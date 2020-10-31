Live updates: Virginia Tech leads Louisville 21-7 in 2nd quarter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Virginia Tech looks to get back in the win column Saturday when they face off against ACC foe Louisville at Cardinal Stadium.

The Hokies (3-2) are coming off a tough road loss to Wake Forest last weekend, while the Cardinals (2-4) took it to Florida St. in Louisville with a big 48-16 win. This will be the first time Tech and Louisville will face each other since Jan. 2, 2006, when the Hokies defeated the Cardinals 35-24 at the Gator Bowl.

Keep an eye out for quarterback Hendon Hooker, per our Mike Niziolek, as the signal caller hopes to bounce back after last week's three turnover performance.

Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout the game. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.

Second quarter:

First quarter: Virginia Tech 14, Louisville 0

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pregame: