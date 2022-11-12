 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local basketball roundup: Virginia Tech to unveil ACC banner at Sunday's game

YoungACC

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young waves the net after the Hokies beat Duke in the ACC tournament title game. Virginia Tech will unveil the championship banner prior to Sunday's home game.

 AP/file March

Up in the rafters of Cassell Coliseum, there is a banner for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team's 1979 Metro Conference championship.

Next to that banner is one for the team's 1996 Atlantic 10 West Division title.

On Sunday, a banner for another title will be unveiled next to them.

The Hokies, who won the ACC tournament in March, will unveil their ACC championship banner before their 6 p.m. game against visiting William and Mary.

Fans at the game will be able to pose for photos with the championship trophy on the concourse between sections 3 and 5. Fans will also be given ACC title posters.

The game will be televised by MASN.

The Hokies (2-0) have not played the Tribe since December 2005.

The Tribe (1-1) was picked eighth in the Colonial Athletic Association's preseason poll. The team opened the season with a 74-59 home loss to Navy. William and Mary crushed U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association member Mid-Atlantic Christian 116-40 on Thursday.

MEN

Roanoke 89, Whitworth 86

Freshman guard Marcus Morgan had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Maroons (1-1) past Whitworth (0-2) in the consolation game of Mount Union's tip-off tournament Saturday in Alliance, Ohio.

Kasey Draper had 16 points for Roanoke. Efosa U-Edosomwan and Joshua McClary each had 12 points.

Roanoke suffered a 90-81 loss to Maryville on Friday. Draper had 25 points, while Zach Rosenthal had 14 points and U-Edosomwan had 13 points.

SVU 89, Thiel 85, 2 OT

Shaun Kenedy had 31 points to lead the Knights (1-1) past Thiel (1-2) in Westminster's Buzz Ridi Classic on Saturday in New Wilmington, Penn.

SVU's Malakai Olson made a jumper at the buzzer to tie the game at 67 and force OT.

Kenedy made a layup with 21 seconds left in the first overtime period to tie the game at 78.

Westminster beat SVU 73-52 on Friday.

WOMEN

Roanoke 96, Mary Baldwin 58

Freshman forward Madison Nereu had 24 points to lead the Maroons (1-0) past the Squirrels (0-2) on Friday in Staunton.

Rose Sande had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Roanoke.

Hollins 59, Regent 54

Cabria Mutz had 17 points and 18 rebounds to lead host Hollins (1-1) past Regent (0-1) on Friday.

Noelani Carter had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Hollins.

Shenandoah 59, SVU 35

Madisen Kimble had 19 points to lead the Hornets (2-0) past the Knights (1-1) on Saturday in Winchester.

