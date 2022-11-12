Local basketball roundup: Virginia Tech to unveil ACC banner at Sunday's game

Up in the rafters of Cassell Coliseum, there is a banner for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team's 1979 Metro Conference championship.

Next to that banner is one for the team's 1996 Atlantic 10 West Division title.

On Sunday, a banner for another title will be unveiled next to them.

The Hokies, who won the ACC tournament in March, will unveil their ACC championship banner before their 6 p.m. game against visiting William and Mary.

Fans at the game will be able to pose for photos with the championship trophy on the concourse between sections 3 and 5. Fans will also be given ACC title posters.

The game will be televised by MASN.

The Hokies (2-0) have not played the Tribe since December 2005.

The Tribe (1-1) was picked eighth in the Colonial Athletic Association's preseason poll. The team opened the season with a 74-59 home loss to Navy. William and Mary crushed U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association member Mid-Atlantic Christian 116-40 on Thursday.

MEN

Roanoke 89, Whitworth 86

Freshman guard Marcus Morgan had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Maroons (1-1) past Whitworth (0-2) in the consolation game of Mount Union's tip-off tournament Saturday in Alliance, Ohio.

Kasey Draper had 16 points for Roanoke. Efosa U-Edosomwan and Joshua McClary each had 12 points.

Roanoke suffered a 90-81 loss to Maryville on Friday. Draper had 25 points, while Zach Rosenthal had 14 points and U-Edosomwan had 13 points.

SVU 89, Thiel 85, 2 OT

Shaun Kenedy had 31 points to lead the Knights (1-1) past Thiel (1-2) in Westminster's Buzz Ridi Classic on Saturday in New Wilmington, Penn.

SVU's Malakai Olson made a jumper at the buzzer to tie the game at 67 and force OT.

Kenedy made a layup with 21 seconds left in the first overtime period to tie the game at 78.

Westminster beat SVU 73-52 on Friday.

WOMEN

Roanoke 96, Mary Baldwin 58

Freshman forward Madison Nereu had 24 points to lead the Maroons (1-0) past the Squirrels (0-2) on Friday in Staunton.

Rose Sande had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Roanoke.

Hollins 59, Regent 54

Cabria Mutz had 17 points and 18 rebounds to lead host Hollins (1-1) past Regent (0-1) on Friday.

Noelani Carter had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Hollins.

Shenandoah 59, SVU 35

Madisen Kimble had 19 points to lead the Hornets (2-0) past the Knights (1-1) on Saturday in Winchester.