Live updates: No. 4 Clemson leads Virginia Tech 3-0 in 1st quarter

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech hosts ACC powerhouse Clemson in primetime on Saturday.
The Hokies (4-5) are coming off a much needed bye week after dropping their third straight and fourth of their previous fifth contest on Nov. 21 against Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, fourth-ranked Clemson (8-1) took care of those same Panthers last weekend at home, and are primed to head back to the College Football Playoffs in a few weeks heading into Saturday night's game.
To combat the Tigers' high-powered offense, led by star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Tech will look to make stops defensively and get an offense boost from top players, such as Khalil Herbert.
Keep this page refreshed and stay locked here for continued updates from our guys throughout the game. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
First quarter:
Virginia Tech again using most of the play clock, have to shorten this game, taking the snap with about five seconds left each time— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
If Tre Turner doesn't play, he's going to need more of those— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
The quarterback rotation arrives with two weeks to go in the regular season— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech has Braxton Burmeister in at QB— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Clemson hits 28-yard field goal to go up 3-0 with 8:27 left in the first quarter, nice stand by the defense after allowing Clemson into the red zone— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Clemson third and 9 from Tech's 12-yard line, a really nice play by Chamarri Conner to tackle Travis Etienne for short gain— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Clemson gets 49-yard gain to TE Braden Galloway, who was uncovered— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech punts after 10-yard gain by Hooker, Clemson will take over at their own 28-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker couldn't get the snap and that's a huge loss of 13 yards, looked like he just dropped it, snap was on target— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
First down on nice screen to James Mitchell, Tech huddling up and taking some time off the play clock, would be smart to do that all night— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
And Christian Darrisaw is at left tackle, Silas Dzansi at right guard— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
But it's out of the end zone for a touchback— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Support Local Journalism
Clemson defers after winning toss, it was tails, Virginia Tech offense will start off with the ball— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Pregame:
For Virginia Tech fans waiting, kickoff is apparently scheduled for 7:44 p.m. for the 7:30 game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
This would be huge considering Kaleb Smith has been ruled out for tonight, going to need someone else to step, have relied on Raheem Blackshear in the slot and 12 personnel, but at some point someone else is going to need to catch the ball— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Tahj Gary took a rep with the first team offense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech first team offensive line in pregame warmups has Christian Darrisaw at LT, Silas Dzansi at RG, starting defensive backs are Armani Chatman and Brion Murray, wide receiver Tre Turner didn't line up with first team or second team offense, Changa Hodge was w/first team— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Virginia Tech DB Dorian Strong, RG Doug Nester & LT Christian Darrisaw are in uniform for pregame warmups, Darrisaw went through pregame warmups against Pittsburgh before being ruled out— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 6, 2020
Goal No. 1 for #Hokies tonight: Make sure the cardboard cutouts aren't streaming for the exits before halftime— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech players out for pregame warmups in uniform, no surprises with specialists, James Mitchell, Khalil Herbert, and the usually crew all participating— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
11 #Hokies out tonight for reasons that vary, including Belmar and Waller.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech WR Tre Turner had midfield chat with Clemson DE K.J. Henry, Henry went to West Forsyth High School in North Carolina— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Doug Nester is going through pregame warmups, he also missed the game against Pittsburgh before the off week— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong on the field for pregame warmups, he missed the loss to Pittsburgh— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell and running back Khalil Herbert now on the field along with Tre Turner, who unlike his teammates is wearing hoodie and sweatpants while he warms up to stay warm— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw just walked out for pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker is now throwing the ball around during pregame warmups, Tech down to three QBs for this game with Quincy Patterson announcing he's transferring this week, story from earlier this week https://t.co/nCdW2dQxir— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby now walking the perimeter of the field and wide receiver Changa Hodge is first offensive player out warming up— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech long snapper Oscar Shadley going with sleeveless look and shorts for pregame warmups, 38 degrees out with some pretty strong winds— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Virginia Tech punter Oscar Bradburn is first player out of the tunnel for early pregame warm ups, about two hours and 10 minutes left until kickoff— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) December 5, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!