Live updates: Pitt leads Virginia Tech 16-14 in 2nd quarter
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Virginia Tech will look to end their two-game losing streak when they square off against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Hokies (4-4) are coming off a tight 25-24 loss to Miami in Blacksburg last weekend and have lost three of their last four games. Meanwhile, the Panthers (4-4) have also struggled and lost four of their last games after a 3-0 start to the season. Pitt does have a little momentum coming into the game as they defeated Florida State on the road last weekend.

Speaking of momentum, Tech's defense will look to build off their impressive  outing against the Hurricanes last week. Don't miss our game day preview for more insight on keys to the game for the Hokies.

Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout the game. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.

Second quarter:

First quarter: Pittsburgh 6, Virginia Tech 0

Pregame:

