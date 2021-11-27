Local college basketball roundup: Kitley boosts Virginia Tech women

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks Saturday to lead the 24th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team to a 54-49 win over Tennessee-Martin on the final day of the San Juan Shootout.
Virginia Tech (6-1) led 30-24 at halftime but was outscored 18-12 in the third quarter. The game was tied at 42 after three quarters. Virginia Tech shot just 25% from the field in the third quarter.
With the game tied at 44 with 8:06 left, Virginia Tech scored six straight points to grab a 50-44 lead with 3:18 to go. Aisha Sheppard, Azana Baines and Georgia Amoore scored in that run.
The Skyhawks (3-4) cut the lead to 50-49 with 1:16 left, but Baines answered with a layup with 1:02 to go.
After Shae Littleford of the Skyhawks missed two free throws, Kitley made a layup with 13 seconds to go.
Kayana Traylor had 11 points for the Hokies, who bounced back from a Friday loss to Missouri State.
Sheppard was held to two points. She was 1 of 9 from the field.
Tech's Cayla King, who was on the receiving end of a hard foul Friday, missed Saturday's game for precautionary reasons. Traylor started in her place.
Virginia Tech was only 4 of 22 from 3-point range (18.2%).
Paige Pipkin had 20 points for the Skyhawks, who shot 36% from the field and were outrebounded 36-29.
WOMEN
Radford 51, UNC Wilmington 50
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Bridget Birkhead had 16 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Highlanders (3-3) to a win over the Seahawks (1-5) on Saturday.
Down 41-40 with 5:34 left, Radford went on an 8-0 run to grab a 48-41 lead with 3:53 to go. Rachel LaLonde started the run with two free throws, and Birkhead and Destinee Marshall each sank a 3-pointer.
Birkhead later made another 3-pointer to extend the lead to 51-43 with 2:43 left.
UNCW went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 51-50 with 49 seconds left. But Sierra DaCosta of UNCW missed a jumper with three seconds left.
LaLonde had nine points and 10 rebounds.
UNCW shot just 30.5% from the field and was outrebounded 42-34.