Live updates: Virginia Tech leads Boston College 17-7 at halftime
BLACKSBURG — After suffering their first loss of the season, Virginia Tech (2-1) looks to get back in the win column Saturday as the Hokies take on Boston College (3-1) in Blacksburg.

A major storyline heading into tonight's game is the change at quarterback, as Hendon Hooker returns as the starter behind center against BC. The redshirt junior came off the bench last week and had three total touchdowns. For more keys to the game, check out our game preview.

The Eagles are coming off a dramatic overtime win over Pittsburgh last week, and their last three games have been decided by four points or fewer. Tech's two wins this season over NC State and Duke were decided by 10 points or more.

Keep this page refreshed and follow our Mike Niziolek and Aaron McFarling for updates throughout the game.

Halftime: Virginia Tech 17, Boston College 7

First quarter: Virginia Tech 3, Boston College 0

Pregame:

