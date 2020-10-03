Live updates: Virginia Tech defeats Duke 38-31

DURHAM, N.C. — Virginia Tech (1-0) looks for their second win of the season on Saturday as the Hokies hit to road to square off against ACC rival Duke (0-3).
Tech is coming off an impressive 45-24 home win over N.C. State last Saturday with hopes to continue that momentum in Durham. Meanwhile. the Blue Devils have struggled to start the season, and most recently dropped a 38-20 road loss to the UVa Cavaliers.
Is this a revenge game? Virginia Tech has not forgotten about their 45-10 loss in Blacksburg to these Blue Devils last season under the Friday night lights.
Keep it locked here on all things Virginia Tech football this afternoon with updates from our Virginia Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) and sports columnist Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling):
Final: Virginia Tech 38, Duke 31
Virginia Tech football runs over Duke behind Khalil Herbert's big night, Herbert put up record 358 all-purpose yards (208 rushing) https://t.co/3QA4gwY7Ka— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokies beat Duke 38-31. Herbert (358 all-purpose yards, 2 TDs) your star. Resilient effort overall given that they were missing... pic.twitter.com/GDDe6z7YMD— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
#Hokies That's 208 rushing yards for Herbert, 10.4 per tote. And a couple of huge kick returns.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
So Khalil Herbert closes this one out, 60-yard touchdown run with 2:20 to go, gutted the defense, great blocking too on the left side— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Norell Pollard has really improved, getting a lot of playing time, comes up with that key third-down sack, just a sophomore— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokies get the stop. Great job by the D-line that series. Hewitt and Pollard in particular— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
#Hokies will try to stop them here but this feels like a last-team-with-the-ball-wins scenario. VT up 31-28 with 4:35 left, Duke ball at its own 20.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Fumble on a handoff exchange between Braxton Burmeister and Khalil Herbert, Duke recovers at their own 20-yard line with 4:35 left in the game, Tech leads 31-28— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokies Just the third catch for Turner today, and it's a huge one— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Duke with another quick score, there's still 6:44 left in this won, Tech lead down to 31-28— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokies Sixth tackle for Tyler Matheny today (two for loss), plus the interception. Walk-on safety (redshirt soph.) had only played in one other game in his VT career, in mop-up duty. Started today.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
#Hokies Herbert in the end zone. VT extends lead to 31-21, 9:58 left. pic.twitter.com/2fNzMDdm0o— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert goes 23-yards for the score, he's up to 137 yards on the day on 15 carries, Tech leads 31-21 with 9:58 to go— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokies Herbert over 100 yards rushing— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
#Hokies All six TD drives in this game have lasted less than 3 minutes. Duke goes 86 yards in just 86 seconds, trims VT lead to 24-21 with 13:41 left.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Duke not going away, another quick scoring drive, 4-plays, 86-yards, Noah Gray scores 17-yard touchdown from Chase Brice, Tech leads 24-21 with 13:41 to go— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Third quarter: Virginia Tech 24, Duke 14
End of 3rd quarter: Virginia Tech 24, Duke 14— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Another third-down penalty for Duke negates a first down, they now have seven penalties for 71 yards— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokies needed just five plays to go 94 yards. VT up 24-14— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech scores on Braxton Burmeister 14-yard run, pulls the back from Herbert and takes it himself off the right side, Tech leads 24-14 with 4:59 to play in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister has all day to throw, hits Tayvion Robinson down the middle for 56-yard gain, prettiest play of the day for the offense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Duke has pinned Tech inside the 5-yard line twice, and the Hokies immediately got space, this time it was a 11-yard run from Raheem Blackshear— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Three straight incompletions for Duke and punt coming up, thought they had something with those short passes underneath, then things fell apart— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokies Got a feeling special teams aren't done putting their greasy hands all over the rest of this game— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech takes back the lead on a 2-yard keeper from Braxton Burmeister, faked the jet sweep to Tre Turner and he just punched it in, Tech up 17-14 with 9:17 left in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokies That still goes as an 83-yard kick return for Herbert— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Yup, Tech's ball at Duke's 16-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Looks like Herbert stepped out of bounds at the 16-yard line with like a sliver of his big toe— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
No flags, Khalil Herbert just went 99-yards for a touchdown, play being reviewed to see if he stepped out of bounds, but man that was a heck of a return— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Duke completes a third down and holding penalty negates it, but Chase Brice goes right back to the air, 41-yard pass and they score on the next play, a 10-yard run by Deon Jackson— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Duke completes a third down and holding penalty negates it, but Chase Brice goes right back to the air, 41-yard pass and they score on the next play, a 10-yard run by Deon Jackson— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Duke declines a holding penalty on third down, Burmeister avoided heavy rush and threw a jump ball to Tayvion Robinson that was nearly picked up— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Halftime: Virginia Tech 10, Duke 7
Virginia Tech's defense held Duke to 91 yards, Duke had 55 penalty yards in the half, the Blue Devils averaged 3.1 yards per play, 17 carries for 24 yards on the ground— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokies lead Duke 10-7 at half. Devils have just 91 total yards against VT defense missing top four cornerbacks.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Although it looks like the stats are not crediting Matheny with that sack earlier in the half, so four sacks, still feel like my comment stands— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech now has FIVE sacks in the first half, not sure if that's happen in the two years-plus years I have covered the team, Belmar with his second sack of the half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Well, Braxton Burmeister throws right to Jeremiah Lewis, not sure if that slipped or there was miscommunication, promising drive ends for Tech with 25 seconds left in the half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Josh Fuga batts a ball down at line of scrimmage on Duke's third down attempt, another three and out— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Amare Barno gets to Chase Brice, knocked the ball loose, but Duke recovered, he's getting more playing time this week with Zion Debose out of the lineup— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech has to settle for a field goal, Brian Johnson, who is wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey connects on 21-yard field goal, his sixteenth straight, Tech leads 10-7 with 3:14 left in first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech at 14 plays and counting on this drive, longest of the season so far— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert falls down on third and two, sets up fourth and one at Duke's 14-yard line, Tech converts on rollout pass from Burmeister to Nick Gallo, I think that's his first career catch— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokies definitely leading in the "Sideline Juice" category.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert just ran over corner back Jeremiah Lewis in front of Tech's sideline, team went wild on that run for a first down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Tech still going with Braxton Burmeister at quarterback, first play of the drive is a reverse to Tre Turner— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Second quarter still has 10:47 left, Virginia Tech and Duke have combined to go 1-10 on third down, nine punts so far (Tech has punted four times), one turnover on each side— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech has three sacks today in the first half after putting up six last week, consistent pressure through the first two weeks— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech safety Tyler Matheny gets sack on a blitz, whoever is calling the balls hasn't been afraid to bring pressure today— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Burmeister 4-12 for 52 yards, sacked once, four carries for 10 yards with 12:49 to go in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Three and out for Virginia Tech, 0-4 now on third down, offense is sputtering, if Hendon Hooker is healthy, seems like this would be the place to put him in, but lack of practice time is a big thing for Fuente, always wants to protect is players— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
No Hendon Hooker yet, Braxton Burmeister has been on the field for all four of Tech's drives at quarterback— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech puts Raheem Blackshear in to return Duke's fourth punt of the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Duke's offensive line is struggling, Jarrod Hewitt wasn't even blocked on that play, stopped for a loss on third down and punt coming up— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
First quarter: Virginia Tech 7, Duke 7
End of 1st Quarter: Virginia Tech 7, Duke 7— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Duke very worried about the run, locking it up so far and is content to let Braxton Burmeister to try and beat them through the air in the early going, Tech is taking some shots— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokie Duke averaging on 3.2 yards on its first 18 plays. Defense holding firm so far.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Nice read by Rayshard Ashby on that third down to force a punt, made quick decision and didn't allow Chase Brice to get free, Tayvion Robinson was back out there to field punt, Duke pins it at 1-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Good response from #Hokies to tie it 7-7. Robinson with a key catch on that drive, Mitchell finds the end zone despite a defender tugging on his jersey.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister throws a touchdown on the next play right down the middle to James Mitchell, Mitchell had his jersey grabbed a bit, but it didn't matter, nice catch— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson with heck of a leaping grab for 29-yard gain, longest of the game for the offense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech's offense not quite as in sync as they were last week, had trouble getting the play call there, last drive receivers were blocking on a pass play, expected to see more of last week, but Justin Fuente has said things are still not yet back to normal practice-wise— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech walk on safety Tyler Matheny intercepts a pass that bounced off the hands of a Duke receiver— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
I thought Tayvion Robinson was in for big year as punt returner, but two straight weeks he puts the ball on the ground, will be interesting to see if Justin Fuente sticks with him here— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokies Robinson looked like the outfielder who scooted up too far when the kid with glasses came up to bat— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Devastating special teams play, Tayvion Robinson can't field the ball as he backpedals, Duke recovers in the end zone for a touchdown, 7-0 lead for Duke with 11:37 left in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Great coverage from Dorian Strong as he gets tested for first time, pass breakup on first down, timed it perfectly— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokies "He moved! He @#$#-in' moved!" -- VT coach on that false start. You can hear it all.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Quick three-and-out for Virginia Tech, James Mitchell slipped on third down, also should mention Doug Nester started at right guard, small starting offensive line as last week, but team rotated a LOT— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech started Norell Pollard at defensive tackle again alongside Hewitt, DaShawn Crawford played a limited number of snaps last week— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive end Emmanuel Belmar with a sack on third and long, just unblocked off the edge, punt coming up for Duke— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech starts Dorian Strong and Nadir Thompson at corner back, Tyler Matheny in for Divine Deablo— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Pregame:
Virginia Tech's second team team corners were Hunter Green and Keondre Banks, both are walk-ons— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech's first-team secondary was Nadir Thompson (CB), Keonta Jenkins (SS), Tyler Matheny (FS), Chamarri Conner (Nickel), Dorian Strong (CB), that's two true freshmen and a walk-on— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive backs Nadir Thompson and Dorian Strong line up with first-team defense in pregame warmups, Strong a true freshman— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister taking first-team reps— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
If you don't see co-defensive line coach Darryl Tapp, he's in the booth for second straight week, normally that would be Ryan Smith's role— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Tech's top four defensive backs are unavailable, team didn't announce who would replace them in starting lineup, available scholarship options are Nadir Thompson, Dorian Strong, Ny'Quee Hawkins and Lakeem Rudolph— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokies Next 21 men up— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech announces 21 players won't play against Duke including three starters in secondary https://t.co/3kGcYbArRX— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Good point. Claeys is back after missing last week. https://t.co/avJyJM2R0Z— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
#Hokies Defenders Deablo, Waller, Murray, Tisdale your biggest absences.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton won't coach against Duke, last week DBs coach Ryan Smith called plays, he's out this week, but LBs coach Tracy Claeys is back https://t.co/UK0lnPiJ88— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokies down to third-string defensive coordinator. Hamilton and Smith both out.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech players out for Saturday's game against Duke include on defense Justin Hamilton (DC coach), Ryan Smith (DB coach), Zion Debose, Divine Deablo, J.R. Walker, Devin Taylor, Amarni Chatman, Jermaine Waller, Alan Tisdale, Brion Murray, more coming, but secondary hit hard— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech players out for Saturday's game against Duke include, on offense, Darryle Simmons, Terius Wheatley, Jalen Hampton, Walker Culver, Dallan Wright, Elijah Bowick— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Waiting for the full report, will get out as soon as we get it, that's two less than last week when 23 players were out https://t.co/ROcFmlYuhr— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Marco Lee dressed along with Changa Hodge, players that I didn't mention in early warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech players now starting to come back on the field in uniform, defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt leads the group— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Silas Dzansi is here, third player that was unavailable last week that is taking early warmups here at Wallace Wade Stadium— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech walk-on Tyler Matheny warming up with the other defensive backs— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech offensive linemen Bryan Hudson and Lectius Smith, safety Keonta Jenkins, running back Keshawn King (who was out last week) warming up— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston, offensive linemen Doug Nester & Luke Tenuta, defensive lineman Josh Fuga and running back Raheem Blackshear all accounted for during warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech offensive linemen Christian Darrisaw, wide receiver Tayvion Robinson and quarterback Braxton Burmeister are on the field— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner, quarterback Quincy Patterson and tight end James Mitchell all here— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert is stretching— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker warming up, has one of the Tech's LOVE initiative warmup shirts on, wasn't wearing a warmup shirt last week— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
#Hokieshttps://t.co/OYp0s68Vke— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner is jogging on the field, Ny'Quee Hawkins as well, Hawkins was one of the 23 players unavailable last week— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Virginia Tech players have arrived for early warmups at Wallace Wade Stadium, first player out on the field is punter Oscar Bradburn, linebacker Rayshard Ashby is now here as well— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 3, 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!