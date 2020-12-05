 Skip to main content
Live updates: No. 4 Clemson leads Virginia Tech 3-0 in 1st quarter
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech hosts ACC powerhouse Clemson in primetime on Saturday.

The Hokies (4-5) are coming off a much needed bye week after dropping their third straight and fourth of their previous fifth contest on Nov. 21 against Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, fourth-ranked Clemson (8-1) took care of those same Panthers last weekend at home, and are primed to head back to the College Football Playoffs in a few weeks heading into Saturday night's game.

To combat the Tigers' high-powered offense, led by star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Tech will look to make stops defensively and get an offense boost from top players, such as Khalil Herbert.

Keep this page refreshed and stay locked here for continued updates from our guys throughout the game. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

First quarter:

Pregame:

