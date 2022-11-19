Local basketball roundup: Virginia Tech goes for title Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team spent Thursday and Friday playing in a neutral-site tournament.

But things will feel different in the tournament final Sunday.

The College of Charleston will be playing on its home court when it faces the Hokies (5-0) in the final of the Charleston Classic at 3:30 p.m. at TD Arena. The game will air on ESPN2.

It will be the teams' first meeting since 1954.

Most of the crowd will no doubt be rooting for the Cougars (4-1), who are in this tournament for the first time in six years. The Cougars beat Davidson (89-66) and Colorado State (74-64) to reach the final for the first time.

"For us to … have an opportunity on the biggest stage that this event has, on national television, … against an elite program and an elite coach in Mike Young is a great opportunity that we're really, really excited about," Cougars coach Pat Kelsey said after his team beat Colorado State on Friday night. "It's great for our city. It's great for our school."

The Cougars have also beaten Chattanooga and Richmond this season. They lost 102-86 at No. 1 North Carolina despite leading 50-43 at halftime.

The Cougars went 17-15 overall and 8-10 in the Colonial Athletic Association last season. They jumped from the Southern Conference to the CAA in 2013.

Kelsey, formerly the coach at Winthrop, is in his second season with the Cougars. He is quite familiar with Young, who used to be the coach at Wofford.

"He's one of the funniest human beings I know," Kelsey said. "He's an absolute surgeon as a coach, … known for his execution and set plays. … As far as active coaches, he's on the Mount Rushmore of college coaches."

— Mark Berman

COLLEGE MEN

Roanoke 81, Salisbury 59

Kasey Draper had 15 points to lead the host Maroons (3-1) past the Sea Gulls (2-3) in the title game of the Frankie Allen Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.

Justin Kuthan had 13 points for Roanoke. Zach Rosenthal added 12 points.

Roanoke beat Alfred 87-56 in the first round Friday night. Draper had 21 points in that win. Kuthan had 14 points.

W&L 72, Lebanon Valley 68

Richie Manigault had 21 points and five 3-pointers Saturday to lead the Generals (3-1) past Lebanon Valley (2-2) in the consolation game of the Susquehanna Tip-Off Tournament in Selinsgrove, Penn.

Robert DiSibio had 12 points for W&L. Jack d'Entremont added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Manigault made a 3-pointer to give his team a 70-68 lead with 24 seconds left. D'Entremont made two free throws with eight seconds left.

Fourth-ranked Christopher Newport beat W&L 85-84 in overtime in the first round Friday night. D'Entremont had 25 points in that game. He scored with five seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 75. DiSibio had 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Averett 62, SVU 60

Jamael Carter Jr. had 17 points to lead the Cougars (3-1) past the Knights (2-2) on Saturday in Danville.

Malakai Olson had 17 points for SVU. Koa Baker had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

COLLEGE WOMEN

W&L 79, Guilford 72

Mary Schleusner had 19 points to lead the Generals (3-0, 3-0 ODAC) past the Quakers (3-1 1-1) on Saturday in Greensboro, N.C.

Hanna Malik added 17 points.

Ferrum 55, Warren Wilson 45

Kayleigh Shreffler had 12 points Saturday to lead the Panthers (3-3) past Warren Wilson (0-5) on the second day of the Sewanee Hoops Classic in Sewanee, Tenn.

Allyson Cassell had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Ferrum.

Ferrum beat Agnes Scott 69-63 on the first night of the event Friday. Aisha Martin had 17 points. Shreffler added 14 points.

Methodist 54, SVU 53

Kiley Hicks had 11 points Saturday to lead the Monarchs (2-1, 1-0 USA South) past the Knights (1-2, 0-1) in Fayetteville, N.C.

Courtney McKrola had 19 points for SVU.