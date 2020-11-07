Live updates: Virginia Tech leads Liberty 20-14 at halftime

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will look to stay undefeated on their home turf this afternoon when they take on No. 25 Liberty at Lane Stadium.
The Hokies (4-2) are coming off a 42-35 road win over Louisville last weekend in which Tech's Justin Herbert rushed for 147 yards. Despite the win last week, Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton recently acknowledged the defense needs to continue to improve throughout the final stretch of the season.
Meanwhile, the Flames (6-0) have had an impressive season up until this point with wins over Syracuse and Southern Miss the past two weeks. Keep an eye on quarterback Malik Willis, who leads all FBS quarterbacks with 495 rushing yards.
Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout the game. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m.
Halftime: Virginia Tech 20, Liberty 14
Liberty offsides takes four seconds off the clock, Tech going for field goal with one second left in the half, 18-yard attempt from Johnson is good, Hokies lead 20-14 with one second left in the half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
A handoff to Jalen Holston takes it down to the 3-yard line, nice run by Holston, only 8 seconds left in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech receiver Evan Fairs gets a catch on the sideline, that would be his first in a Hokies uniform, but it's under review— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Officials rule the play a fumble, so Tech gets the ball, BUT they should have a defensive touchdown, terrible officiating sequence— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Why the officials didn't just let the play go then review it makes no sense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
#Hokies That strip-sack came on just the third play today in which Liberty needed more than five yards on third down. Had been a ton of third-and-2, third-and-1 spots.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby and defensive end Amare Barno back on the field, they were both shaken up this quarter and looked at by trainers— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker runs for 12-yard TD to put his team up 17-14 with 4:36 left in the first half, Tech only needed two plays to get points off Pollard's forced fumble— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive end Norell Pollard with a nice rush, he gets to Malik Willis and knocks the ball loose, recovered by Jaylen Griffin, Tech gets the ball at Liberty's 30-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby shaken up, looks like his right leg— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech going with Jaylen Griffin and Robert Wooten at defensive end at the start of this drive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker throws 3-yard TD to Nick Gallo with 8:48 left in the first half, nice response for the Hokies to cut Liberty's lead to 14-10— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Hendon Hooker with a nice run off the right side, making all sorts of moves, and he's tackled out of bounds late, so that will add 11-penalty yards on a 31-yard run— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Liberty scores again with 3-yard touchdown pass from Malik Willis to tight end Jerome Jackson, 14-3 lead with 12:11 left in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
His left ankle— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Quick replay, and catch is upheld, 1st and goal for Liberty at Tech's 3-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Will be interesting to see if Tech goes deeper into its bench, junior college transfer Marco Lee doesn't have a carry this season— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
First quarter: Liberty 7, Virginia Tech 3
End of 1st Quarter: Liberty 7, Virginia Tech 3— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
#Hokies Herbert out for the game with a hamstring issue. Blackshear's opportunity is here.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech confirms that Khalil Herbert won't play the rest of the game with a hamstring injury— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech isn't confirming, he just grabbed his helmet and is in the huddle with the offense, just have to wait and see https://t.co/In4l5dHj4l— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Liberty goes three and out, Amare Barno credited with pass breakup on third down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech freshman Dorian Strong in the game at cornerback for Brion Murray on Liberty's second drive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Three and out for Virginia Tech's offense, Hendon Hooker might have had a chance to convert third down, but he slipped, Liberty getting ball back up 7-0 with 7:58 to go in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech starting Bryan Hudson at right guard, his first start off the season, Nick Gallo starting at tight end— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Liberty converts a 4th-and-2, now at Tech's 32-yard line, and Malik Willis hits CJ Yarbrough for 32-yard touchdown, Brion Murray going to want that play back— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech defense gets a third down stop, but is called offsides, so Liberty approaching midfield with fresh set of downs— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Defensive end Amare Barno starting for Emmanuel Belmar, who is missing his second straight game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Pregame:
Virginia Tech had Nick Gallo working with first-team offense, no James Mitchell at tight end, and Bryan Hudson at right guard (Doug Nester was with second-team offense at right guard)— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech has cornerback Jermaine Waller working with first team defense in pregame warmups alongside Brion Murray— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller in uniform for pregame warmups, he's missed the last two weeks and only played one game this season— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Defensive end Robert Wooten was out last week, but he's available, so depth on the edge a little improved— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
Virginia Tech has seven unavailable players including running back Keshawn King and defensive end Emmanuel Belmar— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
#Hokies Thoughts on Hamilton and Hartmanhttps://t.co/2z7q5fvCC6— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 5, 2020
Get ready for Virginia Tech's game against No. 25 Liberty with our game day preview, keys to the game, players to watch, a prediction & more https://t.co/5MKY7M05Wc— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 7, 2020
