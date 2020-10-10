 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: North Carolina leads Virginia Tech 42-37 at end of 3rd quarter
2 comments
breaking featured

Live updates: North Carolina leads Virginia Tech 42-37 at end of 3rd quarter

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Tech North Carolina Football

North Carolina's Dazz Newsome (5) hurdles into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter against Virginia Tech 's Devin Taylor (24) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

 Robert Willett

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Virginia Tech (2-0) will look to make it three straight to start the season as they head back down to North Carolina for the second week in a row, this time to take on the University of North Carolina (2-0) at Kenan Stadium.

Remember that 2019 classic between these two teams? That one time the Hokies prevailed in Blacksburg over these Tar Heels 43-41 in six overtimes? Good times (for Tech, anyways). UNC has not forgotten it, either, so look for another close matchup between these two teams, per our Mike Niziolek.

One other thing watch for Saturday's game will be how these two teams stack up in the trenches with Tech's strong offensive line and running game going up against UNC's run defense, according to our Aaron McFarling. 

Stay tuned for live updates throughout the game from Niziolek and McFarling in what hopes to be a good one in Chapel Hill. You may need to refresh this page for brand new updates as the game rolls along.

Third quarter: North Carolina 42, Virginia Tech 37

Halftime: North Carolina 35, Virginia Tech 14

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

First quarter: North Carolina 21, Virginia Tech 0

 

Pregame:

2 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister speaks to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert