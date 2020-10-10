Live updates: North Carolina leads Virginia Tech 21-7 in 2nd quarter

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Virginia Tech (2-0) will look to make it three straight to start the season as they head back down to North Carolina for the second week in a row, this time to take on the University of North Carolina (2-0) at Kenan Stadium.
Remember that 2019 classic between these two teams? That one time the Hokies prevailed in Blacksburg over these Tar Heels 43-41 in six overtimes? Good times (for Tech, anyways). UNC has not forgotten it, either, so look for another close matchup between these two teams, per our Mike Niziolek.
One other thing watch for Saturday's game will be how these two teams stack up in the trenches with Tech's strong offensive line and running game going up against UNC's run defense, according to our Aaron McFarling.
Stay tuned for live updates throughout the game from Niziolek and McFarling in what hopes to be a good one in Chapel Hill. You may need to refresh this page for brand new updates as the game rolls along.
Second quarter:
#Hokies Strong play there by Dorian— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
#Hokies If that play hadn't worked, tomatoes literally would have flown out of the internet and blasted everyone in Chapel Hill.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
As it is, VT cuts deficit to 21-7!
Braxton Burmeister off the left side again, down to the 1-yard line then hands off to James Mitchell for the score, 21-7 with 14:13 left in the second quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies It's times like these you wish you had a guy who could run for 207 yards on 20 carries— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
First quarter: North Carolina 21, Virginia Tech 0
End of 1st Quarter: North Carolina 21, Virginia Tech 0— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Tech must have seen something on film, running a lot of QB keepers off the left side, I think that was the third one, Burmeister went 7-yards after fielding a low snap— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Wow, Tre Turner makes some nice moves to turn what looked like a short gain into 36-yard gain down to UNC's 17-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
And where is Herbert? Yeah, you are looking at 21-0 deficit, but man, you have to get him going— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Uhhh, Tech is running hurry up now, that's probably the last thing they should be doing— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
As ugly of a defensive stretch as Tech has had probably since Pitt in 2018?— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies Justin Hamilton debut pic.twitter.com/F88NxSWNyy— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
And North Carolina goes up 21-0, 7-play, 66-yard drive, Javonte Williams with his second touchdown of the game, still 4:09 left in 1st quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech whip linebacker Chamarri Conner called for targeting with hit on a scrambling Sam Howell, teams have to be separated multiple times, and play has been upheld— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech has put Dorian Strong at cornerback alongside Jermaine Waller— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech with second straight three and out, not what the defense wanted to see after giving up 173 yards on first two drives— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Or throw into triple coverage https://t.co/Dp1ilNDyx8— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
#Hokies More important than ever that they run, run, run this drive, re-establish some equilibrium— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
North Carolina just doing whatever it wants, Sam Howell throws 37-yard touchdown to Dyami Brown, UNC leads 14-0 with 7:52 left in the first quarter, Armani Chatman just got beat down the field— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies Put another punter on the barbie!!!— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
* From Tech's own 32-yard line, Burmeister's punt went 51 yards— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech brings offense on the field for 4th and 3 from UNC's 32-yard line and Burmeister punts the ball— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies If they actually planned to go for it there...I love it! Go, go, go, go. Make 'em stop you four times. There will be a zillion points in this game.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Going forward, #Hokies are gonna want to mix in a tackle— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Only thing that slowed North Carolina down on opening drive was holding penalty, converted two third downs, Sam Howell was 5 of 5 for 41 yards, UNC up 7-0 with 10:22 left in the 1st quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Pregame:
#Hokies: Everybody start jumping!— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
3-legged beagle: pic.twitter.com/5dK7I6vsU8
Get caught up with about 20 minutes until kickoff...— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
...our game day preview https://t.co/q2Jnsxg9A0
...Justin Hamilton is back https://t.co/QIRCz8Mmqx
....15 players including three starters not available https://t.co/uDozhG3u6R
Virginia Tech first team defense has Jermaine Waller and Armani Chatman starting at corner, Tyler Matheny and J.R. Walker at safety, Dax Hollifield and Rayshard Ashby at linebacker— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech's first team quarterback during pregame warmups is Braxton Burmeister— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
#Hokies Appears we'll get our first look at what the VT QB rotation was going to be, albeit with perhaps a different guy taking the first snaps— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Good news, bad news situation for Virginia Tech this week with list of unavailable players, list of names is down to 15 players,— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
but it still includes three starters https://t.co/uDozhG3u6R
#Hokies Safeties are for suckers anyway— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
So big news from today's list of unavailable players, starting left tackle Luke Tenuta is out today, on defensive Divine Deablo is still out, but this week fellow starting safety Keonta Jenkins is also out— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
🎶Fifteen, I'm all right with you...🎶 https://t.co/EKufMlf4y6— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech announces 15 players are unavailable for today's game against North Carolina, list includes Zion Debose, Divine Deablo, Tyree Rogers, Keonta Jenkins, Brion Murray and Dean Ferguson— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech announces 15 players are unavailable for today's game against North Carolina, list includes Darryle Simmons, Terius Wheatley, Keshawn King, Tahj Gary and Luke Tenuta— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
No full-time coaches are out for Virginia Tech this week, that means defensive backs coach Ryan Smith is back with the team as well for today's game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson fielding punts alongside Raheem Blackshear and Khalil Herbert (wearing No. 25 this week) during pregame warmups, Blackshear closed out the Duke game returning punts— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech players have started taking the field in uniforms, orange pants and all— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton will coach against North Carolina https://t.co/QIRCz8Mmqx— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
First team offensive line during pregame warmups is the same as it was first two weeks of seaspon expect Silas Dzansi is in at right tackle for Luke Tenuta— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 10, 2020
