Live updates: North Carolina defeats Virginia Tech 56-45

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Virginia Tech (2-0) will look to make it three straight to start the season as they head back down to North Carolina for the second week in a row, this time to take on the University of North Carolina (2-0) at Kenan Stadium.
Remember that 2019 classic between these two teams? That one time the Hokies prevailed in Blacksburg over these Tar Heels 43-41 in six overtimes? Good times (for Tech, anyways). UNC has not forgotten it, either, so look for another close matchup between these two teams, per our Mike Niziolek.
One other thing watch for Saturday's game will be how these two teams stack up in the trenches with Tech's strong offensive line and running game going up against UNC's run defense, according to our Aaron McFarling.
Stay tuned for live updates throughout the game from Niziolek and McFarling in what hopes to be a good one in Chapel Hill. You may need to refresh this page for brand new updates as the game rolls along.
Final: North Carolina 56, Virginia Tech 45
Virginia Tech helpless to stop North Carolina in first loss of the 2020 season https://t.co/ZqUEYrTbAv— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies lose 56-45. Appreciate all followers out there who had some fun interactions today.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
As the great @czabe always says: We're here for a good time, not for a long time.
Just peeked ahead at #Hokies sked. I see WWWW...then ? vs Miami— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
If you had under 100....YOU LOST!— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
UNC recovers the onside kick at 50-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech gets the 2-point conversion, UNC leads 56-45 with 5:20 left in the game, would assume another onside kick is coming up— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
UNC had 12 players on the field during 2-point conversion, they will get to try it again from the 1-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker throws a 26-yard touchdown to James Mitchell with 5:20 remaining, they don't convert 2-point conversion, trail 56-43— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies Essentially, no attempt was made to help the defense shorten the game by feeding the beast. One Herbert tote in first quarter. One.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Maybe the argument is that UNC was looking for it. Know what? Give it to 'em anyway. Throw a Pedro pitch near their dome. Instead, 21-0.
Virginia Tech had given up 12 runs of 10-yards or more the first two weeks of the season and three of 20-yards or more, today they have given up 13 runs of 10 or more yards, and four that have gone for more than 20— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech double reverse throw, complete to Hendon Hooker, he crosses midfield, 7:30 left in the game, Tech trailing 56-37— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies This. The defense was trash all day. Defense was COVID-compromised. But that doesn't explain this. Or the Hooker thing. https://t.co/eMKGPxNYZc— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Offensive pass interference, 1st and 25, UNC running back Michael Carter goes 62-yards for the touchdown, yikes— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Get cute, get the boot. That's what the wise ol' folks say. Or at least it's what they should say. #GiveTheGuyTheDamnBall https://t.co/OnLZPyxHcW— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker sacked, punt coming up for Tech with 11:30 left in the fourth quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
North Carolina back on the board, leads 49-37 with 12:37 left in the fourth quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies Hand it to Herbert, onside kick, repeat— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Third quarter: North Carolina 42, Virginia Tech 37
#Hokies Dan Orlovsky owns his gaffe of saying Burmeister should have started third quarter. "Swing and a miss on that one," he says. Respect!— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
More like Touchdownvian Robinson— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
2-point conversion no good, Tech trails 42-37 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson is wide open, Hendon Hooker rolled out and faked pulling it down, Robinson made a quick move and scores, 8-play, 77-yard drive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies Man, Hooker is good at quarterbacking. Showed it all of last year— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Screen pass to James Mitchell, he shrugs off a tackle attempt from Jeremiah Gemmel, he's just so smooth with the ball in his hands— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech on the move again, Hendon Hooker scrambles for a first down, 12-yard gain, Tech has 216 rushing yards so far (5.8 yards per carry)— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
North Carolina has sure-thing 3rd down conversion dropped, and Tech is going to get the ball right back with a chance to make this a one-possession game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Khalil Herbert goes over the 100-yard mark for third straight game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
And just like that, Virginia Tech now only trails 42-31 with 5:04 left in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech hands off on 3rd and 8 and Khalil Herbert just went 52-yards for the touchdown, just weaved his way through the secondary, UNC's defensive backs didn't know what to do— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies just give that guy the damn ball— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Ruling confirmed, Tech has the ball at midfield— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Or an onside kick, perhaps https://t.co/n6ekTPw61E— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker gets 5-yard rushing touchdown, only took 76 seconds off the clock, trail 42-23 with 5:58 to go in the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker connects with tight end James Mitchell for 58-yards, Mitchell made the contested catch after bouncing it up to himself— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
This ain't 1992. #Hokies still have time to come back in this game. Gotta stop somebody (seems a stretch) but maybe a turnover or two can help.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
North Carolina goes 75 yards in six plays, up 42-17 with 7:14 left in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies UNC RBs are going a good 7, 8 yards before they encounter anything resembling resistance.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech trails 35-17 with 9:55 left in the third quarter, not a bad drive, but can't trade field goals for touchdowns, pressure back on the defense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech had tight end Drake Deluiis open, but he slips trying to come back for the ball, 4th and 19, and Brian Johnson comes in and connects on a career-long 55-yard field goal, he's made 17 straight— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
It was an illegal shift, and a terrible screen call on second and long that goes nowhere— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
A slant! Virginia Tech touchdown to Tre Turner, slips through a pair of tackles, BUT there is a flag on the play, so it's coming back— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies TV guy says he would have liked to see Burmeister on this first drive given how important it is.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Did he not see any of 2019?
Make that eight penalties with an illegal substitution, Duke had eight penalties last week against Virginia Tech— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
UNC going to be flagged for pass interference, Tech near midfield, that was North Carolina's 7th penalty of the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech goes with Hendon Hooker to start the second half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Halftime: North Carolina 35, Virginia Tech 14
#Hokies Burmeister is 16-for-39 (41%) with one TD and one INT in the past six quarters.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Lack of Hooker is puzzling. It's not "backup quarterback syndrome" when the quarterback who didn't start today was named your starter before the year.
End of 2nd Quarter: North Carolina 35, Virginia Tech 14— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
North Carolina adds to its lead with 16 seconds to go in the half, 43-yard pass from Sam Howell to Dyami Brown, Jermaine Waller got tripped up on coverage, 35-14 UNC leads— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies Seems like single coverage deep with 20 seconds left and the ball near midfield shouldn't be a thing you do— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech fails to convert fourth and three at the 42-yard line, incomplete pass to Tre Turner, 1:11 left in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies Always do what your opponent doesn't want you to do. 90% of the time, that means go, go, go.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
On this drive, Virginia Tech has Bryan Hudson at right guard and Doug Nester at right tackle— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech going for it again on fourth down near midfield, UNC jumps offsides, UNC has six penalties— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies I searched "arm tackles" and this came up as the No. 1 choice, so I'm gonna go with it. pic.twitter.com/RdPnxrem70— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
North Carolina push lead back to 14 points behind Dazz Newsome TD, 28-14 with 4:17 left in the first half, Newsome was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the score, UNC only needed 2:11 to go 75 yards down the field— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell had a great block on that touchdown run on defensive back Ladaeson Hollins— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies pic.twitter.com/3EuSj3bndB— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech has first and goal at UNC's 8-yard line, and Khalil Herbert bounces to the outside, waits for his blockers and gets the score, this is a game now 21-14 UNC leads with 6:28 left in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies Looks like it was a rope-a-dope sitch with the lack of Herbert carries in first quarter— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Khail Herbert finds some room, 11-yard gain, only his third carry of the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech with 4th and 1 at own 39-yard line, Raheem Blackshear gets the first down, 6-yard gain— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Braxton Burmeister back in the game at quarterback for Virginia Tech— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
This looks a little more equal now.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech linebacker Amare Barno with a sack, his third of the season, Josh Fuga with the quarterback pressure, another big third down stop for Tech's defense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies Hooker put Gerrit Cole-caliber zip on his first pass of the season. Just put every ounce of 2020 angst into it. He'll find a rhythm.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Just not a good time to try and get both guys going when there's no margin for error— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Here's the issue with QB rotation, now do you stick with Hooker awhile? Go back to Burmeister? How does Hooker get a feel for the game after just three snaps, and Tech can't afford to go down by anymore points— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Incompletion on third down, punt team is coming out, touchback— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
It's his first appearance of the season, first snap is a keeper that goes for 6-yards— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker has entered the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies Strong play there by Dorian— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
#Hokies If that play hadn't worked, tomatoes literally would have flown out of the internet and blasted everyone in Chapel Hill.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
As it is, VT cuts deficit to 21-7!
Braxton Burmeister off the left side again, down to the 1-yard line then hands off to James Mitchell for the score, 21-7 with 14:13 left in the second quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies It's times like these you wish you had a guy who could run for 207 yards on 20 carries— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
First quarter: North Carolina 21, Virginia Tech 0
End of 1st Quarter: North Carolina 21, Virginia Tech 0— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Tech must have seen something on film, running a lot of QB keepers off the left side, I think that was the third one, Burmeister went 7-yards after fielding a low snap— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Wow, Tre Turner makes some nice moves to turn what looked like a short gain into 36-yard gain down to UNC's 17-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
And where is Herbert? Yeah, you are looking at 21-0 deficit, but man, you have to get him going— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Uhhh, Tech is running hurry up now, that's probably the last thing they should be doing— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
As ugly of a defensive stretch as Tech has had probably since Pitt in 2018?— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies Justin Hamilton debut pic.twitter.com/F88NxSWNyy— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
And North Carolina goes up 21-0, 7-play, 66-yard drive, Javonte Williams with his second touchdown of the game, still 4:09 left in 1st quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech whip linebacker Chamarri Conner called for targeting with hit on a scrambling Sam Howell, teams have to be separated multiple times, and play has been upheld— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech has put Dorian Strong at cornerback alongside Jermaine Waller— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech with second straight three and out, not what the defense wanted to see after giving up 173 yards on first two drives— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Or throw into triple coverage https://t.co/Dp1ilNDyx8— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
#Hokies More important than ever that they run, run, run this drive, re-establish some equilibrium— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
North Carolina just doing whatever it wants, Sam Howell throws 37-yard touchdown to Dyami Brown, UNC leads 14-0 with 7:52 left in the first quarter, Armani Chatman just got beat down the field— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies Put another punter on the barbie!!!— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
* From Tech's own 32-yard line, Burmeister's punt went 51 yards— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech brings offense on the field for 4th and 3 from UNC's 32-yard line and Burmeister punts the ball— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies If they actually planned to go for it there...I love it! Go, go, go, go. Make 'em stop you four times. There will be a zillion points in this game.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Going forward, #Hokies are gonna want to mix in a tackle— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Only thing that slowed North Carolina down on opening drive was holding penalty, converted two third downs, Sam Howell was 5 of 5 for 41 yards, UNC up 7-0 with 10:22 left in the 1st quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Pregame:
#Hokies: Everybody start jumping!— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
3-legged beagle: pic.twitter.com/5dK7I6vsU8
Get caught up with about 20 minutes until kickoff...— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
...our game day preview https://t.co/q2Jnsxg9A0
...Justin Hamilton is back https://t.co/QIRCz8Mmqx
....15 players including three starters not available https://t.co/uDozhG3u6R
Virginia Tech first team defense has Jermaine Waller and Armani Chatman starting at corner, Tyler Matheny and J.R. Walker at safety, Dax Hollifield and Rayshard Ashby at linebacker— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech's first team quarterback during pregame warmups is Braxton Burmeister— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies Appears we'll get our first look at what the VT QB rotation was going to be, albeit with perhaps a different guy taking the first snaps— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Good news, bad news situation for Virginia Tech this week with list of unavailable players, list of names is down to 15 players,— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
but it still includes three starters https://t.co/uDozhG3u6R
#Hokies Safeties are for suckers anyway— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
So big news from today's list of unavailable players, starting left tackle Luke Tenuta is out today, on defensive Divine Deablo is still out, but this week fellow starting safety Keonta Jenkins is also out— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
🎶Fifteen, I'm all right with you...🎶 https://t.co/EKufMlf4y6— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech announces 15 players are unavailable for today's game against North Carolina, list includes Zion Debose, Divine Deablo, Tyree Rogers, Keonta Jenkins, Brion Murray and Dean Ferguson— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech announces 15 players are unavailable for today's game against North Carolina, list includes Darryle Simmons, Terius Wheatley, Keshawn King, Tahj Gary and Luke Tenuta— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
No full-time coaches are out for Virginia Tech this week, that means defensive backs coach Ryan Smith is back with the team as well for today's game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson fielding punts alongside Raheem Blackshear and Khalil Herbert (wearing No. 25 this week) during pregame warmups, Blackshear closed out the Duke game returning punts— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech players have started taking the field in uniforms, orange pants and all— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton will coach against North Carolina https://t.co/QIRCz8Mmqx— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
First team offensive line during pregame warmups is the same as it was first two weeks of seaspon expect Silas Dzansi is in at right tackle for Luke Tenuta— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
