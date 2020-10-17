Live updates: Virginia Tech defeats Boston College 40-14 in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG — After suffering their first loss of the season, Virginia Tech (2-1) looks to get back in the win column Saturday as the Hokies take on Boston College (3-1) in Blacksburg.
A major storyline heading into tonight's game is the change at quarterback, as Hendon Hooker returns as the starter behind center against BC. The redshirt junior came off the bench last week and had three total touchdowns. For more keys to the game, check out our game preview.
The Eagles are coming off a dramatic overtime win over Pittsburgh last week, and their last three games have been decided by four points or fewer. Tech's two wins this season over NC State and Duke were decided by 10 points or more.
Keep this page refreshed and follow our Mike Niziolek and Aaron McFarling for updates throughout the game.
Final: Virginia Tech 40, Boston College 14
Virginia Tech football smothers turnover prone Boston College in 40-14 win https://t.co/g270clqNHE— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
#Hokies cover spread, beat BC 40-14. 164 rushing yards and 3 TDs for Hooker, 143 rushing yards for Herbert— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 18, 2020
And now Virginia Tech gets Raheem Blackshear going, a 28-yard touchdown run, cuts to the outside, made two defenders miss, Virginia Tech leads 33-14 with 13:44 left, 2-pt conversion failed— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
This is why #Hokies defense doesn't need to be exceptional this year; just adequate https://t.co/KqDQlAYvAA— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 18, 2020
Third quarter: Virginia Tech 27, Boston College 14
End of 3rd Quarter: Virginia Tech 27, Boston College 14— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
#Hokies Would be a lot of fun to see Herbert run a play out of the I-formation with a fullback like Jarrett Ferguson lead blocking for him— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 18, 2020
Official word from Virginia Tech, Tre Turner has been ruled out for the rest of the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner hasn't played this half, nothing official from VT, but he doesn't have his helmet on the sideline— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
#Hokies When Hooker is behind center, Tech always feels dangerous. Shame we had to wait 9+ quarters to see him this year, for a variety of reasons. His numbers would be absurd.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 18, 2020
Hendon Hooker pulls it back from Raheem Blackshear and goes 5-yards up the middle for touchdown, Virginia Tech leads 24-14 with 3:39 left in the second quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
#Hokies Herbert over 100 rushing yards for fourth straight game— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 18, 2020
On review, that's a touchdown for Boston College, Virginia Tech's lead down to 17-14 with 7:11 left in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Jurkovec rolls out on the next play, and throws to TE Hunter Long, who gets down to the goal line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Boston College converts fourth and seven, have to get off the field there if you are Virginia Tech, BC now has the ball at Tech's 20-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
That's a weak roughing the passer call, didn't hit his head, didn't extend his arms on the shove— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
He was there in second quarter as well— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
32-yard return and you can add 5-yards from offsides penalty on Boston College, Tech takes over at 39-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Halftime: Virginia Tech 17, Boston College 7
Key number at halftime for #Hokies is 7 -- the number of points BC has. Eagles helped that a lot with its 3 turnovers (another key number) but VT couldn't come out here and give up 28 before intermission. Defense found its way into this game.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 18, 2020
End of 2nd Quarter: Virginia Tech 17, Boston College 7— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
#Hokies Think it's worth making space accommodations for the band. They add something. Much more "normal" type of atmosphere tonight— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 18, 2020
Tech's defense gets a stop on third down, Hewitt and Amare Barno team up for the sack, Boston College's first punt of the game coming up, 1:47 left in the half, plenty of time left for Tech's offense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
#Hokies Hooker looks amazing. 8-for-8 passing, TD pass, 74 rushing yards, TD run. Running over people. 17-7 VT, late 2Q— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 18, 2020
Virginia Tech runs a screen to Khalil Herbert, had the entire side of the field blocked up, easy score with 2:49 left in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Hendon Hooker 7-7 for 60 yards, has six carries for 74 yards with a touchdown— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
No idea what Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec saw on that play, or if the ball slipped out of his hand, interception by Devin Taylor, third turnover of the half for Boston College— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Virginia Tech back in the lead 10-7 with 8:53 to go in the second quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Heck of a touchdown run by Hendon Hooker, he lowers his shoulder and muscles his way through BC safety Mike Palmer for the score— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Short kick by Boston College fielded by Keshawn King and he gets to midfield— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Boston College leads 7-3 with 10:57 to go in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Another big third down for Tech's defense, 3rd and 8, Boston College has ball at 12-yard line, and Jurkovec throws a touchdown, had David Gill wide open in middle of the field— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
QB sneak gets BC the first down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Right at first down marker too, so could be fourth and 1 coming up— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
First quarter: Virginia Tech 3, Boston College 0
#Hokies up 3-0, end 1Q pic.twitter.com/oQgPrDUZDA— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 18, 2020
End of 1st Quarter: Virginia Tech 3, Boston College 0— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive back Armani Chatman on the field at corner for this BC drive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Virginia Tech's offense moving the ball early, working the whole field in the passing game, Herbert with some big runs, defense has forced two turnovers, but Boston College averaging 8.3 yards per carry, came into the game averaging 1.9 yards per carry— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Virginia Tech takes 3-0 lead on Brian Johnson's 42-yard field goal, with 1:37 left in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Boston College linebacker bit on the fake toss to Khail Herbert giving Tayvion Robinson all kinds of room in the middle of the field, 20-yard gain, and Tech follows that up with another first down, inside BC's 30-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Boston College puts TE into motion, he bumps into QB Phil Jurkovec, as Justus Reed blows up the running back, and Jurkovec just hands off to no one, second straight BC drive ends in a fumble— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
#Hokies bailed out by BC fumble for second drive in a row. Eagles averaging 9.9 yards on 10 plays but have no points. 0-0, VT ball— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 18, 2020
Virginia Tech kicker Brian Johnson misses 53-yard field goal, ends his streak of 17 straight— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Boston College calls timeout as Virginia Tech keeps offense on field facing 4th and 7 from the BC 36-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Virginia Tech fakes the jet sweep and Hendon Hooker goes 30-yards up the middle, nice cut back to get extra yardage, Tech across midfield— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Virginia Tech safeties team up to force that fumble, Divine Deablo looked like he got it first, kills promising Boston College drive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Virginia Tech true freshman Robert Wooten in early at defensive end, has played a lot of special teams this season, earliest he's played on defense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Scratch that, Divine Deablo playing boundary safety and Devin Taylor playing back in free safety— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 18, 2020
Pregame:
#Hokies band in the stands tonight, unlike opener when they were piped in via video. Here’s crowd sitch: pic.twitter.com/giodD1dFyi— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 17, 2020
On offense, I'm interested to see if Virginia Tech does go with a rotation of sorts at quarterback it's so hard to execute well without creating headaches for offense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 17, 2020
Virginia Tech's rotation at corner back should be interesting, Dorian Strong has really gained the coaches confidence in recent weeks, got everyone available except Jermaine Waller, so they have room to rotate for the first time since Week 2— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 17, 2020
Virginia Tech second team defensive backs in pregame warmups are Brion Murray and Nadir Thompson— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 17, 2020
Virginia Tech has Devin Taylor and Dorian Strong working with first team defense n pregame warmups, Silas Dzansi in at right tackle for Luke Tenuta for second straight game (Doug Nester did rotate in at position with Bryan Hudson coming in at right guard)— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 17, 2020
With Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston out tonight, could be a chance for Keshawn King or Marco Lee to get a touch or two, neither have any carries, King has missed two games— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 17, 2020
Virginia Tech announces 13 players won't play against Boston College including two starters https://t.co/SbKrDQlxAi— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 17, 2020
Virginia Tech announces 13 players aren't available tonight against Boston College, list includes on defense J.R. Walker and Jermaine Waller— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 17, 2020
#Hokies missing 13 players tonight. 8 on offense, highlighted by Tenuta. 5 on defense, highlighted by Waller— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 17, 2020
Virginia Tech starting to come out in pads, running back Keshawn King on the field, he's missed two of the team's first three games— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 17, 2020
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, only starting offenisve lineman I haven't seen is Luke Tenuta, who missed last week's game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 17, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Dashawn Crawford, offensive linemen Brock Hoffman, Austin Cannon, Doug Nester and Christian Darrisaw are here, defensive back Armani Chatman all warming up— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 17, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear, wide receiver Tre Turner, defensive end Armare Barno, offensive line Silas Dzansi, defensive back Devin Taylor all on the field— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 17, 2020
All Virginia Tech quarterbacks are warming up— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 17, 2020
Virginia Tech safety Keonta Jenkins is one the field, he missed last week's game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 17, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker is dancing his way to the 20-yard line, he's getting ready to throw the ball around in early pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 17, 2020
