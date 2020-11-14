Live updates: Virginia Tech leads Miami 14-13 at halftime

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will look to get back in the win column when they host No. 9 Miami on Saturday.
The Hokies (4-3) are coming off a 38-35 upset loss to Liberty last weekend at Lane Stadium, while the Hurricanes (6-1) held on to a tight 44-41 win on the road at N.C. State on Nov. 6.
Stopping the run will be crucial for Tech's defensive unit Saturday against Miami quarterback D'Eriq King and the Canes offense, per our Aaron McFarling.
Expect a high-scoring battle between these two ACC rivals in Blacksburg. Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout the game.
Halftime: Virginia Tech 14, No. 9 Miami 13
#Hokies lead 14-13. Stats close to identical. Solid tackling effort for VT in first half, IMO. Most times, when a player got a hand on a UM player, he got him down— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
End of 2nd Quarter: Virginia Tech 14, Miami 13— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Miami hits 40-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the first half, Tech leads 14-13, and Hurricanes get the ball to start the second half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt injured, looks like something to do with his arm, trainers walking him to the sidelines— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech going to have to punt after Miami sacks Hendon Hooker for loss of 6 on third down, 3:37 left in the half, big drive coming up for Tech's defense trying to hold onto 14-10 lead going into halftime— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell draws pass interference penalty on Miami, but he's shaken up on the play and getting looked at trainers, he hobbled to bench area— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Miami QB D'Eriq King scores on 10-yard TD run, Tech lead down to 14-10 with 5:11 left in the second quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Nice back-to-back runs by Jalen Holston, he gets in the end zone on 8-yard run to put Tech up 14-3 with 8:47 to go in the second quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
#Hokies Hooker is 7-for-9 for 113 yards, has already run for 63 yards and a touchdown. 9:18 left in 2Q— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
#Hokies Herbert 13 yards on his first 2 carries. Looks playable— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
Tech kicker Brian Johnson misses 54-yard field goal attempt, that was a head-scratcher, why not be more aggressive on third down, Johnson has been good, but 50-plus is not a gimme for him— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Tech's play-calling in no-mans land, right around the edge of field goal range in recent weeks, has not been good— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
First quarter: Virginia Tech 7, No. 9 Miami 3
#Hokies up 7-3. Miami suffering from that all-night Hotel Roanoke bender, like so many visitors do here— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
End of 1st Quarter: Virginia Tech 7, Miami 3; Tech ends the quarter with 30-yard gain on a play-action pass to Tre Turner, Hooker was 5 of 7 for 74 yards in the quarter, also had 44 rushing yards w/TD— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive tackle Mario Kendricks comes up with sack on third down with Miami inside Tech's 20-yard and Hurricanes settle for 42-yard field goal, Tech leads 7-3 with 37 seconds left in first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech up 7-0 over Miami with 6:01 left in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker fakes the handoff to Tayvion Robinson and goes untouched through the middle of the line for a 53-yard TD run— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Khalil Herbert gets the carry on first down and gets about 7-yards in a very tiny amount of space— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert is lining up in the backfield, his first offensive snap in two weeks— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear back to return punt, Tayvion Robinson fumbled for third time on PR last week— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Nice third down pressure by Virginia Tech's defensive line, Jarrod Hewitt a nice move to get free right away and Miami's first punt coming up, that's what Tech's defensive front needs to do today— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Nice third down conversion by Virginia Tech, Hooker looks down field, but dumps it off to Blackshear and he gets 10 yards, he turned it up a notch to get to the chains— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech offensive lineman Bryan Hudson in at right guard for this drive for Doug Nester— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell is on the field to start second drive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
I mean Liberty didn't even think of kicking it once they crossed midfield, and if Miami doesn't sub there they were facing the backups along the defensive line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Miami facing a 4th and 3 at Tech's 30-yard line, and decides to go for the field goal— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear in the backfield to start the game— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech RB Khalil Herbert not on the field to return the opening kickoff after Miami defers to the second half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Pregame:
#Hokies will go off as a 2-point favorite— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
#Hokies crowd sitch pic.twitter.com/oBST8NS2hW— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby working with first-team defense— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Along with TE Nick Gallo— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech has two true freshman defensive ends dressed today Justin Beadles and Alec Bryant, neither has played yet this season, but with three defensive sidelined they could get on the field today— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech has 11 players out against Miami including starting CB Jermaine Waller and three defensive ends https://t.co/1LO4vDuAs8— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell is in uniform as well, he went through pregame warmups last week before sitting out— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Waller has yet to play back-to-back games this season, Belmar has missed the last two games, Tech's numbers at DE not great— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
So he will likely at least give it a go today, we will see, played just one snap last week on special teams— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Everything you need to know about Virginia Tech's matchup against No. 9 Miami https://t.co/yOLOnruOrw— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
Virginia Tech going through pregame warmups, and Khalil Herbert is out on the field along with James Mitchell and Rayshard Ashby, no guarantee they play, but a good sign to start— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) November 14, 2020
