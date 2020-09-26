Live updates: Virginia Tech defeats NC State 45-24

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACKSBURG — We made it.

Football returns to Blacksburg tonight at 8 p.m. as Virginia Tech (0-0) will host NC State (1-0). The Hokies' originally scheduled contest against the Wolfpack was pushed from a Sept. 12 kickoff after positive COVID-19 tests at NC State.

Tech was then slated to host rival Virginia on Sept. 19, but after positive COVID-19 cases rocked the Hokies, that contest got pushed back to Dec. 12. Nevertheless, we've made it and football will be played tonight.

Stay up-to-date on all things Virginia Tech football this evening with updates from our Virginia Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) and sports columnist Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling):

Fourth quarter:

Third quarter: Virginia Tech 37, NC State 17

Halftime: Virginia Tech 31, NC State 10