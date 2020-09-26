Live updates: Virginia Tech defeats NC State 45-24

BLACKSBURG — We made it.
Football returns to Blacksburg tonight at 8 p.m. as Virginia Tech (0-0) will host NC State (1-0). The Hokies' originally scheduled contest against the Wolfpack was pushed from a Sept. 12 kickoff after positive COVID-19 tests at NC State.
Tech was then slated to host rival Virginia on Sept. 19, but after positive COVID-19 cases rocked the Hokies, that contest got pushed back to Dec. 12. Nevertheless, we've made it and football will be played tonight.
Stay up-to-date on all things Virginia Tech football this evening with updates from our Virginia Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) and sports columnist Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling):
Fourth quarter:
#Hokies cover spread, win game 45-24. Awesome start to the game and the season for Tech.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 27, 2020
Funny enough, Tayvion Robinson is credited with a negative 2 yard return for batting it out of bounds— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Nice onside kick attempt by NC State, but they couldn't get to the loose ball, Tayvion Robinson just bats the ball out of bounds, smart play when he couldn't really reach it— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
NC State goes 75 yards in 10 plays, scores on 1-yard run from Jordan Houston, Tech leads 45-24 with 4:03 left in the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive end Eli Adams and Zion Debose with a sack, really strong performance from defensive line tonight especially considering how much rotating they did, got production from nearly everybody— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech scores on QB keeper from Quincy Patterson then converts 2-point conversion, 45-17 with 8:56 to go— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Screen pass to Khalil Herbert, a 46-yard gain, just steps out of bounds right before diving into end zone— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Dax Hollifield gets a sack on a blitz, Zion Debose was also there, five sacks for Virginia Tech, turnover on downs for NC State— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive end Amare Barno getting some playing time on this drive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert has 104 rushing yards right now, if he stays over 100, it would be 11th 100-yard game for a Tech running back during Justin Fuente's tenure— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
#Hokies That ambient piped-in crowd noise is absolutely vital. Totally the right decision not to play it on that first play back (and any others they would choose to after that), but hearing the difference was striking.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 27, 2020
Khalid Martin injured his right hip, according to ACC Network, he is conscious— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Third quarter: Virginia Tech 37, NC State 17
The next play is run with no artificial crowd noise. Then it returns.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 27, 2020
N.C. State players gathering to pray as safety Khalid Martin gingerly being attended to at midfield.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 27, 2020
NC State safety Khalid Martin will go to Montgomery Regional Hospital— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Medical personnel tending to N.C. State safety Khalid Martin. Ambulance on the field. All players kneeling. Ambient crowd noise turned off.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 27, 2020
NC State player is down and they have brought out a stretcher, crowd noise has been turned off, both teams kneeling on the sidelines— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech has 262 rushing yards right now after Holston's first down run, that's more than they had in a single game all season in 2019, and most since 2018's loss to ODU (318 rushing yards)— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech has Jalen Holston in at running back right now— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
NC State receiver Tyrone Riley with 7-yard TD catch, Tech leads 37-17 with 2:18 left in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech with a fourth sack, Mario Kendricks and Eli Adams team up for that one, Reed has two and Rayshard Ashby also has a sack— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
NC State has made a quarterback change, Devin Leary in the game now— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech kicker Brian Johnson hits 49-yard field goal, he's 3 of 3, 37-10 lead now for Tech with 5:22 to go in the third quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear going into the trainer's tent, he was limping— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive end Justus Reed gets a second sack, good coverage there, both of his sacks have come on third down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech lead back up to 24 points, leads 34-10 with 10:35 left in the third quarter against NC State— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Call that a pick-5.5. #Hokies set up at the NCSU 11 after Brion Murray's interception.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive back Brion Murray gets the interception, read that all the way, gets tackled by the QB, but goes 46-yards down to NC State's 11-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister is throwing on the sidelines— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Second half is underway here at Lane Stadium, N.C. State starts out with the ball and just crossed midfield— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Halftime: Virginia Tech 31, NC State 10
Virginia Tech quarterbacks combined to go 10 off 11 in the first half for 135 yards with two touchdowns— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
End of 2nd Quarter: Virginia Tech 31, NC State 10— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
NC State attempting a 53-yard field goal at the end of the first half, Tech takes a timeout to ice the kicker, will it work?— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
And Virginia Tech scores again, Quincy Patterson to James Mitchell, 16-yard touchdown, 31-7 lead with 42 seconds left in the half, that was the third scoring drive of less than 90 seconds— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
#Hokies Patterson's QB rating is 375.2— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner gets loose, somehow through the middle of the field, for a 51-yard gain, broke about three tackles— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech safety J.R. Walker, who is wearing Frank Beamer's No. 25, is in the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
#Hokies Back-to-back spectacular catches by Smith and Robinson. VT gets a much-needed Remix to Ignition TD, extends lead to 24-7.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson with 15-yard touchdown catch from Quincy Patterson, great play from Robinson, he was locked up with Malik Dunlap, and fought his way free, Tech leading 24-7 with 2:48 left in first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
First jet sweep of the season for Virginia Tech stopped at the line of scrimmage— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech facing second and 13 with 3:57 left in the first half leading 17-7, NC State calls timeout— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Deep throw by Quincy Patterson to James Mitchell, first down at NC State's 25-yard line, his first attempt of the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
ACC Network reporting on the broadcast that Braxton Burmeister told his parents on the stands his hand is cramping and he can't get loose— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Quincy Patterson staying in the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
NC State gets on the board with 7:22 left in the first half, Ricky Person 3-yard run, Tech leads 17-7— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive tackle Josh Fuga getting looked at by trainers— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech's three quarterbacks are huddling and talking with each other on the sideline— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech just hands off on third and 24, punt coming up, Khalil Herbert hasn't carried the ball since his touchdown run— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
#Hokies Five possessions for N.C. State. Three three-and-outs, no points.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 27, 2020
Braxton Burmeister has to come out, landed awkwardly on his hand, looked like a dislocated finger— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive back Brion Murray called for taunting on that return, 15-yard penalty puts Tech back to their own 31-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Pretty unimaginative call on third and one there, Tech pins back NC State at their own 6-yard line, 63-yard punt by Oscar Bradburn— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Tech brings pressure on that third down, incomplete pass, NC State punting with 14:56 to go in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
First quarter: Virginia Tech 17, NC State 0
End of 1st Quarter: Virginia Tech 17, NC State 0— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech's first punt comes with 2:01 left in the first quarter, they are up 17-0 over NC State— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech going with Zachariah Hoyt at right guard this drive, Bryan Hudson at left guard that drive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Not a huge gain on that punt return by Tayvion Robinson, but he looks so poised at the spot, fields the ball going backwards and quickly turns around, really think he's in line for big year there— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Another sack for Virginia Tech's defense, blitz by Rayshard Ashby, and Reed was also in there, another punt for NC State coming— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Illinois State transfer Devin Taylor in the game at defensive back for Vriginia Tech, Maxx Philpott and Josh Fuga in at defensive tackle— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Most points in a first quarter for Virginia Tech since last year's game against Miami, they had 21-0 lead after first quarter in that game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
#Hokies Blackshear has his first rushing TD. Burmeister 2-for-3 throwing and has run for 33 yards. 17-0 VT less than 8 minutes into this game.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 27, 2020
Raheem Blackshear 8-yard TD run, Virginia Tech up 17-0 with 7:11 left in the first quarter, turnover set the quick score up, last scoring drive was 90 seconds, this one was 53 seconds— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Divine Deablo with a ridiculous diving interception, NC State quarterback got hit as he threw the ball— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Khalil Herbert's 37-yard touchdown run was longer than any touchdown run by a Virginia Tech running back last season, Quincy Patterson had a 53-yard touchdown run— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Khalil Herbert goes 37-yards for a touchdown, huge hole, NC State safety Rakeim Ashford tried to make a diving tackle, but had no chance, Tech leads 10-0 with 8:30 left in first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
#Hokies Herbert has three carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. Decent VT debut. Might even say nice. 10-0 VT— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive end Justus Reed goes through two offensive lineman and gets the sack, loss of 9-yards, forces a punt, new contributors coming up big in the early going— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech starts Norell Pollard alongside Jarrod Hewitt at defensive tackle, Brion Murray and Armani Chatman at defensive back— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
#Hokies say "next 21 up," take 3-0 lead.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech gets on the board on first drive, 46-yard field goal from Brian Johnson with 12:13 left in the first quarter, Tech leads 3-0— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech started Doug Nester at right guard not Bryan Hudson— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert first carry as a Hokie is for 31-yards, already across midfield, haven't seen that very often in recent years— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
Pregame:
Position group Tech has to be concerned about depth wise is safety, down to five scholarship players available, I'm guessing that's a position that they cross-trained heavily, but still, injury or two tonight there could really cause some shuffling— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 27, 2020
#Hokies National anthem and Tech Triumph shown on video board, performed on a previous day by Highty-Tighties— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 26, 2020
Virginia Tech gets hard number-wise, but it could be worse with only two starters out, I think bigger impact is on coaching side not just with Justin Hamilton out, Zach Sparber and Jack Tyler could have really pitched in, both got coaching experience last year during bowl prep— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
#Hokies holding steady at 6.5-point favorite following public disclosure of absences.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 26, 2020
#Hokies Camera can't zoom far enough to make it clear, but there is a cardboard cutout of Bud Foster in the stands. He looks either angry or super juiced, can't tell which— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 26, 2020
Wrote a long story about Braxton Burmeister last week, might be a good time to read it before kickoff https://t.co/8nA2Z4eUa8 https://t.co/VCElEH6ygK— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
#Hokies here is what the fan sitch looks like on VT side with 40 minutes to kick.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 26, 2020
Small band of N.C. State supporters (maybe 50?) on other side. Attendance capped at 1,000 per state guidelines pic.twitter.com/u55XgEQVjd
#Hokies Linebackers coach Tracy Claeys the other full-time coach out. VT fortunate to have wealth of experience there in Ashby, Hollifield and Tisdale, all of whom are available— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 26, 2020
#Hokies missing a total of 23 players and two full-time coaches for "variety of reasons." QB Hendon Hoker, DC Justin Hamilton the headliners— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 26, 2020
Justin Hamilton will not coach tonight #Hokies— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 26, 2020
Virginia Tech missing 23 players total plus two-full time coaches, defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and linebackers coach Tracy Claeys, team also without grad assistant Zach Sparber and quality control coach Jack Tyler— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
Defensive players unavailable tonight, Tyree Rogers, Ny’Quee Hawkins, Jermaine Waller, Derrell Bailey— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
Offensive players unavailable tonight, some injury related, others not to be disclosed, Hendon Hooker, Darryle Simmons, Terius Wheatley, Keshawn King, Jalen Hampton, Silas Dzansi, T.J. Jackson, Dallan Wright, Elijah Bowick— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker not in uniform, he comes out of the tunnel, but isn't in pads— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
Virginia Tech players fielding punts right now Tre Turner, Changa Hodge, Kaleb Smith, Raheem Blackshear, James Mitchell and Khalil Herbert— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
I didn't mention him early, but running back Khalil Herbert was among those warming up, all three top running backs (Herbert, Holston, Blackshear) now in uniform getting ready— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
Virginia Tech players now on the field in uniform, Jarrod Hewitt among the first players out of the tunnel— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
On defensive I didn't see Jarrod Hewitt, Dax Hollifield, DaShawn Crawford, Divine Deablo and Jermaine Waller; I did see Hewitt and Hollifield get off the bus this afternoon— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
I believe Virginia Tech's entire offensive starting offense was out for warmups, doesn't mean they will all play, but they were all accounted for— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
Virginia Tech has left the field with about 90 minutes until kickoff, NC State now starting to warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive tackles Mario Kendricks, Norell Pollard, Robert Wooten, Justus Reed all warming up— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
Virginia Tech safety Chamarri Conner warming up, offensive linemen Brock Hoffman and Lecitus Smith are here, Tech's offensive line should be in good shape— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner running routes as is wide receiver Evan receivers, defensive end Amare Barno spotted as well— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive back Devin Taylor taking reps, offensive linemen Doug Nester, Luke Tenuta, Bryan Hudson and quarterback Quincy Patterson all taking reps, that's all three quarterbacks accounted for— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson, running back Jalen Holston, left tackle Christian Darrisaw and safety Keonta Jenkins now warming up— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
#Hokies The cutouts at Lane Stadium. @michaelniziolek and @AndyBitterVT checking attendance for the humans below pic.twitter.com/lmQfQMfivm— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 26, 2020
More players taking early practice reps include tight end James Mitchell, wide receiver Changa Hodge and quarterback Hendon Hooker— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
Virginia Tech players starting to trickle onto the field, running back Raheem Blackshear, punter Oscar Bradburn and linebacker Rayshard Ashby all accounted for— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
Virginia Tech arrives at Lane Stadiun for tonight’s game against N.C. state, four busses brought them from Roanoke, no fans around, just staff pic.twitter.com/pN7iQAH5yj— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) September 26, 2020
#Hokies Enter Sandman, 2020 pic.twitter.com/bN6VUbl7jb— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) September 27, 2020
