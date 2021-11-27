Local college basketball roundup: Kitley boosts Virginia Tech women

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks Saturday to lead the 24th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team to a 54-49 win over Tennessee-Martin on the final day of the San Juan Shootout.

Virginia Tech (6-1) led 30-24 at halftime but was outscored 18-12 in the third quarter. The game was tied at 42 after three quarters. Virginia Tech shot just 25% from the field in the third quarter.

With the game tied at 44 with 8:06 left, Virginia Tech scored six straight points to grab a 50-44 lead with 3:18 to go. Aisha Sheppard, Azana Baines and Georgia Amoore scored in that run.

The Skyhawks (3-4) cut the lead to 50-49 with 1:16 left, but Baines answered with a layup with 1:02 to go.

After Shae Littleford of the Skyhawks missed two free throws, Kitley made a layup with 13 seconds to go.

Kayana Traylor had 11 points for the Hokies, who bounced back from a Friday loss to Missouri State.

Sheppard was held to two points. She was 1 of 9 from the field.

Tech's Cayla King, who was on the receiving end of a hard foul Friday, missed Saturday's game for precautionary reasons. Traylor started in her place.