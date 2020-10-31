Live updates: Virginia Tech leads Louisville 21-14 at halftime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Virginia Tech looks to get back in the win column Saturday when they face off against ACC foe Louisville at Cardinal Stadium.
The Hokies (3-2) are coming off a tough road loss to Wake Forest last weekend, while the Cardinals (2-4) took it to Florida St. in Louisville with a big 48-16 win. This will be the first time Tech and Louisville will face each other since Jan. 2, 2006, when the Hokies defeated the Cardinals 35-24 at the Gator Bowl.
Keep an eye out for quarterback Hendon Hooker, per our Mike Niziolek, as the signal caller hopes to bounce back after last week's three turnover performance.
Halftime: Virginia Tech 21, Louisville 14
Virginia Tech with five penalties in the first half for 60 yards, three holding penalties, those played a role in stopping the Hokies in their tracks after taking 21-0 lead— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
And Louisville goes into halftime with more total yards 232-220 and 110 rushing yards (90 came on last play), wiped away what looked like a great first half for the defense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
In interview going into halftime with ACC Network, coach Justin Fuente called the last play a "gut punch"— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
End of 2nd Quarter: Virginia Tech 21, Louisville 14; no time left on the clock in the second quarter and Javian Hawkins goes 90-yards for a touchdown down Louisville's sideline, brutal turn of events for the Hokies were one play away from taking 21-7 lead into halftime— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech comes up with another interception, ball was tipped twice before Divine Deablo grabbed it out of the air, big play by the defense with Louisville approaching midfield— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech safety Chamarri Conner goest for the ball and lets receiver slip past him for long gain, next play Malik Cunningham throws a touchdown to tight end Marshon Ford, 21-7 Virginia Tech leads with 6:19 to go in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Louisville converts, think there was some miscommunication in the secondary there that left Tutu Atwell open on crossing route— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
And just like that another third down attempt coming up for Louisville, this one a 3rd and 6— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Khalil Herbert already has more yards than he had last week, seven carries, 80 yards (11.4 yards per carry)— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Hendon Hooker keeps it and LEAPS for his score of the game, Virginia Tech leads 21-0 with 9:28 left in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Tech stopped at goal line, 4th and 1 coming up, offense staying on the field— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech focusing on getting ball to Tre Turner early and it's paying off, h'es one catch away from his season-high, and has a season-high 71 yards— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
And there was a chop block on fourth down, that's declined— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt in the game, but he can't make the play as Malik Cunningham scrambles out of the pocket around the right side of the line, tough play to make— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech has Keonta Jenkins in at free safety this drive and Armani Chatman in at cornerback with Brion Murray— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
First quarter: Virginia Tech 14, Louisville 0
End of 1st Quarter: Virginia Tech 14, Louisville 0; Virginia Tech had 150 total yards in the quarter (91 rushing), Louisville had 33 total yards (-11 rushing yards)— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive end Jaylen Griffin down getting looked at by trainers, he gingerly jobs back to the sidelines, limping a bit— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker scores his second rushing TD, this one from 3-yards out, Hokies up 14-0 with 53 seconds to go in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker has all day to throw and he hits Tre Turner inside the 5-yard line, nice play after holding call on first down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech safety Devin Taylor gets the interception, late blitz got some pressure of the edge, think Cunningham just sailed the throw, no one was really near Taylor— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
3rd and 18 officially— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
There were like three guys in the secondary trying to catch up to him, but Hooker just missed him— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Reed has two sacks, only had half a sack in the last four games, Tech getting some pressure early— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Four straight runs inside the 25-yard line for Virginia Tech, simple and effective, Herbert had two carries, Hooker had the other two, good work by the offensive line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker runs up the middle and ball comes loose at the end of the play, but Tech recovers, and two players later Hendon gets into the end zone, 7-0 10:41 to go in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech already inside Louisville's 25-yard line after 27-yard run by Khalil Herbert, this was the problem area last week against Wake Forest— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Three and out for Louisville on opening possession, nice start for Virginia Tech, lot more energy on the sidelines after that third down stop— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech DE Justus Reed gets sack on first play, he made quick move to the inside, and now Louisville has long run called back on holding penalty— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Pregame:
Plus defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt will miss the first half serving a suspension for targeting— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
* First-team reps at cornerback— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech secondary is out warming up, no Jermaine Waller yet, he wasn't among the players listed as unavailable, so his status is up in the air— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive end Amare Barno could be in line for some more snaps today with Emmanuel Belmar out of the lineup, good time to check out this long read we did on him this week #Hokies https://t.co/N2rgBI5qGX— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
So Tech will be thin at defensive end Zion Debose hasn't played much this season and Jaylen Grifin was out of the lineup two weeks ago against Boston College— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
The team's starting punter Ryan Harwell is also out— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
Virginia Tech safety J.R. Walker is warming up at Louisville, he's only played two games this season— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 31, 2020
#Hokies Thanks to @ByDavidTeel for digging up that fascinating stat illustrating 2020's crazy ACC home/road disparity. Pondered a bit here:https://t.co/gsgLTP99aL— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 31, 2020
