Live updates: Liberty defeats Virginia Tech 38-35

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will look to stay undefeated on their home turf this afternoon when they take on No. 25 Liberty at Lane Stadium.
The Hokies (4-2) are coming off a 42-35 road win over Louisville last weekend in which Tech's Justin Herbert rushed for 147 yards. Despite the win last week, Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton recently acknowledged the defense needs to continue to improve throughout the final stretch of the season.
Meanwhile, the Flames (6-0) have had an impressive season up until this point with wins over Syracuse and Southern Miss the past two weeks. Keep an eye on quarterback Malik Willis, who leads all FBS quarterbacks with 495 rushing yards.
Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout the game. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m.
Final: Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35
Liberty kicks a 51-yard field goal, and there is still one second on the clock— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
IT was timeout by VIRGINIA TECH— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Officials have reset game clock to 11 seconds— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech with the quick response, scores in less than a minute to tie the game 35-35, Hendon Hooker throws 12-yard TD to Tre Turner, 6-plays, 75-yards in 45 seconds— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Liberty scores? not sure why they didn't just run this down to zero and kick the field goal, especially after Willis stopped short of the end zone, Tech will get the ball back down 35-28 with 1:41 to go— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Malik Willis scrambles for a first down at the 9-yard line with 1:46 to go, Tech takes a timeout, only has one left. Willis could have scored, but dropped tried to slide to run off more clock— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech ties it up, Kaleb Smith makes great catch for the score and Hendon Hooker with the side-arm throw to Raheem Blackshear for the 2-point conversion, 28-28 with 45:46 to go— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Liberty takes a timeout up 28-20 with 5:51 to go, Virginia Tech facing a 4th and 3 from its own 9-yard— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker gets into the red zone converting a 3rd and 6, but another third down already coming up, this one a 3rd and 6 from the 12-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Big gain for Tre Turner on first down called back, illegal man down field, Tech has five penalties for 45 yards today, but all but one on the offense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Liberty scores right away, Malik Willis 5-yard pass, now leads 28-20 with 10:29 to go in the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
And Tayvion Robinson fumbles the fair catch, Liberty recovers at Tech's 4-yard line, devastating turn for the Hokies after finally getting a stop— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Probably best defense Tech has played on third down all day— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Malik Willis gets it, gain of 4-yards, Tech's defense just can't get off the field this quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Third quarter: Liberty 21, Virginia Tech 20
Understand the field goal call, Tech has lots of faith in Brian Johnson, but the third down call was a little weird, felt like they were trying to set up the field goal, not exactly the time or place in the field they should be settling— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech kicker Brian Johnson misses 50-yard attempt with 1:57 to go in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech hasn't taken a deep shot all game long, lot of screens and short flare passes— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Nice catch by Raheem Blackshear in traffic to make it third and short, he gets hard by Liberty's Emanuel Dabney— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
* 19-yard run— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
And 2 of 2 on fourth down attempts— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Halftime: Virginia Tech 20, Liberty 14
Liberty offsides takes four seconds off the clock, Tech going for field goal with one second left in the half, 18-yard attempt from Johnson is good, Hokies lead 20-14 with one second left in the half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
A handoff to Jalen Holston takes it down to the 3-yard line, nice run by Holston, only 8 seconds left in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech receiver Evan Fairs gets a catch on the sideline, that would be his first in a Hokies uniform, but it's under review— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Officials rule the play a fumble, so Tech gets the ball, BUT they should have a defensive touchdown, terrible officiating sequence— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Why the officials didn't just let the play go then review it makes no sense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
#Hokies That strip-sack came on just the third play today in which Liberty needed more than five yards on third down. Had been a ton of third-and-2, third-and-1 spots.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby and defensive end Amare Barno back on the field, they were both shaken up this quarter and looked at by trainers— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker runs for 12-yard TD to put his team up 17-14 with 4:36 left in the first half, Tech only needed two plays to get points off Pollard's forced fumble— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive end Norell Pollard with a nice rush, he gets to Malik Willis and knocks the ball loose, recovered by Jaylen Griffin, Tech gets the ball at Liberty's 30-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby shaken up, looks like his right leg— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech going with Jaylen Griffin and Robert Wooten at defensive end at the start of this drive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker throws 3-yard TD to Nick Gallo with 8:48 left in the first half, nice response for the Hokies to cut Liberty's lead to 14-10— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Hendon Hooker with a nice run off the right side, making all sorts of moves, and he's tackled out of bounds late, so that will add 11-penalty yards on a 31-yard run— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Liberty scores again with 3-yard touchdown pass from Malik Willis to tight end Jerome Jackson, 14-3 lead with 12:11 left in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
His left ankle— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Quick replay, and catch is upheld, 1st and goal for Liberty at Tech's 3-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Will be interesting to see if Tech goes deeper into its bench, junior college transfer Marco Lee doesn't have a carry this season— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
First quarter: Liberty 7, Virginia Tech 3
End of 1st Quarter: Liberty 7, Virginia Tech 3— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
#Hokies Herbert out for the game with a hamstring issue. Blackshear's opportunity is here.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech confirms that Khalil Herbert won't play the rest of the game with a hamstring injury— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech isn't confirming, he just grabbed his helmet and is in the huddle with the offense, just have to wait and see https://t.co/In4l5dHj4l— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Liberty goes three and out, Amare Barno credited with pass breakup on third down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech freshman Dorian Strong in the game at cornerback for Brion Murray on Liberty's second drive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Three and out for Virginia Tech's offense, Hendon Hooker might have had a chance to convert third down, but he slipped, Liberty getting ball back up 7-0 with 7:58 to go in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech starting Bryan Hudson at right guard, his first start off the season, Nick Gallo starting at tight end— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Liberty converts a 4th-and-2, now at Tech's 32-yard line, and Malik Willis hits CJ Yarbrough for 32-yard touchdown, Brion Murray going to want that play back— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech defense gets a third down stop, but is called offsides, so Liberty approaching midfield with fresh set of downs— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Defensive end Amare Barno starting for Emmanuel Belmar, who is missing his second straight game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Pregame:
Virginia Tech had Nick Gallo working with first-team offense, no James Mitchell at tight end, and Bryan Hudson at right guard (Doug Nester was with second-team offense at right guard)— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech has cornerback Jermaine Waller working with first team defense in pregame warmups alongside Brion Murray— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller in uniform for pregame warmups, he's missed the last two weeks and only played one game this season— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Defensive end Robert Wooten was out last week, but he's available, so depth on the edge a little improved— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech has seven unavailable players including running back Keshawn King and defensive end Emmanuel Belmar— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
#Hokies Thoughts on Hamilton and Hartmanhttps://t.co/2z7q5fvCC6— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 5, 2020
Get ready for Virginia Tech's game against No. 25 Liberty with our game day preview, keys to the game, players to watch, a prediction & more https://t.co/5MKY7M05Wc— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
