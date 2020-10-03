Live updates: Virginia Tech leads Duke 24-14 in 3rd quarter

DURHAM, N.C. — Virginia Tech (1-0) looks for their second win of the season on Saturday as the Hokies hit to road to square off against ACC rival Duke (0-3).

Tech is coming off an impressive 45-24 home win over N.C. State last Saturday with hopes to continue that momentum in Durham. Meanwhile. the Blue Devils have struggled to start the season, and most recently dropped a 38-20 road loss to the UVa Cavaliers.

Is this a revenge game? Virginia Tech has not forgotten about their 45-10 loss in Blacksburg to these Blue Devils last season under the Friday night lights.