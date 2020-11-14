Live updates: Virginia Tech leads Miami 14-13 at halftime

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will look to get back in the win column when they host No. 9 Miami on Saturday.

The Hokies (4-3) are coming off a 38-35 upset loss to Liberty last weekend at Lane Stadium, while the Hurricanes (6-1) held on to a tight 44-41 win on the road at N.C. State on Nov. 6.

Stopping the run will be crucial for Tech's defensive unit Saturday against Miami quarterback D'Eriq King and the Canes offense, per our Aaron McFarling.

Expect a high-scoring battle between these two ACC rivals in Blacksburg. Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout the game.

Halftime: Virginia Tech 14, No. 9 Miami 13