 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Virginia Tech leads Duke 24-14 in 3rd quarter
0 comments
breaking featured

Live updates: Virginia Tech leads Duke 24-14 in 3rd quarter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Duke

Oct 3, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) carries the football against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

 Nell Redmond

DURHAM, N.C. — Virginia Tech (1-0) looks for their second win of the season on Saturday as the Hokies hit to road to square off against ACC rival Duke (0-3).

Tech is coming off an impressive 45-24 home win over N.C. State last Saturday with hopes to continue that momentum in Durham. Meanwhile. the Blue Devils have struggled to start the season, and most recently dropped a 38-20 road loss to the UVa Cavaliers.

Is this a revenge game? Virginia Tech has not forgotten about their 45-10 loss in Blacksburg to these Blue Devils last season under the Friday night lights. 

Keep it locked here on all things Virginia Tech football this afternoon with updates from our Virginia Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) and sports columnist Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling):

Third quarter:

Halftime: Virginia Tech 10, Duke 7

First quarter: Virginia Tech 7, Duke 7

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pregame: 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister speaks to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert