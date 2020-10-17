Live updates: Virginia Tech leads Boston College 17-7 at halftime

BLACKSBURG — After suffering their first loss of the season, Virginia Tech (2-1) looks to get back in the win column Saturday as the Hokies take on Boston College (3-1) in Blacksburg.

A major storyline heading into tonight's game is the change at quarterback, as Hendon Hooker returns as the starter behind center against BC. The redshirt junior came off the bench last week and had three total touchdowns. For more keys to the game, check out our game preview.