Local basketball roundup: No. 11 Virginia Tech women to host Longwood

The 11th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team will be back in action Sunday when it hosts Longwood at 2 p.m.

The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

The Hokies are 5-0, including wins over Kentucky and Missouri on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, in the Bahamas.

Longwood is off to a 1-4 start under new coach Erika Lang-Montgomery. The former Florida assistant replaced Rebeca Tillett, who was hired away by St. Louis after steering Longwood to the Big South title and a First Four win over Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA tournament last season.

The Lancers are coming off a 100-37 loss at No. 10 Louisville on Friday. They have also lost to Delaware, Towson and James Madison. Their win came against Ohio University.

Elizabeth Kitley is averaging 17.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Hokies, who have beaten Longwood nine straight times. The teams last met in 2018, with Tech winning 93-39 at home.

— Mark Berman

WOMEN

UVa 73, Minnesota 70

Camryn Taylor scored 22 points to lead the Cavaliers past the Golden Gophers (3-2) on Saturday in the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville.

UVa improved to 7-0 for the first time since winning the first eight games of the 1992-93 season.

Sam Brunelle had 17 points for UVa. Mir McLean added 11 points and 15 rebounds.

MEN

VMI 108, Regent 58

The Keydets (2-5) sank 19 3-pointers in a win over National Christian College Athletic Association member Regent (0-5) on Saturday in Lexington.

Asher Woods scored 21 points for VMI, while Sean Conway had 20 points and six 3-pointers. Devin Butler had 16 points and five 3-pointers. Tony Felder also had 16 points. Tyler Houser tallied 15 points. Ricky Bradley Jr. had 11 rebounds.

VMI shot 66.1% from the field, including 57.6% from 3-point range.

SVU 80, Newport News Apprentice 71

Malakai Olson scored 21 points to lead the Knights (3-3) past the Shipbuilders (0-4) on Saturday in Buena Vista.

Koa Baker had 12 points and 10 rebounds for SVU. Shaun Kenedy and Dane Ibsen also had 12 points apiece.