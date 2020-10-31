 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Virginia Tech leads Louisville 21-14 at halftime
1 comment
breaking featured

Live updates: Virginia Tech leads Louisville 21-14 at halftime

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Virginia Tech looks to get back in the win column Saturday when they face off against ACC foe Louisville at Cardinal Stadium.

The Hokies (3-2) are coming off a tough road loss to Wake Forest last weekend, while the Cardinals (2-4) took it to Florida St. in Louisville with a big 48-16 win. This will be the first time Tech and Louisville will face each other since Jan. 2, 2006, when the Hokies defeated the Cardinals 35-24 at the Gator Bowl.

Keep an eye out for quarterback Hendon Hooker, per our Mike Niziolek, as the signal caller hopes to bounce back after last week's three turnover performance. 

Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout the game. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.

Halftime: Virginia Tech 21, Louisville 14

First quarter: Virginia Tech 14, Louisville 0

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pregame:

1 comment

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister speaks to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert