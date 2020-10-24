Live updates: Wake Forest leads Virginia Tech 17-10 at halftime

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Say, how about another road trip to North Carolina?
This will be the third time in four weeks Virginia Tech has played in the "Tar Heel State" this season as the Hokies (3-1) look for their fourth win of 2020 when they take on ACC foe Wake Forest (2-2) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Tech is coming off a big 40-14 win over Boston College in Blacksburg last weekend, while the Demon Deacons took care of business on their home turf over Virginia. Last season, the Hokies took care of Wake 36-17 in a home contest.
Can VT running back Khalil Herbert run his way to Heisman consideration? Find out in our gameday preview.
Keep this page refreshed for continued updates throughout Saturday's game from our Mike Niziolek and Aaron McFarling.
Halftime: Wake Forest 17, Virginia Tech 10
#Hokies are 5-16 under Fuente when trailing at half (31-2 when leading). One of the wins, though, was last year's game against Wake, when VT outscored Deacons 30-7 after intermission.— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 24, 2020
End of 2nd Quarter: Wake Forest 17, Virginia Tech 10; Virginia Tech doesn't end up with points at the end of the half after getting inside Wake's 15-yard line, ball goes off Kaleb Smith's hands and gets intercepted— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner with back-to-back catches, his first touches of the day Tech gets across midfield quickly, with 41 seconds left in the half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
* correction, took more than seven minutes off the clock— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman comes on the field on another fourth and 2, Kenneth Walker takes the direct snap, and Wake Forest converts again, there is a flag, but it's on Virginia Tech— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Two forth down conversions for Wake Forest on this drive, 13 plays and counting for this drive— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Wake Forest 3 of 8 on third downs so far, Tech is 2 of 6— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Busted coverage there for Wake Forest, don't want to forgot about James Mitchell, he was just waving at Hendon Hooker for the ball, easy score, 39-yards, and things are tied 10-10 with 8:40 to go in the first half— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
#Hokies disappointed to only get three there, but that was the kind of long, run-heavy drive that can pay dividends later. Wake up 10-3— Aaron McFarling (@aaronmcfarling) October 24, 2020
* 28-yard field goal— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Interesting tight end screen to James Mitchell gets Tech a first down, Nick Gallo came sprinting down the field at the line of scrimmage in motion to block— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
First quarter: Wake Forest 10, Virginia Tech 0
End of 1st Quarter: Wake Forest 10, Virginia Tech 0; Tech moving the ball at Wake's 30-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Wake Forest now up 10-0 after 41-yard field goal with 2:11 to go in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
No interception, fourth down and Tech will punt— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker takes a rare sack on third down, Hokies forced to settle for a 42-yard field goal attempt, and it's no good wide left— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Slow developing screen to Khalil Herbert goes for 35-yards and add 15-yards for personal foul, Herbert just really hard to stop when he gets into the open field like that— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman rushes for 9-yard touchdown to take 7-0 lead over Tech with 9:31 left in the first quarter— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Huge run for Christian Beal-Smith, 58-yard gain, Wake Forest is across midfield, that was on 3rd-and-1, and Wake converts another third down inside Tech's 20-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive end Justus Reed is on the sideline and dressed, just not starting— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
That's Jaylen Griffin starting for Justus Reed, misread the numbers, so Belmar is starting alongside Griffin— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech starting defensive end Jaylen Griffin alongside Justus Reed— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech going to punt after failing to convert 3rd-and-1 at own 46-yard line, nice punt by Oscar Bradburn with fair catch called for at Wake's 8-yard line— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Tech goes with back-to-back sweeps to Raheem Blackshear to get first down, coach Justin Fuente said after last week's game he was finally starting to feel more comfortable after he was slowed down with a hamstring injury— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech has the ball at their own 20-yard to start the game, running back Raheem Blackshear in the slot on first down— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Pregame:
Nadir Thompson and Armani Chatman are the No. 2 corners— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech right tackle Luke Tenuta back with the No. 1 offense in pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech cornerback Jermaine Waller won't play against Wake Forest https://t.co/KjkPopt61Z— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech announces eight players are unavailable for this afternoon's game against Wake Forest, list includes J.R. Walker, Jermaine Waller and Maxx Philpott— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive backs taking the field, don't see Jermaine Waller, still waiting for official confirmation on the list of unavailable players from the Hokies— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech receiver Darryle Simmons is dressed out, I think he's been on the unavailable list each of the last four weeks— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Jalen Holston dressed out after missing last week's game against Boston College— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert is stretching, all of Tech's quarterbacks now on the field as well— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Virginia Tech defensive backs Brion Murray, Chamarri Conner, Kenonta Jenkins and Devin Taylor all going through pregame warmups— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Turner missed most of last week's game against Boston College— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Tech has started Silas Dzansi the last two weeks with Doug Nester rotating in at right tackle— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
Here at Wake Forest's Truist Field where Virginia Tech players are going through early warmups, one of the first players out was quarterback Hendon Hooker— michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) October 24, 2020
