooker's status, if he's healthy I don't understand the move— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
If Hendon Hooker is healthy, have to go back to him here, whether you score or not, at least have to keep Clemson off the field for awhile— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Clemson scores two plays after Burmeister's fumble, leads 24-10 with 4:45 to go in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Devil of an interception— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 6, 2020
And the ball is intercepted by Divine Deablo in the end zone, jumped in front of TE Braden Galloway, had it read all the way, heck of a play by the defense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
False start pushes Clemson back, 2nd and goal from the 9-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Another third down coming up for Clemson, this time 3rd and 1 from Tech's 12-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Clemson converts, first down at Tech's 21-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Clemson and Virginia Tech exchange three-and-outs to start the second half, but Tech's punt only goes 10-yards, there was a bad snap and it bounced before it got to Oscar Bradburn, who made the tackle on the play, Clemson takes over at Tech's 48-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker warming up on the sidelines alongside Braxton Burmeister— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Halftime: No. 4 Clemson 17, Virginia Tech 10
So much to like about that first half from #Hokies. Most of it. Then tackling was poor on last Clemson drive, and coaches let the clock run on Tech's last possession.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 6, 2020
What on earth do you have to lose by trying to go down the field in a hurry there?
Burmeister completes the hail mary-esque pass down to the 1-yard line to Raheem Blackshear, play is under review, but I don't think he got it, ball was tipped backwards and landed right in Blackshear's hands— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
And Herbert carries the ball across midfield, Tech takes timeout with 2 seconds on the clock with ball at Clemson's 43-yard line, 21-yard gain for Hebert— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
#Hokies This is where you need the big crowd to boo not trying to be more aggressive to score on this last drive before the half.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech looks comfortable going into halftime down 17-10, not going to do anything here with the ball— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon with back-to-back 19-yard carries for the score with 1:06 to go in the first half, Clemson takes a 17-10 lead, a very quick 75-yard scoring drive (less than three minutes)— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Clemson moving quickly, they have fresh set of downs at Tech's 19-yard line with less than 90 seconds to go in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech ties the game 10-10 with 3:52 to go in the first half, Clemson has plenty of time and they do get the ball to start the second half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
And Brian Johnson hits the 54-yarder, Tech's sideline goes wild on that, nice kick there from Johnson— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Looked like Changa Hodge had a step on that third and long, but incomplete, Tech going to attempt a 54-yarder— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech's audit of the offense seems to have produced some changes, Khalil Herbert has carried the ball on most short-yardage situations and he's been successful too— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
#Hokies have had the ball for 15:41 compared to Clemson's 7:21.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 6, 2020
Playing very well; would be tied or ahead without a couple of key mistakes. Instead, down 10-7 and have it at midfield.
Not sure if Mitchell returned punts at Big Stone Gap, but he was used to having the ball in his hands at QB, interesting change up with Tre Turner out right now and unable to return punts— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence throws incomplete on third and 4, nice series for Tech's defense, Devin Taylor gets credit for pass breakup— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive back Armani Chatman just dropped a sure-thing INT, bounced on the ground, Lawrence got hit as he threw the ball by Norell Pollard and I think it was Ashby— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
That drive was 11-plays for 34 yards and took 7:14 off the clock— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech can't get the ball before it goes into the end zone, had two guys there, but bounced between them, Tech used tons of clock, but comes up empty-handed, can't have those kind of self-inflicted mistakes like personal fouls against a team like Clemson— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
#Hokies That's the seventh penalty called on Hoffman this year, per Pro Football Focus. No other VT offensive player has more than three.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman gets called for personal foul, 15-yard penalty makes it third and 24, brutal penalty— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Late flag from the officials on a keeper from Braxton Burmeister— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Braxton Bumeister going to the sideline for each call, and coming back to huddle, he breaks it with about 10 seconds left on the play clock each snap— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech has a third and on at Clemson's 44-yard line, which has been a problem area for the Hokies, Khalil Herbert gets the carry and the first down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
#Hokies Every first down is 2 minutes burned.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech facing a third and one coming up at Clemson's 44-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech back at midfield, nice carry by Khalil Herbert, nice still arm of DB Mario Goodrich to get to the corner— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
First quarter: No. 4 Clemson 10, Virginia Tech 7
End of 1st Quarter: Clemson 10, Virginia Tech 7— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister remains in the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence runs for 17-yard touchdown, 10-play, 75-yard drive for the Tigers, they lead 10-7 with 12 seconds left in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
#Hokies Sprinklers come on, Bull Durham-style. "Oh, crap!" says groundskeeper. "We were supposed to be down 21-0 when I did that!"— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 6, 2020
Might be the best moment of 2020— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Looks like Hooker has a jacket on right now, he's talking with Khalil Herbert, doesn't have his helmet with him— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Not seeing Hendon Hooker on the sidelines right now as far as I can tell, Burmeister is on the phone upstairs— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
#Hokies Man, Burmeister looked sharp on that 75-yard touchdown drive. VT eating clock, moving ball, up 7-3— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 6, 2020
Well, a short-yardage goal line situation and Khalil Herbert runs for the 4-yard touchdown with 3:45 to go in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson gets loose somehow and Braxton Burmeister hits him for 48-yard gain down to the 4-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech again using most of the play clock, have to shorten this game, taking the snap with about five seconds left each time— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
If Tre Turner doesn't play, he's going to need more of those— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
The quarterback rotation arrives with two weeks to go in the regular season— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech has Braxton Burmeister in at QB— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Clemson hits 28-yard field goal to go up 3-0 with 8:27 left in the first quarter, nice stand by the defense after allowing Clemson into the red zone— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Clemson third and 9 from Tech's 12-yard line, a really nice play by Chamarri Conner to tackle Travis Etienne for short gain— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Clemson gets 49-yard gain to TE Braden Galloway, who was uncovered— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech punts after 10-yard gain by Hooker, Clemson will take over at their own 28-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker couldn't get the snap and that's a huge loss of 13 yards, looked like he just dropped it, snap was on target— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
First down on nice screen to James Mitchell, Tech huddling up and taking some time off the play clock, would be smart to do that all night— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
And Christian Darrisaw is at left tackle, Silas Dzansi at right guard— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
But it's out of the end zone for a touchback— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Clemson defers after winning toss, it was tails, Virginia Tech offense will start off with the ball— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Pregame:
For Virginia Tech fans waiting, kickoff is apparently scheduled for 7:44 p.m. for the 7:30 game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
This would be huge considering Kaleb Smith has been ruled out for tonight, going to need someone else to step, have relied on Raheem Blackshear in the slot and 12 personnel, but at some point someone else is going to need to catch the ball— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Tahj Gary took a rep with the first team offense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech first team offensive line in pregame warmups has Christian Darrisaw at LT, Silas Dzansi at RG, starting defensive backs are Armani Chatman and Brion Murray, wide receiver Tre Turner didn't line up with first team or second team offense, Changa Hodge was w/first team— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech DB Dorian Strong, RG Doug Nester & LT Christian Darrisaw are in uniform for pregame warmups, Darrisaw went through pregame warmups against Pittsburgh before being ruled out— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Goal No. 1 for #Hokies tonight: Make sure the cardboard cutouts aren't streaming for the exits before halftime— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech players out for pregame warmups in uniform, no surprises with specialists, James Mitchell, Khalil Herbert, and the usually crew all participating— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
11 #Hokies out tonight for reasons that vary, including Belmar and Waller.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech WR Tre Turner had midfield chat with Clemson DE K.J. Henry, Henry went to West Forsyth High School in North Carolina— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Doug Nester is going through pregame warmups, he also missed the game against Pittsburgh before the off week— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong on the field for pregame warmups, he missed the loss to Pittsburgh— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell and running back Khalil Herbert now on the field along with Tre Turner, who unlike his teammates is wearing hoodie and sweatpants while he warms up to stay warm— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw just walked out for pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker is now throwing the ball around during pregame warmups, Tech down to three QBs for this game with Quincy Patterson announcing he's transferring this week, story from earlier this week https://t.co/nCdW2dQxir— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby now walking the perimeter of the field and wide receiver Changa Hodge is first offensive player out warming up— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech long snapper Oscar Shadley going with sleeveless look and shorts for pregame warmups, 38 degrees out with some pretty strong winds— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech punter Oscar Bradburn is first player out of the tunnel for early pregame warm ups, about two hours and 10 minutes left until kickoff— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
