Live updates: North Carolina leads Virginia Tech 35-14 at halftime

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Virginia Tech (2-0) will look to make it three straight to start the season as they head back down to North Carolina for the second week in a row, this time to take on the University of North Carolina (2-0) at Kenan Stadium.

Remember that 2019 classic between these two teams? That one time the Hokies prevailed in Blacksburg over these Tar Heels 43-41 in six overtimes? Good times (for Tech, anyways). UNC has not forgotten it, either, so look for another close matchup between these two teams, per our Mike Niziolek.

One other thing watch for Saturday's game will be how these two teams stack up in the trenches with Tech's strong offensive line and running game going up against UNC's run defense, according to our Aaron McFarling.