 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Virginia Tech leads NC State 31-10 at halftime
1 comment
breaking

Live updates: Virginia Tech leads NC State 31-10 at halftime

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

BLACKSBURG — We made it.

Football returns to Blacksburg tonight at 8 p.m. as Virginia Tech (0-0) will host NC State (1-0). The Hokies' originally scheduled contest against the Wolfpack was pushed from a Sept. 12 kickoff after positive COVID-19 tests at NC State. 

Tech was then slated to host rival Virginia on Sept. 19, but after positive COVID-19 cases rocked the Hokies, that contest got pushed back to Dec. 12. Nevertheless, we've made it and football will be played tonight.

Stay up-to-date on all things Virginia Tech football this evening with updates from our Virginia Tech football reporter Mike Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) and sports columnist Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling):

Halftime: Virginia Tech 31, NC State 10

First quarter: Virginia Tech 17, NC State 0

Pregame:

1 comment

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister speaks to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert