Live updates: Pitt defeats Virginia Tech 47-14 at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Virginia Tech will look to end their two-game losing streak when they square off against Pittsburgh on Saturday.
The Hokies (4-4) are coming off a tight 25-24 loss to Miami in Blacksburg last weekend and have lost three of their last four games. Meanwhile, the Panthers (4-4) have also struggled and lost four of their last games after a 3-0 start to the season. Pitt does have a little momentum coming into the game as they defeated Florida State on the road last weekend.
Speaking of momentum, Tech's defense will look to build off their impressive outing against the Hurricanes last week. Don't miss our game day preview for more insight on keys to the game for the Hokies.
Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout the game. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.
Final: Pittsburgh 47, Virginia Tech 14
Reeling Virginia Tech suffers ugly lopsided loss to short-handed Pittsburgh https://t.co/6vX99hog4y— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 22, 2020
#Hokies lose to Pitt 47-14. They've lost four of five.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 22, 2020
They were favored in each of the losses.
That is the sixth Pitt scoring drive of 65 yards or more. #Hokies' coaches can be thankful for the mask mandate.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 22, 2020
Third quarter: Pittsburgh 40, Virginia Tech 14
Pittsburgh punches it in, Pickett with the score, lead now 40-14 with 20 seconds left in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Brian Johnson misses 38-yard field goal wide right— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Pass intended for James Mitchell broken up, Hooker threw into double coverage there— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Still lots of time left, but defense has to figure something out if the offense can score here, problem for Tech is they don't have much personnel left in the secondary to try and shake things up— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Pitt scores on 64-yard touchdown throw from Kenny Pickett to DJ Turner, extend lead to 33-14 with 8:43 to go in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Officials confirm the call, turnover on downs for Virginia Tech, will be Pitt's ball at their own 1-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech now 0 for 2 on fourth down attempts, turnover on downs at the 1-yard line...but there will be a review to double-check— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Fourth and goal at the 1-yard line for Virginia Tech with 10:01 left in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Biggest run of the day for Virginia Tech, huge hole, 31-yard gain for Herbert— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Alex Kessman is 4 for 4 with two 50-plus yard field goals now, his latest from 53-yards out gives Pitt a 26-14 lead with 12:25 left in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech DE Justus Reed with a sack on third down, lost of 8-yards, big play, unblocked off the edge, but didn't let Pickett get away, another FG attempt coming up— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker throws interception on his second pass attempt of the half, Pitt returns the ball to Tech's 35-yard line, Jason Pinnock with the interception— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Halftime: Pittsburgh 23, Virginia Tech 14
End of 2nd Quarter: Pittsburgh 23, Virginia Tech 14— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Pitt scores 11-yard touchdown from Kenny Pickett to Jaylon Barden, leads 23-14 with 1:29 to go in the half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Pitts has first down at Tech's 11-yard line with 1:45 to go in the half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
And two players later Pitt is inside Tech's 30-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Despite rushing struggles, #Hokies have been tackled in the backfield (or sacked) just once so far today. Pitt leads nation with 11.6 TFL per game.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 21, 2020
All of a sudden Virginia Tech's offense looks like an offense again, Turner has three catches for 74 yards with 2 TDs, Tayvion Robinson has three catches for 63 yards— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Hendon Hooker and Tre Turner connect again, slant to the end zone and Turner makes leaping grab, 8-yard touchdown, Pitt lead is now 16-14 with 3:36 to go in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Tayvion Robinson turns a screen into a 19-yard gain up the sidelines, really turned it on to get around the corner and make that play into something on a third and five— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
* 39-yard gain— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
And Pitt has the quick answer with 8-play, 75-yard drive, Vincent Davis punches it in from 1-yard out, lead 16-7 with 5:33 to go in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Pitt has 1st and goal coming up from 1-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
#Hokies That 55-yard touchdown pass from Hooker to Turner is Tech's third-longest passing play of the season. Mitchell had a 57-yarder vs. UNC and Robinson a 56-yarder vs. Duke.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker connects with Tre Turner for 55-yard touchdown, he had Tayvion Robinson WIDE OPEN on the other side, so not sure what Pittsburgh was doing there— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker back in the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech with nice stop on third and short, blew up the middle and forces three and out, giving the offense a chance here— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker on the bat phone to Brad Cornelsen, he's sitting next to QP on the bench— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
#Hokies All you needed was 7 yards there, not the full 26, to set up a manageable field goal. Woeful offense from Tech so far; 1.2 rushing yards per play— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 21, 2020
That QB change was....interesting, maybe Hooker dealing with injury, he hasn't thrown the ball well (small sample size), but can't understand it otherwise— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Fans are going to love that play call on 3rd and 26— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Brock Hoffman was surrounded by Pitt defenders and acted like he was being mugged, but he gets called for unnecessary roughness— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech has Quincy Patterson in at QB, he completed team's last pass— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
And Hooker completes 38-yard pass to James Mitchell on second down, underthrown a bit, would have been a touchdown if he hit Mitchell in stride— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Pitt extends its lead with a 52-yard field goal from Kessman with 13:39 to go in the half, Pitt now leads 9-0— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
This will be a 52-yard attempt— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo reads a screen pass perfectly, blows it up in the backfield, third down coming up for Pitt at Tech's 34-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
#Hokies 4-15 under Fuente when opponent scores first— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 21, 2020
First quarter: Pittsburgh 6, Virginia Tech 0
End of 1st quarter: Pittsburgh 6, Virginia Tech 0— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech had a 3rd and 1 at its own 25-yard line, really only a matter of inches and can't get it, Quincy Patterson was in at QB on the play, I would have asked for a measurement there on the play before— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Pitt's second trip inside the red zone ends in another field goal, this time a 30-yarder, Pitt leads 6-0 with 3:38 to go in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Pittsburgh converts, looked like Devin Taylor had a chance to bring DJ Turner down right at the line, but couldn't get him down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Pittsburgh calls timeout with 3rd and 4 at Tech's 28-yard line, Pitt is 1-3 on third downs, there's 5:13 left in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker is a 1-yard short on fourth down carry, faked a reverse to Tayvion Robinson, but didn't have much space to run— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech keeping punt team on the sidelines, looking like they are going for it with the ball at Pitt's 43-yard line, 4th and 3— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Well, Virginia Tech gets theright back, Kenny Pickett throws an interception to Chamarri Conner, as if he was the intended target, wild sequence— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Multiple players fell down, ball was on ground twice I think, there's argument by stat guys who should be credited with fumble, so you get the idea— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Nice pass breakup by Armani Chatman on third down, quick three and out from Pittsburgh and Tre Turner makes his debut as Tech's starting punt returner, he signals for fair catch— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech's offense goes three and out, offensive line much different today — LT Tenuta, LG Smith, C Hoffman, RG Hudson, RT Dzani, James Mitchell did get the start at TE and Herbert touched the ball on all three plays— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert back to field the Pitt kickoff, he didn't play special teams last week— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Pittsburgh going to settle for a short field goal, nice hold by Virginia Tech's defense inside the 10-yard line after Pitt quickly moved down the field to open the game, 3-0 Pitt leads with 11:44 to go in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Norell Pollard called for unsportsmanlike conduct with Pitt driving, they are at Tech's 25-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Armani Barno at defensive end for Belmar— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Pregame:
Virginia Tech had Keondre Ko working with second-team defense at cornerback, a fifth-year senior who transfered from Tusculum two years ago— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech announces 12 players will be unavailable including Doug Nester, Emmanuel Belmar, Jermaine Waller and Dorian Strong, story here https://t.co/GNMtBZhT22— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
#Hokies are now 6.5-point favorites, up from a low of 3, with Pitt announcing 16 players out— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech has James Mitchell at TE with first-team offense, right side of the offensive line is Bryan Hudson at RG, Silas Dzansi at RT, Brion Murray and Armani Chatman with first-team defense at cornerback— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell is in uniform during pregame warmups, will see if he takes reps with the first-team offense, hasn't done that the last two weeks— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech announces 12 players will be unavailable for today's game, should have the names in a few minutes— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert in uniform for pregame warmups with other specialists— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
No names yet, but apparently seven starters out for Pitt https://t.co/VynyQH3lx5— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
* Clements and Moore are both true freshman offensive linemen— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert also on the field for pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech safety Lakeem Rudolph going through pregame warmups, he was on Tech's unavailable list last week— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield went shirtless through pregame warmups in 2018, today he's going with sleeveless shirt and shorts, it's currently 47 degrees in Pittsburgh, also not wearing socks/shoes for some drills he's doing— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell just walked out of the tunnel for early pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
A few Virginia Tech players on the field for pregame warmups includes Rayshard Ashyby and Hendon Hooker— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 21, 2020
