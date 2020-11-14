Live updates: No. 9 Miami vs Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will look to get back in the win column when they host No. 9 Miami on Saturday.
The Hokies (4-3) are coming off a 38-35 upset loss to Liberty last weekend at Lane Stadium, while the Hurricanes (6-1) held on to a tight 44-41 win on the road at N.C. State on Nov. 6.
Stopping the run will be crucial for Tech's defensive unit Saturday against Miami quarterback D'Eriq King and the Canes offense, per our Aaron McFarling.
Expect a high-scoring battle between these two ACC rivals in Blacksburg. Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout the game.
Pregame:
Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby working with first-team defense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Along with TE Nick Gallo— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech has two true freshman defensive ends dressed today Justin Beadles and Alec Bryant, neither has played yet this season, but with three defensive sidelined they could get on the field today— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech has 11 players out against Miami including starting CB Jermaine Waller and three defensive ends https://t.co/1LO4vDuAs8— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell is in uniform as well, he went through pregame warmups last week before sitting out— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Waller has yet to play back-to-back games this season, Belmar has missed the last two games, Tech's numbers at DE not great— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
So he will likely at least give it a go today, we will see, played just one snap last week on special teams— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Everything you need to know about Virginia Tech's matchup against No. 9 Miami https://t.co/yOLOnruOrw— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech going through pregame warmups, and Khalil Herbert is out on the field along with James Mitchell and Rayshard Ashby, no guarantee they play, but a good sign to start— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
