Live updates: Wake Forest leads Virginia Tech 17-10 at halftime
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Say, how about another road trip to North Carolina?

This will be the third time in four weeks Virginia Tech has played in the "Tar Heel State" this season as the Hokies (3-1) look for their fourth win of 2020 when they take on ACC foe Wake Forest (2-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Tech is coming off a big 40-14 win over Boston College in Blacksburg last weekend, while the Demon Deacons took care of business on their home turf over Virginia. Last season, the Hokies took care of Wake 36-17 in a home contest.

Can VT running back Khalil Herbert run his way to Heisman consideration? Find out in our gameday preview.

Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout Saturday's game from our Mike Niziolek and Aaron McFarling.

Halftime: Wake Forest 17, Virginia Tech 10

First quarter: Wake Forest 10, Virginia Tech 0

Pregame:

