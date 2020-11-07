 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Liberty defeats Virginia Tech 38-35
0 comments
top story

Live updates: Liberty defeats Virginia Tech 38-35

{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will look to stay undefeated on their home turf this afternoon when they take on No. 25 Liberty at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies (4-2) are coming off a 42-35 road win over Louisville last weekend in which Tech's Justin Herbert rushed for 147 yards. Despite the win last week, Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton recently acknowledged the defense needs to continue to improve throughout the final stretch of the season.

Meanwhile, the Flames (6-0) have had an impressive season up until this point with wins over Syracuse and Southern Miss the past two weeks. Keep an eye on quarterback Malik Willis, who leads all FBS quarterbacks with 495 rushing yards.

Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout the game. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m.

Final: Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35

Third quarter: Liberty 21, Virginia Tech 20

Halftime: Virginia Tech 20, Liberty 14

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

First quarter: Liberty 7, Virginia Tech 3

Pregame:

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister speaks to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert